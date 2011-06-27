Postharvest Biology and Technology of Tropical and Subtropical Fruits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697341, 9780857092762

Postharvest Biology and Technology of Tropical and Subtropical Fruits

1st Edition

Açai to Citrus

Editors: Elhadi Yahia
eBook ISBN: 9780857092762
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697341
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 27th June 2011
Page Count: 560
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition

Foreword

Chapter 1: Açai (Euterpe oleracea Martius)

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Fruit ripening, seasonality and accumulation of anthocyanins

1.3 Maturity and quality components and indices

1.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality

1.5 Postharvest handling factors that affect quality

1.6 Microbiological and physiological disorders

1.7 Pathological disorders, insect pests and their control

1.8 Postharvest handling practices

1.9 Processing practices

1.10 Conclusions

Chapter 2: Acerola (Malpighia emarginata DC.)

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Fruit growth and development

2.3 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality

2.4 Postharvest factors affecting quality

2.5 Physiological disorders

2.6 Pathological disorders and pests and their control

2.7 Postharvest handling practices

2.8 Processing

2.9 Conclusions

Chapter 3: Achachairú (Garcinia humilis (Vahl) C. D. Adam)

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology

3.3 Maturity and quality components and indices

3.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality

3.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality

3.6 Physiological disorders

3.7 Pathological disorders

3.8 Insect pests and their control

3.9 Postharvest handling practices

3.10 Processing

3.11 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Ackee fruit (Blighia sapida Konig)

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Toxicity of ackee fruit

4.3 Fruit maturity

4.4 Biochemical composition

4.5 Food and other uses

4.6 Processing

4.7 Economic importance

4.8 Conclusions

4.9 Acknowledgements

Chapter 5: Aonla (Emblica officinalis Gaertn.)

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology

5.3 Maturity and quality components and indices

5.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality

5.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality

5.6 Physiological disorders

5.7 Pathological disorders

5.8 Insect pests and their control

5.9 Postharvest handling practices

5.10 Processing

5.11 Conclusions

Chapter 6: Arazá (Eugenia stipitata McVaugh)

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology

6.3 Maturity and quality components and indices

6.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality

6.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality

6.6 Physiological disorders

6.7 Pathological disorders

6.8 Insect pests and their control

6.9 Postharvest handling practices

6.10 Processing

6.11 Conclusions

Chapter 7: Assyrian plum (Cordia myxa L.)

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fruit development postharvest physiology

7.3 Maturity and quality indices

7.4 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality

7.5 Conclusions

Chapter 8: Avocado (Persea americana Mill.)

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology

8.3 Maturity, quality at harvest and phytonutrients

8.4 Preharvest factors affecting postharvest fruit quality

8.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting fruit quality

8.6 Physiological disorders

8.7 Pathological disorders

8.8 Insect pests and their control

8.9 Postharvest handling practices

8.10 Processing

8.11 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Bael (Aegle marmelos (L.) Corr. Serr.)

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Preharvest physiology

9.3 Postharvest physiology

9.4 Quality components

9.5 Postharvest handling

9.6 Processing

9.7 Physiological disorders

9.8 Pathological disorders

9.9 Conclusions

Chapter 10: Banana (Musa spp.)

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Postharvest physiology

10.3 Maturity and quality components and indices

10.4 Preharvest factors affecting quality

10.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality

10.6 Physiological disorders

10.7 Pathological disorders

10.8 Insect pests and their control

10.9 Postharvest handling practices

10.10 Processing

10.11 Conclusions

Chapter 11: Black sapote (Diospyros digyna Jacq.)

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology

11.3 Maturity and quality components and indices

11.4 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality

11.5 Physiological disorders

11.6 Pathological disorders

11.7 Insect pests and their control

11.8 Postharvest handling practices

11.9 Processing

11.10 Conclusions

Chapter 12: Breadfruit (Artocarpus altilis [Parkinson] Fosberg)

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology

12.3 Maturity and quality components and indices

12.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality

12.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality

12.6 Physiological disorders

12.7 Pathological disorders

12.8 Insect pests and their control

12.9.Postharvest handling practices

12.10 Processing

12.11 Conclusions

Chapter 13: Breadnut (Artocarpus camansi Blanco)

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Breadnut physiology

13.3 Maturity and quality components and indices

13.4 Postharvest handling practices and postharvest factors affecting quality

13.5 Packinghouse practices, storage and shipping conditions

13.6 Fresh-cut processing

13.7 Future trends

Chapter 14: Cactus pear (Opuntia species)

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Opuntia fruit

14.3 Fruit development and postharvest physiology

14.4 Physiological disorders

14.5 Diseases, rots and insect pests

14.6 Physical damage

14.7 Quality characteristics and criteria

14.8 Postharvest treatments, cooling and storage

14.9 Packaging, modified atmospheres (MA) and controlled atmospheres (CA)

14.10 Processing

14.11 Conclusions

Chapter 15: Cajá (Spondias mombin L.)

