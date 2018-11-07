Postharvest Physiology and Biochemistry of Fruits and Vegetables
1st Edition
Description
Postharvest Physiology and Biochemistry of Fruits and Vegetables presents an updated, interrelated and sequenced view of the contribution of fruits and vegetables on human health, their aspects of plant metabolism, physical and chemical/compositional changes during the entire fruit development lifecycle, the physiological disorders and biochemical effects of modified/controlled atmospheres, and the biotechnology of horticultural crops. The book is written specifically for those interested in preharvest and postharvest crop science and the impact of physiological and biochemical changes on their roles as functional foods.
Key Features
- Deals with the developmental aspects of the lifecycle in whole fruits
- Describes issues, such as the morphology and anatomy of fruits, beginning with the structural organization of the whole plant and explaining the fruit structure and its botanical classification
- Addresses biotechnological concepts that control firmness, quality and the nutritional value of fruits
Readership
Researchers and academics; undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate students for the courses: "Plant physiology" and "Biochemistry and physiology during the postharvest of fruits and vegetables"; those working in fields related to horticulture, agronomy, plant biology, food science and technology
Table of Contents
- Introduction
Elhadi M. Yahia
2. Contribution of Fruits and Vegetables to Human Nutrition and Health
Elhadi M. Yahia, Pablo García-Solís and María Elena Maldonado Celis
3. Photosynthesis
Elhadi M. Yahia, Armando Carrillo-López, B Guadalupe Malda, Humberto Suzán-Azpiri and Mónica Queijeiro Quiroz
4. Respiratory Metabolism
Mikal E. Saltveit
5. Biology and Biochemistry of Ethylene
Alessandro Botton, Pietro Tonutti and Benedetto Ruperti
6. Morphology and Anatomy
Armando Carrillo-López and Elhadi M. Yahia
7. Ripening and Senescence
Enriqueta Alós, Maria Jesus Rodrigo and Lorenzo Zacarias
8. Transpiration
Juan Carlos Díaz-Pérez
9. Carbohydrates
Elhadi M. Yahia, Armando Carrillo-López and Arturo A. Bello-Perez
10. Organic Acids
José G. Vallarino and Sonia Osorio
11. Pigments
Alexei Solovchenko, Elhadi Yahia and Chunxian Chen
12. Phenolic Compounds
Laura A. de la Rosa, Jesús Omar Moreno-Escamilla, Joaquín Rodrigo-García and Emilio Alvarez-Parrilla
13. Lipids
J. Abraham Domínguez Avila and Gustavo A. González Aguilar
14. Texture
Adriana Sañudo-Barajas, Leontina Lipan, Marina Cano-Lamadrid, Rosabel Vélez de la Rocha, Luis Noguera-Artiaga, Lucía Sánchez-Rodríguez, Ángel A. Carbonell-Barrachina and Francisca Hernández
15. Protein
Azizah Misran and Ahmad Haniff Jaafar
16. Enzymes
Sunil Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, Ajay Pal and Dharam Singh Chopra
17. Vitamins
Ifigeneia Mellidou, Egli C. Georgiadou, Dimitrios Kaloudas, Panagiotis Kalaitzis, Vasileios Fotopoulos and Angelos K. Kanellis
18. Flavors and Aromas
Lucía Sánchez-Rodríguez, Nusaibah Syd Ali, Marina Cano-Lamadrid, Luis Noguera-Artiaga, Leontina Lipan, Ángel A. Carbonell-Barrachina and Esther Sendra
19. Physiological Responses to Stress
Babak Madani, Amin Mirshekari and Yoshihiro Imahori
20. Physiological and Biochemical Effects of Controlled and Modified Atmospheres
Dubravka Cukrov, Stefano Brizzolara and Pietro Tonutti
21. Molecular Biology and Biotechnology of Horticultural Crops
Julio César Tafolla-Arellano, Miguel Ángel Hernández Oñate and Martín Ernesto Tiznado Hernández
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 7th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128132791
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128132784
About the Editor
Elhadi Yahia
Elhadi Yahia is a Professor in the Faculty of Natural Sciences at the Autonomous University of Querétaro, Mexico, and is a consultant to several organizations including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidad Autonoma de Queretaro, Mexico
Armando Carrillo-Lopez
A full-time Professor-Researcher at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. Professor Carrillo-Lopez is a member of the National Academy of Scientists for Mexico. He serves as lecturer for postgraduate programs and is thesis director for graduate and undergraduate students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Posgrado en Ciencia y Tecnología de Alimentos, Facultad de Ciencias Químico-Biologicas, Universidad Autónoma de Sinaloa, Ciudad Universitaria, Culiacan, Sin. Mexico