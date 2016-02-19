Positron Annihilation
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Conference held at Wayne State University on July 27-29,1965
Description
Positron Annihilation focuses on the process of positron annihilation in different environments. Partitioned into two parts with 42 chapters, the book contains the contributions of authors who have done research on the annihilation of positrons, which brought about valuable information on the properties of matter. The first part of the book deals with lengthy review articles, including a survey of the physics of positron annihilation; positron annihilation in metals and the theory involved in the process; and positron annihilation in alkali halides and ionic crystals. Positronium formation and interaction in gases, molecular substances, and ionic crystals are also given attention. Gaseous positronics and positron annihilation in condensed gases and liquids are also discussed. The second part of the book focuses on developments on positron annihilation and the direction of research on this field. The studies concentrate on positron annihilation in various crystals, metals, mercury, liquefied gases, helium, and metal oxides. Numerical representations and analyses are presented to support the processes involved. The book can best serve the interest of those who want to explore further the annihilation of positrons.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I: Review Articles
The Physics of Positron Annihilation: A Survey
Positron Annihilation in Metals
On the Theory of Positron Annihilation in Metals
Positron Annihilation in Ferromagnetic Solids
Positron Annihilation in Ionic Crystals and Alkali Halides
Positronium Formation and Interaction in Gases
Gaseous Positronics
Positron Annihilation in Liquids and Condensed Gases
Positronium Reactions in Solutions
Positron Annihilation in Molecular Substances and Ionic Crystals
The Quenching of Positronium and the Inhibition of Its Formation (Role of Phase Transitions, Magnetic and Chemical Factors)
Part II: Research Developments
Calculated Core Annihilation Momentum Distributions for Several Metals
Core Annihilation in Sodium
On Positron Lifetimes vs. Two Gamma Correlations in the Alkali Metals
Positron Lifetime Measurements with Homogenized Sources in Metals
Positron Annihilation in Magnesium-Indium and Indium-Lead Alloys
Positron Annihilation in Holmium Single Crystals
Band Gap in Beryllium
An Orthogonalized Plane Wave Calculation of Positron Annihilation in Lithium
Effective Mass of the Positron in Metals
Positron Mean Lives in Liquid and Solid Mercury
Positron Annihilation in Liquid Mercury and Bismuth
Momentum Distribution of Photons from Positrons Annihilating in Lithium-Ammonia Solutions
Positron Lifetimes in Metal-Ammonia Solutions
Use of Zeeman Splitting in Positronium as a Means of Polarization Analysis in an Experiment on the g Factor of the Free Positron
Theory of Positron Lifetime in Solid Argon
The Lifetimes of Positronium in Polymers Irradiated by Gamma Rays
Positronium Formation in Certain Metal Oxides
Anomalous Long Annihilation Mean Lives of Positrons in Some Ionic Crystals
Search for an Electric Field Effect in Teflon and Polyethylene
Positronium Annihilation in Water and Ice down to -144°C by Angular Correlation Measurements
Magnetic Quenching of Positronium in Water
Momentum Distribution of Singlet Positronium in Certain Organic Liquids
Positronium Quenching by Paramagnetic Species in Solutions
Positronium Formation in Gases and Liquids
Positron Annihilation in Liquefied Gases
Positron Annihilation in Liquid Helium
Positron Lifetimes in Low Temperature Helium Gas
The Effect of Some Minor Impurities on the Positron Annihilation Lifetime Spectrum in Argon
The Annihiliation of Positrons in Argon
Positron Formation and Annihilation in Argon-Propane Mixture
Data Analysis in Positron Lifetime Measurement
Positron Decay in Silicon
Author Index
Subject Index
