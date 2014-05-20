Postharvest Decay
1st Edition
Control Strategies
Description
Written by a diverse group of research professionals, Postharvest Decay: Control Strategies is aimed at a wide audience, including researchers involved in the study of postharvest handling of agricultural commodities, and undergraduate and graduate students researching postharvest topics. Growers, managers, and operators working at packinghouses and storage, retail, and wholesale facilities can also benefit from this book. The information in this book covers a wide range of topics related to selected fungi, such as taxonomy, infection processes, economic importance, causes of infection, the influence of pre-harvest agronomic practices and the environment, the effect of handling operations, and the strategic controls for each host-pathogen, including traditional and non-traditional alternatives.
Key Features
- Includes eleven postharvest fungi causing serious rots in numerous fruits and vegetables
- Offers selected microorganisms including pathogens of commercially important tropical, subtropical and temperate crops worldwide, such as tomatoes, pears, apples, peaches, citrus, banana, papaya, and mango, among others
- Presents content developed by recognized and experienced high-level scientists, working in the postharvest pathology area worldwide
- Provides basic information about each fungus, pre- and postharvest factors that contribute to infection and control measurements, including the use of chemicals and non-traditional methods
Readership
Scientists, Postharvest physiologists and technologists across the disciplines of agricultural engineering, food sciences, and horticulture agricultural economics; students, operators, managers, exporters and importers dealing with postharvest issues
Table of Contents
- Preface
- List of Contributors
- Chapter 1. Rhizopus stolonifer (Soft Rot)
- Overall Importance of the Fungus
- Taxonomy and Morphology
- Biology of the R. Stolonifer Infection Process
- Environmental and Agronomic Factors Favoring R. Stolonifer Infection
- Postharvest Factors Favoring R. Stolonifer Infection
- Control
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 2. Penicillium digitatum, Penicillium italicum (Green Mold, Blue Mold)
- Overall Importance of Fungi
- Taxonomy, Morphology and Genomics
- Biology of Penicillium Digitatum and P. Italicum Infection Process
- Postharvest Factors Influencing Penicillium Digitatum and P. Italicum Infection
- Control
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 3. Crown Rot Disease of Bananas
- Overall Importance of the Disease
- Taxonomy and Morphology
- Biology of Crown rot Infection Process
- Preharvest Factors Favoring Crown Rot Disease
- Postharvest Factors Favoring Crown Rot Disease
- Control Methods and Alternatives to Chemical Control
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 4. Botrytis cinerea (Gray Mold)
- Overall Importance of the Fungus
- Taxonomy
- Morphology
- Biology of Botrytis Cinerea Infection Process
- Agronomic and Environmental Factors Influencing Botrytis Cinerea Infection
- Postharvest Factors Favoring Botrytis Cinerea Infection
- Control
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 5. Alternaria alternata (Black Rot, Black Spot)
- Overall Importance of the Fungus
- Taxonomy and Morphology
- Biology of A. Alternata Infection Process
- Agronomic and Environmental Factors Favoring A. Alternata Infection
- Postharvest Factors Favoring A. Alternata Infection
- Control
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 6. Penicillium expansum (Blue Mold)
- Overall Importance of the Fungus
- Taxonomy and Morphology
- Biology of P. expansum Infection Process
- Agronomic and Environmental Factors Favoring P. Expansum Infection
- Postharvest Factors Favoring P. Expansum Infection
- Control
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 7. Monilinia fructicola, Monilinia laxa (Monilinia Rot, Brown Rot)
- Overall Importance of Fungi
- Taxonomy and Morphology
- Biology of Monilinia Fructicola and M. Laxa Infection Process
- Environmental and Agronomic Factors Favoring Monilinia Fructicola and M. Laxa Infection
- Postharvest Factors Favoring Monilinia Fructicola and M. Laxa Infection
- Control
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 8. Aspergillus spp. (Black Mold)
- Overall Importance of Fungi
- Taxonomy and Morphology
- Agronomic and Environmental Factors Favoring Aspergillus Infection
- Postharvest Factors Favoring Aspergillus Infection
- Control
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 9. Thielaviopsis paradoxa, Thielaviopsis basicola (Black Rot, Black Root Rot)
- Introduction
- Overall Importance of Fungi
- Taxonomy and Morphology
- Biology of Fungal Infection Process
- Agronomic and Environmental Factors Favoring T. paradoxa and T. basicola Infection
- Postharvest Factors Favoring T. paradoxa and T. basicola Infection
- Control
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 10. Lasiodiplodia theobromae in Citrus Fruit (Diplodia Stem-End Rot)
- Overall Importance of the Fungus
- Taxonomy and Morphology
- Biology of L. Theobromae Infection Process
- Agronomic and Environmental Factors Favoring L. Theobromae Infection
- Control
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 11. Colletotrichum gloeosporioides (Anthracnose)
- Overall Importance of the Fungus
- Taxonomy and Morphology
- Biology of C. Gloeosporioides Infection Process
- Agronomic and Environmental Factors Favoring C. Gloeosporioides Infection
- Postharvest Factors Favoring C. Gloeosporioides Infection
- Control
- Concluding Remarks
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 20th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124115682
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124115521
About the Editor
Silvia Bautista-Baños
BSc. in Agronomy. Autonomous Metropolitan University. MSc. in Tropical Fruit Production. National School of Fruit Production. PhD in Plant Sciences. Massey University. Research interest in control of postharvest microorganisms in horticultural commodities and edible flowers by mean of sustainable alternatives.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer and Research Scientist, Postharvest Plant Pathology and Physiology, Centre of Biotic Products, National Polytechnic Institute, Mexico