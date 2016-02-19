Posttranslational covalent modifications of proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123875600, 9780323150118

Posttranslational covalent modifications of proteins

1st Edition

Editors: B. Connor Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780323150118
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 444
Description

Posttranslational Covalent Modifications of Proteins focuses on the processes involved in the regulation of protein functions. Partitioned into 21 chapters, the book starts with discussions on the perspectives and prospectives of posttranslational protein modifications; protein phosphorylation and neural and hormonal control of enzymes; and research on the Rous sarcoma virus. The text also looks at studies on phosphorylation, protein kinases, and protein acetylation. The studies show the different reactions of proteins when combined under varying conditions and controlled environments. Schematic representations are presented to validate the processes involved. The book also presents experiments done on Vitamin K-dependent carboxylase from rat liver and cow. Lengthy discussions and diagrams are presented to give credence to the methodologies and results obtained. The text also focuses on studies on enzymatic activities in bacterial toxins and animals tissues. The book is a vital source of data for readers interested in the processes, techniques, and methodologies involved in the modification of proteins.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Preface

List of Speakers

Posttranslational Protein Modifications: Perspectives and Prospectives

Protein Phosphorylation and the Neural and Hormonal Control of Enzyme Activity

The Rous Sarcoma Virus-Transforming Gene Product: In Vitro Phosphorylation with ATP and GTP as Phosphate Donors

Calmodulin-Modulated Protein Phosphorylation

Characterization of Neural-Specific cAMP-Dependent Protein Kinase

Phospholipid Turnover as Transmembrane Signalling for Protein Phosphorylation and Platelet Activation

Histone HI Phosphorylation: Purification and General Properties of a Camp Independent Histone HI Kinase

HI Histone Phosphorylation: An Analysis of Different Phosphorylation Sites and Their Relationship to Chromosome Replication

Effects of Phosphorylation on the Recycling of Eukaryotic Initiation Factor 2 (eIF-2)

Affinity Probes for Protein Acetylation and Phosphorylation

Vitamin K-Dependent Carboxylase from Rat Liver

Studies on Vitamin K-Dependent Carboxylase from the Cow

Vitamin K-Dependent Carboxylase: Recent Studies of the Rat Liver Enzyme System

Utilizing Substrates with Modified Glutamyl Residues to Elucidate the Reaction Mechanism of the Vitamin K-Dependent 7-Glutamyl Carboxylase

Vitamin K-Dependent Carboxylase: A Heme Protein?

ADP-Ribosylation of Proteins: An Overview

NAD: Arginine ADP-Ribosyltransferases: Enzymatic Activities in Animal Cells and Bacterial Toxins

Mono- and Poly(ADP-Ribosylation) in Intact Cells

Protein ADP-Ribosylation in Response to DNA Damage: Effects of Mg2+ and Ca2+ on Auto ADP-Ribosylation

ADP-Ribosylation of the Regulatory Components of Adenylate Cyclase

Macromolecular Properties of Poly(ADP-Ribose) and the Regulation of Its Biosynthesis and Degradation in Permeabilized Rat Brain 9L-Gliosarcoma Cells

Index


