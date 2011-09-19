Postharvest Biology and Technology of Tropical and Subtropical Fruits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697334, 9780857093622

Postharvest Biology and Technology of Tropical and Subtropical Fruits

1st Edition

Fundamental Issues

Editors: Elhadi Yahia
eBook ISBN: 9780857093622
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697334
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 19th September 2011
Page Count: 534
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition

Dr Adel Kader

Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1: Economic importance of tropical and subtropical fruits

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 World fruit production and contribution to gross domestic product (GDP)

1.3 Global consumption of tropical and subtropical fruits

1.4 International trade in tropical and subtropical fruit

1.5 Price of tropical and subtropical fruit

1.6 Conclusions

Chapter 2: Nutritional and health-promoting properties of tropical and subtropical fruits

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Consumption

2.3 Health components of tropical and subtropical fruits

2.4 Bioactive compounds and antioxidant capacity

2.5 Overview of health effects of some tropical and subtropical fruits

2.6 Preharvest factors affecting accumulation of nutritional and health components

2.7 Postharvest factors affecting nutritional and health components

2.8 Enhancement of nutritional and health components in tropical and subtropical fruits

2.9 Conclusions

Chapter 3: Postharvest biology of tropical and subtropical fruits

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Diversity in fruit characteristics

3.3 Maturation and ripening

3.4 Quality attributes

3.5 Biological factors affecting deterioration

3.6 Environmental factors affecting deterioration

3.7 Pathological disorders and insect infestation

3.8 Biotechnological approaches for improving quality andpostharvest life

3.9 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Preharvest and harvest factors infl uencing the postharvest quality of tropical and subtropical fruits

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Genetic factors

4.3 Environmental factors

4.4 Physico-chemical factors

4.5 Diseases

4.6 Other factors

4.7 Harvesting factors

4.8 Phytohormones and other growth regulators

4.9 Conclusions

Chapter 5: Postharvest technologies to maintain the quality of tropical and subtropical fruits

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Maturity and harvesting indices

5.3 Harvesting

5.4 Conditioning

5.5 Quality

5.6 The cold chain

5.7 Centralized packing operations

5.8 Ripening

5.9 Processing

5.10 Conclusions

Chapter 6: Postharvest pathology of tropical and subtropical fruit and strategies for decay control

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Preharvest and postharvest factors affecting disease development

6.3 Modes of infection by postharvest pathogens

6.4 Attack mechanisms

6.5 Fruit defense mechanisms

6.6 Major pathogens of subtropical and tropical fruits

6.7 Control of postharvest pathogens

6.8 Conclusions and future challenges

Chapter 7: Quarantine pests of tropical and subtropical fruits and their control

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Internal fruit feeders: an introduction

7.3 Diptera: Tephritidae

7.4 Lepidoptera: Tortricidae and Elachistidae

7.5 Coleoptera: mango seed weevil: Sternochetus mangiferae (Fabricius) (Curculionidae)

7.6 External fruit feeders

7.7 Control measures: an introduction

7.8 Preharvest control measures

7.9 Postharvest control measures

7.10 Conclusions

Chapter 8: Microbial safety of tropical and subtropical fruits

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Foodborne pathogens associated with tropical and subtropical fruit

8.3 Outbreaks of foodborne illness attributed to tropical and subtropical fruits

8.4 Routes of contamination of tropical fruits

8.5 Interventions to reduce contamination of tropical fruits

8.6 Food safety programs used to minimize microbial contamination of fruits

8.7 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Biotechnology and molecular biology of tropical and subtropical fruits

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Genetic transformation, transcriptome sequencing, genome mapping and sequencing of fruits

