Post-translational Modifications That Modulate Enzyme Activity, Volume 626

1. Crosstalk between cellular metabolism and histone acetylation

Sophie Trefely, Mary T. Doan and Nathaniel W. Snyder

2. Purification and enzymatic assay of class I histone deacetylase enzymes

Mark K. Adams, Charles A.S. Banks, Sayem Miah, Maxime Killer and Michael P. Washburn

3. Multiplexed quantitative phosphoproteomics of cell line and tissue samples

Johannes Kreuzer, Amanda Edwards and Wilhelm Haas

4. Differentiation of peptide isomers and epimers by radical-directed dissociation

Tyler R. Lambeth and Ryan R. Julian

5. Biochemical analysis of protein arginylation

Junling Wang, John R. Yates and Anna Kashina

6. Site-specific determination of lysine acetylation stoichiometries on the proteome-scale

Yue Chen and Yunan Li

7. RNA modifications and the link to human disease

Amber Yanas and Kathy Fange Liu

8. Isolation and characterization of glycosylated neuropeptides

Yang Liu, Qinjingwen Cao and Lingjun Li

9. Utilizing intein trans-splicing for in vivo generation of site-specifically modified proteins

Igor Maksimovic, Devin Ray, Qingfei Zheng and Yael David

10. Systematic and site-specific analysis of N-glycoproteins on the cell surface by integrating bioorthogonal chemistry and MS-based proteomics

Fangxu Sun and Ronghu Wu

11. Silencing glycosaminoglycan functions in mouse embryonic stem cells with small molecule antagonists

Sourav Chatterjee, Tesia N. Stephenson, Austen L. Michalak, Kamil Godula and Mia L. Huang

12. Biochemical and structural analysis of N-terminal acetyltransferases

Leah Gottlieb and Ronen Marmorstein

13. Site-specific analysis of the Asp- and Glu-ADP-ribosylated proteome by quantitative mass spectrometry

Peng Li, Yuanli Zhen and Yonghao Yu

14. Analysis of the topology of ubiquitin chains

Lucia Geis-Asteggiante, Amanda E. Lee and Catherine Fenselau

15. Analysis of cardiac troponin proteoforms by top-down mass spectrometry

Timothy N. Tiambeng, Trisha Tucholski, Zhijie Wu, Yanlong Zhu, Stanford D. Mitchell, David S. Roberts, Yutong Jin and Ying Ge

16. Assays for tyrosine phosphorylation in human cells

Monica Kruk, Naomi Widstrom, Sampreeti Jena, Nicole L. Wolter, John F. Blankenhorn, Ibrahim Abdalla, Tzu-Yi Yang and Laurie L. Parker

17. Metabolomics analysis of lipid metabolizing enzyme activity

Timothy B. Ware, Myungsun Shin and Ku-Lung Hsu

18. Simplified high yield TAILS terminomics using a new HPG-ALD 800K-2000 polymer with precipitation

Nestor Solis, Anilkumar Parambath, Srinivas Abbina, Jayachandran Kizhakkedathu and Christopher M. Overall

19. Methods for the expression, purification, and crystallization of histone deacetylase 6–inhibitor complexes

Jeremy D. Osko and David W. Christianson

20. Quantitative analysis of global protein lysine methylation by mass spectrometry

Peder J. Lund, Stephanie M. Lehman and Benjamin A. Garcia

21. The roles of S-nitrosylation and S-glutathionylation in Alzheimer’s disease

Ryan R. Dyer, Katarena I. Ford and Renã A. S. Robinson

22. Expression of authentic post-translationally modified proteins in organisms with expanded genetic codes

Kyle Mohler and Jesse Rinehart

23. Preparation of a new construct of human histone deacetylase 8 for the crystallization of enzyme-inhibitor complexes

Nicholas J. Porter and David W. Christianson

24. Methods for characterizing protein acetylation during viral infection

Laura A. Murray, Ashton N. Combs, Pranav Rekapalli and Ileana M. Cristea