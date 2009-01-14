Postharvest Handling
2nd Edition
A Systems Approach
Description
Consideration of the interactions between decisions made at one point in the supply chain and its effects on the subsequent stages is the core concept of a systems approach. Postharvest Handling is unique in its application of this systems approach to the handling of fruits and vegetables, exploring multiple aspects of this important process through chapters written by experts from a variety of backgrounds.
Newly updated and revised, this second edition includes coverage of the logistics of fresh produce from multiple perspectives, postharvest handing under varying weather conditions, quality control, changes in consumer eating habits and other factors key to successful postharvest handling.
The ideal book for understanding the economic as well as physical impacts of postharvest handling decisions.
Key Features
Key Features: Features contributions from leading experts providing a variety of perspectives Updated with 12 new chapters Focuses on application-based information for practical implementation System approach is unique in the handling of fruits and vegetables
Readership
Postharvest physiologists or technologists across the disciplines of agricultural economics, agricultural engineering, food sciences, and horticulture along with handlers of fresh or minimally processed products within the fresh produce processing industries will find this to be an invaluable resource.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1
Postharvest Handling – A Discipline that Connects Commercial, Social, Natural and Scientific Systems
Nigel H. Banks
Chapter 2
Challenges in Handling Fresh Fruits and Vegetables
Robert L. Shewfelt and Stanley E. Prussia
Chapter 3
Consumer Eating Habits and Perceptions of Fresh Produce Quality
Wendy V. Wismer
Chapter 4
Testing and Measuring Consumer Acceptance
Bernhard Brueckner
Chapter 5
Nutritional Quality of Fruits and Vegetables
Ariel R. Vicente, George A. Manganaris, Gabriel O. Sozzi, and Carlos H. Crisosto
Chapter 6
Value Chain Management and Postharvest Handling: Partners in Competitiveness
Raymond J. Collins
Chapter 7
A Functional Evaluation of Business Models in Fresh Produce in the United States
Michael A. Gunderson, Allen F. Wysocki, and James A. Sterns
Chapter 8
Quality Management: An Industrial Approach to Produce Handling
Umezuruike Linus Opara
Chapter 9
Post-harvest Regulation and Quality Standards on Fresh Produce
Kerry B. Walsh
Chapter 10
Fresh-Cut Produce Quality: Implications for a Systems Approach
Silvana Nicola, Giorgio Tibaldi and Emanuela Fontana
Chapter 11
Logistics and Postharvest Handling of Locally Grown Produce
Remigio Berruto and Patrizia Busato
Chapter 12
Traceability in Postharvest Systems
A. Frank Bollen
Chapter 13
Microbial Quality and Safety of Fresh Produce
Shlomo Sela and Elazar Fallik
Chapter 14
Sorting for Defects and Visual Quality Attributes
A. Frank Bollen and Stanley E. Prussia
Chapter 15
Nondestructive evaluation: detection of external and internal attributes frequently associated with quality and damage
Bart M. Nicolaï, Inge Bulens, Josse De Baerdemaeker, Bart De Ketelaere, Maarten L.A.T.M. Hertog, Pieter Verboven, and Jeroen Lammertyn
Chapter 16
Stress Physiology and Latent Damage
Susan Lurie
Chapter 17
Measuring Quality and Maturity
Robert L. Shewfelt
Chapter 18
Modeling Quality Attributes and Quality Related Product Properties
L.M.M. Tijskens and R.E. Schouten
Chapter 19
Refrigeration of Fresh Produce from Field to Home: Refrigeration Systems and Logistics
Gabriel Ezeike and Yen-Con Hung
Chapter 20
Postharvest Handling Under Extreme Weather Conditions
Jorge M. Fonseca
Chapter 21
Advanced Technologies and Integrated Approaches to Investigate Molecular Basis of Fresh Produce Quality
Pietro Tonutti and Claudio Bonghi
Chapter 22
Challenges in Postharvest Handling
W.J. Florkowski, R. Shewfelt, and B. Brückner
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 14th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080920788
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123741127
About the Editor
Wojciech Florkowski
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Georgia, Griffin, GA
Wojciech Florkowski
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Georgia, Griffin, GA
Robert Shewfelt
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Georgia, Athens, USA
Bernhard Brueckner
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute fuer Gemeuse-und Zierpflanzenbau, Germany
Stanley Prussia
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Georgia, Griffin, USA
Stanley Prussia
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Georgia, Griffin, USA
Robert Shewfelt
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Georgia, Athens, USA
Bernhard Brueckner
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute fuer Gemeuse-und Zierpflanzenbau, Germany