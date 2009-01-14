Postharvest Handling - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123741127, 9780080920788

Postharvest Handling

2nd Edition

A Systems Approach

Editors: Wojciech Florkowski Wojciech Florkowski Robert Shewfelt Bernhard Brueckner Stanley Prussia Stanley Prussia Robert Shewfelt Bernhard Brueckner
eBook ISBN: 9780080920788
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123741127
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th January 2009
Page Count: 640
Description

Consideration of the interactions between decisions made at one point in the supply chain and its effects on the subsequent stages is the core concept of a systems approach. Postharvest Handling is unique in its application of this systems approach to the handling of fruits and vegetables, exploring multiple aspects of this important process through chapters written by experts from a variety of backgrounds.

Newly updated and revised, this second edition includes coverage of the logistics of fresh produce from multiple perspectives, postharvest handing under varying weather conditions, quality control, changes in consumer eating habits and other factors key to successful postharvest handling.

The ideal book for understanding the economic as well as physical impacts of postharvest handling decisions.

Key Features

Key Features: Features contributions from leading experts providing a variety of perspectives Updated with 12 new chapters Focuses on application-based information for practical implementation System approach is unique in the handling of fruits and vegetables

Readership

Postharvest physiologists or technologists across the disciplines of agricultural economics, agricultural engineering, food sciences, and horticulture along with handlers of fresh or minimally processed products within the fresh produce processing industries will find this to be an invaluable resource.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1

Postharvest Handling – A Discipline that Connects Commercial, Social, Natural and Scientific Systems

Nigel H. Banks

Chapter 2

Challenges in Handling Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Robert L. Shewfelt and Stanley E. Prussia

Chapter 3

Consumer Eating Habits and Perceptions of Fresh Produce Quality

Wendy V. Wismer

Chapter 4

Testing and Measuring Consumer Acceptance

Bernhard Brueckner

Chapter 5

Nutritional Quality of Fruits and Vegetables

Ariel R. Vicente, George A. Manganaris, Gabriel O. Sozzi, and Carlos H. Crisosto

Chapter 6

Value Chain Management and Postharvest Handling: Partners in Competitiveness

Raymond J. Collins

Chapter 7

A Functional Evaluation of Business Models in Fresh Produce in the United States

Michael A. Gunderson, Allen F. Wysocki, and James A. Sterns

Chapter 8

Quality Management: An Industrial Approach to Produce Handling

Umezuruike Linus Opara

Chapter 9

Post-harvest Regulation and Quality Standards on Fresh Produce

Kerry B. Walsh

Chapter 10

Fresh-Cut Produce Quality: Implications for a Systems Approach

Silvana Nicola, Giorgio Tibaldi and Emanuela Fontana

Chapter 11

Logistics and Postharvest Handling of Locally Grown Produce

Remigio Berruto and Patrizia Busato

Chapter 12

Traceability in Postharvest Systems

A. Frank Bollen

Chapter 13

Microbial Quality and Safety of Fresh Produce

Shlomo Sela and Elazar Fallik

Chapter 14

Sorting for Defects and Visual Quality Attributes

A. Frank Bollen and Stanley E. Prussia

Chapter 15

Nondestructive evaluation: detection of external and internal attributes frequently associated with quality and damage

Bart M. Nicolaï, Inge Bulens, Josse De Baerdemaeker, Bart De Ketelaere, Maarten L.A.T.M. Hertog, Pieter Verboven, and Jeroen Lammertyn

Chapter 16

Stress Physiology and Latent Damage

Susan Lurie

Chapter 17

Measuring Quality and Maturity

Robert L. Shewfelt

Chapter 18

Modeling Quality Attributes and Quality Related Product Properties

L.M.M. Tijskens and R.E. Schouten

Chapter 19

Refrigeration of Fresh Produce from Field to Home: Refrigeration Systems and Logistics

Gabriel Ezeike and Yen-Con Hung

Chapter 20

Postharvest Handling Under Extreme Weather Conditions

Jorge M. Fonseca

Chapter 21

Advanced Technologies and Integrated Approaches to Investigate Molecular Basis of Fresh Produce Quality

Pietro Tonutti and Claudio Bonghi

Chapter 22

Challenges in Postharvest Handling

W.J. Florkowski, R. Shewfelt, and B. Brückner

About the Editor