9.3 Acerola (Malpighia emarginata DC.)

9.4 Avocado (Persea americana Mill.)

9.5 Banana (Musa acuminata)

9.6 Cherimoya (Annona cherimola Mill.)

9.7 Citrus

9.8 Coconut (Cocos nucifera L.)

9.9 Date (Phoenix dactylifera L.)

9.10 Fig (Ficus carica L.)

9.11 Grape (Vitis vinifera L.)

9.12 Guava (Psidium guajava L.)

9.13 Kiwifruit (Actinidia deliciosa)

9.14 Litchi (Litchi chinensis Sonn.)

9.15 Longan (Dimocarpus longan Lour.)

9.16 Loquat (Eriobotrya japonica L.)

9.17 Mango (Mangifera indica L.)

9.18 Mangosteen (Garcinia mangostana L.)

9.19 Melon (Cucumis melo L.)

9.20 Nuts

9.21 Olive (Olea europaea L.)

9.22 Papaya (Carica papaya L.)

9.23 Passion fruit (Passiflora edulis Sim)

9.24 Pineapple (Ananas comosus L. Merr)

9.25 Sapodilla (Manilkara zapota)

9.26 Conclusions

Chapter 10: Fresh-cut tropical and subtropical fruit products

Abstract:

10.1 Fresh-cut produce industry worldwide

10.2 Handling and conditioning of raw materials for processing

10.3 Sanitation of whole and fresh-cut fruits

10.4 Mechanical and manual processing of fruits

10.5 Physiological and biochemical aspects of fresh-cut produce

10.6 Effects of peeling and cutting on overall quality: texture, flavour and colour

10.7 Preservative treatments for fresh-cut fruits

10.8 Preservation of bioactive compounds and antioxidant capacity

10.9 Nutritional aspects of fresh-cut vs whole fruits

10.10 Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) and hygiene considerations for the fresh-cut produce industry

10.11 Facilities, process design and equipment requirements

10.12 New trends in the fresh-cut fruit industry

10.13 Economic and market considerations

10.14 Conclusions

Chapter 11: Preservation and processing of tropical and subtropical fruits

Abstract:

11.1 Factors responsible for the deterioration of tropical fruits and their products

11.2 Microbiological aspects

11.3 Enzymes

11.4 Principles of conventional methods of preservation

11.5 Fruit preparation for preservation purposes

11.6 Refrigeration and freezing

11.7 Drying

11.8 Manufacture of fruit beverages and purees

11.9 Manufacture of jams and jellies

11.10 Heat treatments applied to fruit products

11.11 Non-thermal processes applied to tropical and subtropical fruit processing

11.12 Conclusions

Index

Description

Tropical and subtropical fruits are popular products, but are often highly perishable and need to be transported long distances for sale. The four volumes of Postharvest biology and technology of tropical fruits review essential aspects of postharvest biology, postharvest technologies, handling and processing technologies for both well-known and lesser-known fruits. Volume 1 contains chapters on general topics and issues, while Volumes 2, 3 and 4 contain chapters focused on individual fruits, organised alphabetically.

Volume 1 provides an overview of key factors associated with the postharvest quality of tropical and subtropical fruits. Two introductory chapters cover the economic importance of these crops and their nutritional benefits. Chapters reviewing the postharvest biology of tropical and subtropical fruits and the impact of preharvest conditions, harvest circumstances and postharvest technologies on quality follow. Further authors review microbiological safety, the control of decay and quarantine pests and the role of biotechnology in the improvement of produce of this type. Two chapters on the processing of tropical and subtropical fruit complete the volume.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Volume 1 of Postharvest biology and technology of tropical and subtropical fruits, along with the other volumes in the collection, will be an essential reference both for professionals involved in the postharvest handling and processing of tropical and subtropical fruits and for academics and researchers working in the area.

Key Features

  • Along with the other volumes in the collection, Volume 1 is an essential reference for professionals involved in the postharvest handling and processing of tropical and subtropical fruits and for academics and researchers working in the area
  • Focuses on fundamental issues of fruit physiology, quality, safety and handling relevant to all those in the tropical and subtropical fruits supply chain
  • Chapters include nutritional and health benefits, preharvest factors, food safety, and biotechnology and molecular biology

Readership

Professionals involved in the postharvest handling and processing of tropical and subtropical fruits and for academics and researchers working in the area.

Reviews

It is fair to say that this milestone publication could not have come at a better time., Food and Beverage Reporter

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Elhadi Yahia Editor

Elhadi Yahia is a Professor in the Faculty of Natural Sciences at the Autonomous University of Querétaro, Mexico, and is a consultant to several organizations including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidad Autonoma de Queretaro, Mexico

