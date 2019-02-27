Postmortem Toxicology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128151631, 9780128151648

Postmortem Toxicology

1st Edition

Challenges and Interpretive Considerations

Authors: Timothy Rohrig
eBook ISBN: 9780128151648
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128151631
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th February 2019
Page Count: 266
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
131.00
111.35
150.00
127.50
115.00
97.75
160.86
136.73
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
209.94
178.45
150.00
127.50
131.00
111.35
115.00
97.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Postmortem Toxicology addresses the various aspects of the practice of forensic postmortem toxicology from a viewpoint of elements which must be taken into consideration for proper interpretation of the toxicological result, not in a vacuum but in a more holistic and global sense.

The volume examines pre-analytical factors, storage containers/conditions, prior medical interventions and therapy, along with information from the scene investigation and anatomical findings. This reference also provides explanation of the complicating conditions for the interpretation of the toxicological results due to postmortem decomposition, embalming artifacts and the postmortem redistribution of drugs. Tolerance is also discussed as an aid to interpreting results from a habitual/chronic user of medications and/or drugs of abuse.

The book is geared towards the current practitioner; however, it is written to be used as a valuable reference for a graduate or post-graduate level courses in forensic toxicology or forensic pathology.

Key Features

  • Presents a holistic approach to the interpretation of toxicology results
  • Covers pre-analytical factors, storage containers/conditions, prior medical interventions, therapy, and much more
  • Written for the current practitioner, but an excellent resource for graduate level students training in the field of forensic toxicology

Readership

Forensic practitioners; specifically forensic toxicologists and pathologists. Graduate level students training in the field of forensic toxicology and/or a supplemental resource for a pathologist doing a fellowship in forensic pathology

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Pre-Analytical Considerations
    3. Prior Medical Therapy and Medical Intervention
    4. Analytical Artifacts and Organ/Tissue Retrieval
    5. Scene Investigation
    6. Anatomical Findings
    7. Unexpected Drug/Metabolites Endogenous Compounds
    8. Drug Instability
    9. Embalming Artifacts
    10. Decomposition Products
    11. Post Mortem Clinical Chemistries
    12. Post Mortem Formation of Alcohol and Other Compounds
    13. Post Mortem Redistribution
    14. Interpretive Considerations of Post Mortem Blood Concentrations
    15. Tolerance

Details

No. of pages:
266
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128151648
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128151631

About the Author

Timothy Rohrig

Timothy P. Rohrig, PhD, is currently the Director of the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center. He also holds the positions of Director of the Forensic Science Laboratories and Chief Toxicologist at the Center. Dr. Rohrig is part of the graduate faculty of Emporia State University (Kansas) and Adjunct Professor of Criminal Justice and Forensic Science at Wichita State University. He is also currently Visiting Professor of Forensic Toxicology at the University of Lincoln, in the United Kingdom. Dr. Rohrig is a Fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and the past Chairman and Secretary of the Toxicology Section and past President of the Society of Forensic Toxicologists (SOFT). In 2009, he was honored to receive the Rolla N. Harger Award for outstanding contributions to the field of Forensic Toxicology. His current research interests include postmortem distribution of drugs, interpretive postmortem toxicology, effects of embalming and decomposition on postmortem toxicological results and the effects of drugs on human performance.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Center, Wichita, Kansas; Director, Forensic Science Laboratories and Chief Toxicologist, Sedgwick County; and Regional Forensic Center Faculty of Emporia State University, Kansas

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.