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology

15.3 Maturity and quality components and indices

15.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality

15.5 Insect pests and their control

15.6 Postharvest handling practices

15.7 Processing

15.8 Conclusions

Chapter 16: Camu-camu (Myrciaria dubia Kunth McVaugh)

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology

16.3 Maturity and quality components and indices

16.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality

16.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality

16.6 Physiological disorders

16.7 Pathological disorders

16.8 Insect pests and their control

16.9 Postharvest handling practices

16.10 Processing

16.11 Conclusions

Chapter 17: Cape gooseberry (Physalis peruviana L.)

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality

17.3 Postharvest physiology and quality

17.4 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality

17.5 Crop losses

17.6 Processing

17.7 Conclusions

Chapter 18: Carambola (Averrhoa carambola L.)

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology

18.3 Maturity and quality components and indices

18.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality

18.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality

18.6 Physiological disorders

18.7 Pathological disorders

18.8 Insects and other pests

18.9 Postharvest handling practices

18.10 Processing

18.11 Conclusions

Chapter 19: Cashew apple and nut (Anacardium occidentale L.)

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology

19.3 Maturity and quality components and indices

19.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality

19.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality

19.6 Physiological disorders

19.7 Pathological disorders

19.8 Insect pests and their control

19.9 Postharvest handling practices

19.10 Conclusions

19.11 Acknowledgements

Chapter 20: Chili plum (Spondias purpurea var. Lutea)

Abstract:

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology

20.3 Maturity indices and quality components

20.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality

20.5 Postharvest factors affecting quality

20.6 Physiological disorders

20.7 Pathological disorders

20.8 Insect pests and their control

20.9 Postharvest handling practices

20.10 Processing

20.11 Conclusions

Chapter 21: Citrus spp.: orange, mandarin, tangerine, clementine, grapefruit, pomelo, lemon and lime

Abstract:

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Fruit development and postharvest physiology

21.3 Composition, maturity and quality components and indices

21.4 Preharvest factors affecting fruit quality

21.5 Postharvest handling factors affecting quality

21.6 Physiological disorders

21.7 Pathological disorders

21.8 Insect and pests’ mites and their control

21.9 Postharvest handling practices

21.11 Safety issues and quality assurance

21.12 Best harvest and postharvest practices

21.13 Conclusions

Index

Description

While products such as bananas, pineapples, kiwifruit and citrus have long been available to consumers in temperate zones, new fruits such as lychee, longan, carambola, and mangosteen are now also entering the market. Confirmation of the health benefits of tropical and subtropical fruit may also promote consumption further. Tropical and subtropical fruits are particularly vulnerable to postharvest losses, and are also transported long distances for sale. Therefore maximising their quality postharvest is essential and there have been many recent advances in this area. Many tropical fruits are processed further into purees, juices and other value-added products, so quality optimization of processed products is also important. The books cover current state-of-the-art and emerging post-harvest and processing technologies. Volume 1 contains chapters on particular production stages and issues, whereas Volumes 2, 3 and 4 contain chapters focused on particular fruit.

Chapters in Volume 2 review the factors affecting the quality of different tropical and subtropical fruits from açai to citrus fruits. Important issues relevant to each product are discussed, including means of maintaining quality and minimizing losses postharvest, recommended storage and transport conditions and processing methods, among other topics.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Volume 2 of Postharvest biology and technology of tropical and subtropical fruits, along with the other volumes in the collection, will be an essential reference both for professionals involved in the postharvest handling and processing of tropical and subtropical fruits and for academics and researchers working in the area.

Key Features

  • Along with the other volumes in the collection, Volume 2 is an essential reference for professionals involved in the postharvest handling and processing of tropical and subtropical fruits and for academics and researchers working in the area
  • Reviews the factors affecting the quality of different tropical and subtropical fruits from açai to citrus fruits
  • Important issues relevant to each particular fruit are discussed, including means of maintaining quality and minimising losses postharvest, recommended storage and transport conditions

Readership

Professionals involved in the postharvest handling and processing of tropical and subtropical fruits and for academics and researchers working in the area.

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857092762
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845697341

Reviews

It is fair to say that this milestone publication could not have come at a better time., Food and beverage reporter

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Elhadi Yahia Editor

Elhadi Yahia is a Professor in the Faculty of Natural Sciences at the Autonomous University of Querétaro, Mexico, and is a consultant to several organizations including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidad Autonoma de Queretaro, Mexico

