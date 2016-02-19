Post-Capitalist Society provides an analysis of the transformation of the world into a post-capitalist society. This transformation, which will not be completed until 2010 or 2020, has already changed the political, economic, social, and moral landscape of the world. The book reviews and revises the social, economic, and political history of the Age of Capitalism and of the nation state. It argues that the real and controlling resource and the absolutely decisive 'factor of production' is neither capital, nor land, nor labor. It is knowledge. Instead of capitalists and proletarians, the classes of the post-capitalist society are knowledge workers and service workers. This book covers a wide range of topics, dealing with post-capitalist society; with post-capitalist polity; and with new challenges to knowledge itself. The focus is on the developed countries—on Europe, on the United States and Canada, on Japan and the newly developed countries on the mainland of Asia, rather than on the developing countries of the Third World. The areas of discussion—Society, Polity, and Knowledge—are arrayed in order of predictability.

Table of Contents



Acknowledgments

Introduction: the transformation

Post-capitalist society and post-capitalist polity

The shift to the knowledge society

Outflanking the nation state

The Third World

Society - polity - knowledge

Part One: Society

1 From capitalism to knowledge society

The new meaning of knowledge

The Industrial Revolution

The Productivity Revolution

The Management Revolution

From knowledge to knowledges

2 The society of organizations

The function of organization

Organization as a distinct species

The characteristics of organization

Organization as a destabilizer

The employee society

3 Labor, capital and their future

Is labor still an asset?

How much labor is needed and what kind?

Capitalism without capitalists

The pension fund and its owners

The governance of corporations

Making management accountable

4 The productivity of the new workforces

Team work and team work

The need to concentrate

Restructuring organizations

The case for outsourcing

Averting a new class conflict

5 The responsibility-based organization

Where right becomes wrong

What is social responsibility?

Power and organizations

From command to information

From information to responsibility

To make everybody a contributor

Part Two: Polity

6 From nation state to Megastate

The paradox of the nation state

The dimensions of the Megastate

The Nanny State

The Megastate as master of the economy

The Fiscal State

The Cold-War State

The Japanese exception

Has the Megastate worked?

The Pork-Barrel State

The Cold-War State: failure of success

7 Transnationalism, regionalism, tribalism

Money knows no fatherland

Nor does information

The transnational needs: the environment

Stamping out terrorism

Transnational arms control

The new reality: regionalism

The return of tribalism

The need for roots

8 The needed government turnaround

The futility of military aid

What to abandon in economic policy

What to concentrate on

Beyond the Nanny State

9 Citizenship through the social sector

Patriotism is not enough

The need for community

The vanishing plant community

The volunteer as citizen

Part Three: Knowledge

10 Knowledge: its economics; its productivity

The economics of knowledge

The productivity of knowledge

The management requirements

Only connect

11 The accountable school

The new performance demands

Learning to learn

The school in society

Schools as partners

The accountable school

12 The Educated Person

Index



