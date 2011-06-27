Postharvest Biology and Technology of Tropical and Subtropical Fruits
1st Edition
Açai to Citrus
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
Foreword
Chapter 1: Açai (Euterpe oleracea Martius)
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Fruit ripening, seasonality and accumulation of anthocyanins
1.3 Maturity and quality components and indices
1.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality
1.5 Postharvest handling factors that affect quality
1.6 Microbiological and physiological disorders
1.7 Pathological disorders, insect pests and their control
1.8 Postharvest handling practices
1.9 Processing practices
1.10 Conclusions
Chapter 2: Acerola (Malpighia emarginata DC.)
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Fruit growth and development
2.3 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality
2.4 Postharvest factors affecting quality
2.5 Physiological disorders
2.6 Pathological disorders and pests and their control
2.7 Postharvest handling practices
2.8 Processing
2.9 Conclusions
Chapter 3: Achachairú (Garcinia humilis (Vahl) C. D. Adam)
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology
3.3 Maturity and quality components and indices
3.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality
3.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality
3.6 Physiological disorders
3.7 Pathological disorders
3.8 Insect pests and their control
3.9 Postharvest handling practices
3.10 Processing
3.11 Conclusions
Chapter 4: Ackee fruit (Blighia sapida Konig)
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Toxicity of ackee fruit
4.3 Fruit maturity
4.4 Biochemical composition
4.5 Food and other uses
4.6 Processing
4.7 Economic importance
4.8 Conclusions
4.9 Acknowledgements
Chapter 5: Aonla (Emblica officinalis Gaertn.)
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology
5.3 Maturity and quality components and indices
5.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality
5.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality
5.6 Physiological disorders
5.7 Pathological disorders
5.8 Insect pests and their control
5.9 Postharvest handling practices
5.10 Processing
5.11 Conclusions
Chapter 6: Arazá (Eugenia stipitata McVaugh)
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology
6.3 Maturity and quality components and indices
6.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality
6.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality
6.6 Physiological disorders
6.7 Pathological disorders
6.8 Insect pests and their control
6.9 Postharvest handling practices
6.10 Processing
6.11 Conclusions
Chapter 7: Assyrian plum (Cordia myxa L.)
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fruit development postharvest physiology
7.3 Maturity and quality indices
7.4 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality
7.5 Conclusions
Chapter 8: Avocado (Persea americana Mill.)
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology
8.3 Maturity, quality at harvest and phytonutrients
8.4 Preharvest factors affecting postharvest fruit quality
8.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting fruit quality
8.6 Physiological disorders
8.7 Pathological disorders
8.8 Insect pests and their control
8.9 Postharvest handling practices
8.10 Processing
8.11 Conclusions
Chapter 9: Bael (Aegle marmelos (L.) Corr. Serr.)
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Preharvest physiology
9.3 Postharvest physiology
9.4 Quality components
9.5 Postharvest handling
9.6 Processing
9.7 Physiological disorders
9.8 Pathological disorders
9.9 Conclusions
Chapter 10: Banana (Musa spp.)
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Postharvest physiology
10.3 Maturity and quality components and indices
10.4 Preharvest factors affecting quality
10.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality
10.6 Physiological disorders
10.7 Pathological disorders
10.8 Insect pests and their control
10.9 Postharvest handling practices
10.10 Processing
10.11 Conclusions
Chapter 11: Black sapote (Diospyros digyna Jacq.)
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology
11.3 Maturity and quality components and indices
11.4 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality
11.5 Physiological disorders
11.6 Pathological disorders
11.7 Insect pests and their control
11.8 Postharvest handling practices
11.9 Processing
11.10 Conclusions
Chapter 12: Breadfruit (Artocarpus altilis [Parkinson] Fosberg)
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology
12.3 Maturity and quality components and indices
12.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality
12.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality
12.6 Physiological disorders
12.7 Pathological disorders
12.8 Insect pests and their control
12.9.Postharvest handling practices
12.10 Processing
12.11 Conclusions
Chapter 13: Breadnut (Artocarpus camansi Blanco)
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Breadnut physiology
13.3 Maturity and quality components and indices
13.4 Postharvest handling practices and postharvest factors affecting quality
13.5 Packinghouse practices, storage and shipping conditions
13.6 Fresh-cut processing
13.7 Future trends
Chapter 14: Cactus pear (Opuntia species)
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Opuntia fruit
14.3 Fruit development and postharvest physiology
14.4 Physiological disorders
14.5 Diseases, rots and insect pests
14.6 Physical damage
14.7 Quality characteristics and criteria
14.8 Postharvest treatments, cooling and storage
14.9 Packaging, modified atmospheres (MA) and controlled atmospheres (CA)
14.10 Processing
14.11 Conclusions
Chapter 15: Cajá (Spondias mombin L.)
