Post-Acquisition Management in China
1st Edition
Theoretical perspectives of acquisition management; Post-acquisition management and performance; Research methods; Rationales of acquisitions in China; The nature of post-acquisition changes; Post-acquisition change process and performance; Post-acquisition management and performance: a closer look; Survey findings; Conclusion. Recommendations for management and government policy.
Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) are a vital strategy for companies attempting to expand and diversify in China. It has been widely accepted that post-acquisition management is critical for acquisition success. Post-Acquisition Management in China provides a systematic examination of post-acquisition management and its impact on performance after takeover in the acquired Chinese companies. It looks at the various aspects of post-acquisition management including the nature and processes of post-acquisition changes, integration and control, and the association between the performance and post-acquisition management.
- Reports on a pioneering systematic study on post-acquisition management in China. This kind of data has never been published before
- Based on extensive research data including 20 in-depth case studies and a survey of 300 companies
- Replicates previous studies of post-acquisition management conducted in the UK and Brazil and offers valuable comparison findings
Students and academics in Asian studies and international business managers
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 16th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632230
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843345756
Yi He Author
Dr Yi He is Deputy Managing Director of Yi & Hong Business Consulting (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. He is also a Senior Visiting Fellow at the Cass Business School, City University London. Prior to that, Dr. He was a Research Associate at the Birmingham Business School, University of Birmingham. He has taught in a variety of universities including the University of Birmingham and the University of Aston, and provided training courses for practitioners in the field on management of M&As, strategic alliances and SMEs.