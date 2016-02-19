Post-Capitalist Society
1st Edition
Post-Capitalist Society provides an analysis of the transformation of the world into a post-capitalist society. This transformation, which will not be completed until 2010 or 2020, has already changed the political, economic, social, and moral landscape of the world. The book reviews and revises the social, economic, and political history of the Age of Capitalism and of the nation state. It argues that the real and controlling resource and the absolutely decisive 'factor of production' is neither capital, nor land, nor labor. It is knowledge. Instead of capitalists and proletarians, the classes of the post-capitalist society are knowledge workers and service workers. This book covers a wide range of topics, dealing with post-capitalist society; with post-capitalist polity; and with new challenges to knowledge itself. The focus is on the developed countries—on Europe, on the United States and Canada, on Japan and the newly developed countries on the mainland of Asia, rather than on the developing countries of the Third World. The areas of discussion—Society, Polity, and Knowledge—are arrayed in order of predictability.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Introduction: the transformation
Post-capitalist society and post-capitalist polity
The shift to the knowledge society
Outflanking the nation state
The Third World
Society - polity - knowledge
Part One: Society
1 From capitalism to knowledge society
The new meaning of knowledge
The Industrial Revolution
The Productivity Revolution
The Management Revolution
From knowledge to knowledges
2 The society of organizations
The function of organization
Organization as a distinct species
The characteristics of organization
Organization as a destabilizer
The employee society
3 Labor, capital and their future
Is labor still an asset?
How much labor is needed and what kind?
Capitalism without capitalists
The pension fund and its owners
The governance of corporations
Making management accountable
4 The productivity of the new workforces
Team work and team work
The need to concentrate
Restructuring organizations
The case for outsourcing
Averting a new class conflict
5 The responsibility-based organization
Where right becomes wrong
What is social responsibility?
Power and organizations
From command to information
From information to responsibility
To make everybody a contributor
Part Two: Polity
6 From nation state to Megastate
The paradox of the nation state
The dimensions of the Megastate
The Nanny State
The Megastate as master of the economy
The Fiscal State
The Cold-War State
The Japanese exception
Has the Megastate worked?
The Pork-Barrel State
The Cold-War State: failure of success
7 Transnationalism, regionalism, tribalism
Money knows no fatherland
Nor does information
The transnational needs: the environment
Stamping out terrorism
Transnational arms control
The new reality: regionalism
The return of tribalism
The need for roots
8 The needed government turnaround
The futility of military aid
What to abandon in economic policy
What to concentrate on
Beyond the Nanny State
9 Citizenship through the social sector
Patriotism is not enough
The need for community
The vanishing plant community
The volunteer as citizen
Part Three: Knowledge
10 Knowledge: its economics; its productivity
The economics of knowledge
The productivity of knowledge
The management requirements
Only connect
11 The accountable school
The new performance demands
Learning to learn
The school in society
Schools as partners
The accountable school
12 The Educated Person
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 23rd December 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163635