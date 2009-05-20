Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
1st Edition
Scientific and Professional Dimensions
Description
This authored text-reference will be the first comprehensive text in the rapidly growing field of psychological trauma and posttraumatic stress disorder.
According to the NIMH, approximately 5.2 million American adults already suffer from post traumatic stress disorder. Caused by everything from combat experience to violent personal assaults to natural disasters and accidents, the incidence of PTSD has already reached epidemic proportions. The profound impact of psychological trauma and the need for proactive and scientifically-based approaches to timely prevention and evidence based treatment is unarguable and mental health programs are seeing a significant rise in the number of PTSD courses offered and services required. As a result, scholars, researchers, educators, clinicians, and trainees in the health care and human and social services need a concise and comprehensive source of authoritative information on psychological trauma and posttraumatic stress.
This volume will offer a foundational understanding of the field as well cover key controversies, the influence of culture and gender, and describe state-of-the-art research and clinical methodologies in down-to-earth terms. Clinical case studies will be used liberally.
Key Features
- Concise but comprehensive coverage of biological, clinical and social issues surrounding PTSD
- Thoroughly covers evidence-based treatments, enabling the reader to translate current research into effective practice
- Exemplifies practical application through case studies
Readership
Primary Graduate students in Clinical Psychology, Counseling Psychology and Social Work programs taking courses on Trauma, PTSD or Anxiety Disorders, Psychiatry residents taking PTSD didactics, Libraries, and Cliniccal Academic Researchers.
Secondary Practicing clinicians treating patients with PTSD.
Table of Contents
Definitions of Psychological Trauma and Posttraumatic Stress
The Impact of Psychological Trauma
Epidemiology of Psychological Trauma and Traumatic Stress Disorders
Etiology of Traumatic Stress Disorders
5 Neurobiology of Traumatic Stress Disorders and Their Impact on Physical Health
Assessment of Psychological Trauma and Traumatic Stress Disorders
Treatment of Traumatic Stress Disorders for Adults
Treatment of Traumatic Stress Disorders for Children and Adolescents
Prevention of Traumatic Stress Disorders
Careers in the Traumatic Stress Field and Impact of Trauma on the Professional
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 20th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080922560
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123744623
About the Author
Julian Ford
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Connecticut Health Center, Department of Psychiatry & Neuropsychiatric Institute, Farmington, USA