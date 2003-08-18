Postpolio Syndrome - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781560536062, 9781437711455

Postpolio Syndrome

1st Edition

Authors: Julie Silver
eBook ISBN: 9781437711455
Paperback ISBN: 9781560536062
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 18th August 2003
Page Count: 336
Description

Many survivors of the polio epidemic of the first half of the 20th century are now experiencing a recurrence of symptoms, known as postpolio syndrome (PPS). This book, written by leaders in the field, describes the features of this disorder and its diagnosis, evaluation, management, and rehabilitation. It reviews the problems specific to people with PPS, primarily fatigue, muscle weakness, and chronic pain, and addresses the whole person through chapters on psychosocial issues, aging and prevention of secondary disability, and assistive devices to help with activities of daily living. Current evidence-based guidelines for specific rehabilitation therapies, such as exercise therapy, aquatic therapy, and energy conservation measures, are covered.

Key Features

  • Practical information presented by international leaders in the field

  • Features diagnosis and management considerations as well as rehab considerations

  • Current evidence base for rehabilitation therapies

Table of Contents

  1. Inclusion and Exclusion criteria for Post-Polio Syndrome
    2. Evaluating and Treating the Symptomatic Post-Polio Patient
    3. The Role of the Multidisciplinary Post-Polio Clinic
    4. Exercise in the Treatment of PPS
    5. Evaluation and Treatment of Musculoskeletal Pain
    6. Evaluation and Management of Pulmonary
    7. Dysfunction
    8. Speech and Swallowing in Post-Polio Syndrome
    9. Post-Polio Fatigue
    10. Effectiveness of Physical Therapy in the Management of PPS
    11. The Role of Occupational Therapy in the Management of PPS
    12. Aging with Polio and Preventing Secondary Disability
    13. Energy Conservation and Pacing
    14. Gait, Bracing, Shoes and Assistive Devices
    15. Motorized mobility
    16. Complimentary and Alternative Medicine
    17. Psychological Issues--Sex, Abuse and Intimacy
    18. Muscle physiology and Electrodiagnosis
    19. Aquatic Therapy

About the Author

Julie Silver

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, Massachusetts

