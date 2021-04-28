Posterior and plantar heel pain, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323796323

Posterior and plantar heel pain, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 38-2

1st Edition

Editor: Eric A. Barp
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323796323
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2021
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Guest edited by Dr. Eric Barp, this issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery will cover several key areas of interest related to Posterior and plantar heel pain. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Thomas Chang. Articles in this issue include but are not limited to: Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome, Compartment syndrome, Differentiating Achilles Insertional Calcific Tendinosis and Haglund’s Deformity, Complications, Plantar Fasciitis/Fasciosis, Achilles Tendon Ruptures, Calcaneal bone tumors, Biologics in the Treatment of achilles tendonitis, Biologics in the treatment of plantar fasciitis, Neglected Achilles tendon ruptures, and Os Trigonum Syndrome.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th April 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323796323

About the Editor

Eric A. Barp

Affiliations and Expertise

The Iowa Clinic - West Des Moines Campus 5950 University Avenue West Des Moines, IA 50266

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.