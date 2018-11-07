Postharvest Physiology and Biochemistry of Fruits and Vegetables - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128132784, 9780128132791

Postharvest Physiology and Biochemistry of Fruits and Vegetables

1st Edition

Editors: Elhadi Yahia Armando Carrillo-Lopez
eBook ISBN: 9780128132791
Paperback ISBN: 9780128132784
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 7th November 2018
Page Count: 510
Description

Postharvest Physiology and Biochemistry of Fruits and Vegetables presents an updated, interrelated and sequenced view of the contribution of fruits and vegetables on human health, their aspects of plant metabolism, physical and chemical/compositional changes during the entire fruit development lifecycle, the physiological disorders and biochemical effects of modified/controlled atmospheres, and the biotechnology of horticultural crops. The book is written specifically for those interested in preharvest and postharvest crop science and the impact of physiological and biochemical changes on their roles as functional foods.

Key Features

  • Deals with the developmental aspects of the lifecycle in whole fruits
  • Describes issues, such as the morphology and anatomy of fruits, beginning with the structural organization of the whole plant and explaining the fruit structure and its botanical classification
  • Addresses biotechnological concepts that control firmness, quality and the nutritional value of fruits

Readership

Researchers and academics; undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate students for the courses: "Plant physiology" and "Biochemistry and physiology during the postharvest of fruits and vegetables"; those working in fields related to horticulture, agronomy, plant biology, food science and technology

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    Elhadi M. Yahia
    2. Contribution of Fruits and Vegetables to Human Nutrition and Health
    Elhadi M. Yahia, Pablo García-Solís and María Elena Maldonado Celis
    3. Photosynthesis
    Elhadi M. Yahia, Armando Carrillo-López, B Guadalupe Malda, Humberto Suzán-Azpiri and Mónica Queijeiro Quiroz
    4. Respiratory Metabolism
    Mikal E. Saltveit
    5. Biology and Biochemistry of Ethylene
    Alessandro Botton, Pietro Tonutti and Benedetto Ruperti
    6. Morphology and Anatomy
    Armando Carrillo-López and Elhadi M. Yahia
    7.  Ripening and Senescence
    Enriqueta Alós, Maria Jesus Rodrigo and Lorenzo Zacarias
    8. Transpiration
    Juan Carlos Díaz-Pérez
    9. Carbohydrates
    Elhadi M. Yahia, Armando Carrillo-López and Arturo A. Bello-Perez
    10. Organic Acids
    José G. Vallarino and Sonia Osorio
    11. Pigments
    Alexei Solovchenko, Elhadi Yahia and Chunxian Chen
    12.  Phenolic Compounds
    Laura A. de la Rosa, Jesús Omar Moreno-Escamilla, Joaquín Rodrigo-García and Emilio Alvarez-Parrilla
    13. Lipids
    J. Abraham Domínguez Avila and Gustavo A. González Aguilar
    14. Texture
    Adriana Sañudo-Barajas, Leontina Lipan, Marina Cano-Lamadrid, Rosabel Vélez de la Rocha, Luis Noguera-Artiaga, Lucía Sánchez-Rodríguez, Ángel A. Carbonell-Barrachina and Francisca Hernández
    15. Protein
    Azizah Misran and Ahmad Haniff Jaafar
    16. Enzymes
    Sunil Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, Ajay Pal and Dharam Singh Chopra
    17. Vitamins
    Ifigeneia Mellidou, Egli C. Georgiadou, Dimitrios  Kaloudas,  Panagiotis  Kalaitzis, Vasileios Fotopoulos and Angelos K. Kanellis
    18. Flavors and Aromas
    Lucía Sánchez-Rodríguez, Nusaibah Syd Ali, Marina Cano-Lamadrid, Luis Noguera-Artiaga, Leontina Lipan, Ángel A. Carbonell-Barrachina and Esther Sendra
    19. Physiological Responses to Stress
    Babak Madani, Amin Mirshekari and Yoshihiro Imahori
    20. Physiological and Biochemical Effects of Controlled and Modified Atmospheres
    Dubravka Cukrov, Stefano Brizzolara and Pietro Tonutti
    21. Molecular Biology and Biotechnology of Horticultural Crops
    Julio César Tafolla-Arellano, Miguel Ángel Hernández Oñate and Martín Ernesto Tiznado Hernández

About the Editor

Elhadi Yahia

Elhadi Yahia is a Professor in the Faculty of Natural Sciences at the Autonomous University of Querétaro, Mexico, and is a consultant to several organizations including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidad Autonoma de Queretaro, Mexico

Armando Carrillo-Lopez

A full-time Professor-Researcher at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. Professor Carrillo-Lopez is a member of the National Academy of Scientists for Mexico. He serves as lecturer for postgraduate programs and is thesis director for graduate and undergraduate students.

Affiliations and Expertise

Posgrado en Ciencia y Tecnología de Alimentos, Facultad de Ciencias Químico-Biologicas, Universidad Autónoma de Sinaloa, Ciudad Universitaria, Culiacan, Sin. Mexico