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology
15.3 Maturity and quality components and indices
15.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality
15.5 Insect pests and their control
15.6 Postharvest handling practices
15.7 Processing
15.8 Conclusions
Chapter 16: Camu-camu (Myrciaria dubia Kunth McVaugh)
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology
16.3 Maturity and quality components and indices
16.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality
16.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality
16.6 Physiological disorders
16.7 Pathological disorders
16.8 Insect pests and their control
16.9 Postharvest handling practices
16.10 Processing
16.11 Conclusions
Chapter 17: Cape gooseberry (Physalis peruviana L.)
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality
17.3 Postharvest physiology and quality
17.4 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality
17.5 Crop losses
17.6 Processing
17.7 Conclusions
Chapter 18: Carambola (Averrhoa carambola L.)
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology
18.3 Maturity and quality components and indices
18.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality
18.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality
18.6 Physiological disorders
18.7 Pathological disorders
18.8 Insects and other pests
18.9 Postharvest handling practices
18.10 Processing
18.11 Conclusions
Chapter 19: Cashew apple and nut (Anacardium occidentale L.)
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology
19.3 Maturity and quality components and indices
19.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality
19.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality
19.6 Physiological disorders
19.7 Pathological disorders
19.8 Insect pests and their control
19.9 Postharvest handling practices
19.10 Conclusions
19.11 Acknowledgements
Chapter 20: Chili plum (Spondias purpurea var. Lutea)
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology
20.3 Maturity indices and quality components
20.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality
20.5 Postharvest factors affecting quality
20.6 Physiological disorders
20.7 Pathological disorders
20.8 Insect pests and their control
20.9 Postharvest handling practices
20.10 Processing
20.11 Conclusions
Chapter 21: Citrus spp.: orange, mandarin, tangerine, clementine, grapefruit, pomelo, lemon and lime
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology
21.3 Composition, maturity and quality components and indices
21.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality
21.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality
21.6 Physiological disorders
21.7 Pathological disorders
21.8 Insect and pests’ mites and their control
21.9 Postharvest handling practices
21.11 Safety issues and quality assurance
21.12 Best harvest and postharvest practices
21.13 Conclusions
Index
Description
While products such as bananas, pineapples, kiwifruit and citrus have long been available to consumers in temperate zones, new fruits such as lychee, longan, carambola, and mangosteen are now also entering the market. Confirmation of the health benefits of tropical and subtropical fruit may also promote consumption further. Tropical and subtropical fruits are particularly vulnerable to postharvest losses, and are also transported long distances for sale. Therefore maximising their quality postharvest is essential and there have been many recent advances in this area. Many tropical fruits are processed further into purees, juices and other value-added products, so quality optimization of processed products is also important. The books cover current state-of-the-art and emerging post-harvest and processing technologies. Volume 1 contains chapters on particular production stages and issues, whereas Volumes 2, 3 and 4 contain chapters focused on particular fruit.
Chapters in Volume 2 review the factors affecting the quality of different tropical and subtropical fruits from açai to citrus fruits. Important issues relevant to each product are discussed, including means of maintaining quality and minimizing losses postharvest, recommended storage and transport conditions and processing methods, among other topics.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Volume 2 of Postharvest biology and technology of tropical and subtropical fruits, along with the other volumes in the collection, will be an essential reference both for professionals involved in the postharvest handling and processing of tropical and subtropical fruits and for academics and researchers working in the area.
Key Features
- Along with the other volumes in the collection, Volume 2 is an essential reference for professionals involved in the postharvest handling and processing of tropical and subtropical fruits and for academics and researchers working in the area
- Reviews the factors affecting the quality of different tropical and subtropical fruits from açai to citrus fruits
- Important issues relevant to each particular fruit are discussed, including means of maintaining quality and minimising losses postharvest, recommended storage and transport conditions
Readership
Professionals involved in the postharvest handling and processing of tropical and subtropical fruits and for academics and researchers working in the area.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 27th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857092762
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845697341
Reviews
It is fair to say that this milestone publication could not have come at a better time., Food and beverage reporter
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Elhadi Yahia Editor
Elhadi Yahia is a Professor in the Faculty of Natural Sciences at the Autonomous University of Querétaro, Mexico, and is a consultant to several organizations including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidad Autonoma de Queretaro, Mexico