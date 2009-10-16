Post-Acquisition Management in China - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345756, 9781780632230

Post-Acquisition Management in China

1st Edition

Authors: Yi He
eBook ISBN: 9781780632230
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843345756
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 16th October 2009
Page Count: 314
Table of Contents

Theoretical perspectives of acquisition management; Post-acquisition management and performance; Research methods; Rationales of acquisitions in China; The nature of post-acquisition changes; Post-acquisition change process and performance; Post-acquisition management and performance: a closer look; Survey findings; Conclusion. Recommendations for management and government policy.

Description

Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) are a vital strategy for companies attempting to expand and diversify in China. It has been widely accepted that post-acquisition management is critical for acquisition success. Post-Acquisition Management in China provides a systematic examination of post-acquisition management and its impact on performance after takeover in the acquired Chinese companies. It looks at the various aspects of post-acquisition management including the nature and processes of post-acquisition changes, integration and control, and the association between the performance and post-acquisition management.

Key Features

  • Reports on a pioneering systematic study on post-acquisition management in China. This kind of data has never been published before
  • Based on extensive research data including 20 in-depth case studies and a survey of 300 companies
  • Replicates previous studies of post-acquisition management conducted in the UK and Brazil and offers valuable comparison findings

Readership

Students and academics in Asian studies and international business managers

Details

No. of pages:
314
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632230
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843345756

About the Authors

Yi He Author

Dr Yi He is Deputy Managing Director of Yi & Hong Business Consulting (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. He is also a Senior Visiting Fellow at the Cass Business School, City University London. Prior to that, Dr. He was a Research Associate at the Birmingham Business School, University of Birmingham. He has taught in a variety of universities including the University of Birmingham and the University of Aston, and provided training courses for practitioners in the field on management of M&As, strategic alliances and SMEs.

