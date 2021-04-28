Posterior and plantar heel pain, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 38-2
1st Edition
Description
Guest edited by Dr. Eric Barp, this issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery will cover several key areas of interest related to Posterior and plantar heel pain. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Thomas Chang. Articles in this issue include but are not limited to: Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome, Compartment syndrome, Differentiating Achilles Insertional Calcific Tendinosis and Haglund’s Deformity, Complications, Plantar Fasciitis/Fasciosis, Achilles Tendon Ruptures, Calcaneal bone tumors, Biologics in the Treatment of achilles tendonitis, Biologics in the treatment of plantar fasciitis, Neglected Achilles tendon ruptures, and Os Trigonum Syndrome.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323796323
About the Editor
Eric A. Barp
Affiliations and Expertise
The Iowa Clinic - West Des Moines Campus 5950 University Avenue West Des Moines, IA 50266
