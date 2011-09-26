Positive Youth Development, Volume 41
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Positive youth development
I. Introduction
II. Features of the PYD Process: The Relational, Developmental Systems “Lens”
III. The Study of Adolescence within the Relational, Developmental System
IV. The PYD Developmental Process Focuses on Individual ↔ Context Relations
V. An Overview of this Volume
VI. Conclusions
Acknowledgment
The development of intentional self-regulation in adolescence
I. Introduction
II. Adolescent Intentional Self-regulation: Operationalization and Theoretical Context
III. The Selection, Optimization, and Compensation Model
IV. Intentional Self-Regulation in Adolescence: Research Finding
V. Applying SOC Research to the Mentoring Context: Project GPS
VI. Intentional Self-Regulation in Adolescence: Limitations of Current Studies and Suggestions for Future Research
VII. Conclusions
Acknowledgment
Youth Purpose and Positive Youth Development
I. Introduction
II. PYD, Purpose, and Purpose-Like Constructs
III. Discussion
IV. Conclusions
Positive pathways to adulthood
I. Hope and Adolescents’ Future Orientations
II. Understanding Hope from a Developmental Systems Perspective
III. Prospections, Possibilities, and Purpose
IV. Consequences of Hopelessness
V. Empirical Evidence for the Role of Hope in PYD
VI. Conclusions: The Future Study of Hope
Intrinsic Motivation and Positive Development
I. Introduction
II. Intrinsic Motivation as a Catalyst of Learning and Development
III. Factors that Shape the Experience of IM
IV. How Youth Professionals Can Support the Development of Intrinsic Motivation
V. Conclusions: Combining Intrinsic Motivation and Positive Development
Acknowledgment
School engagement
I. PYD: A New Perspective on Young People and the Contexts of Their Life
II. School Engagement: History and Recent Developments
III. Theoretical Perspectives on School Engagement
IV. School Engagement: Toward an Integrated Conceptualization
V. The Operationalization and Measurement of School Engagement
VI. Summary and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Religion, Spirituality, Positive Youth Development, and Thriving
I. Demographics of Adolescent Religiousness and Spirituality
II. Definitions of Key Concepts
III. A Developmental Systems Perspective on Religious and Spiritual Development
IV. Intersection of Spirituality and Thriving
V. The Influence of Religion and Spirituality on Positive Development
VI. Correlates of Religion, Spirituality and PYD
VII. Negative Aspects of Religion and Spirituality
VIII. Future Directions
IX. Conclusions
The contribution of the developmental assets framework to positive youth development theory and practice
I. Introduction
II. Developmental Assets: Overview of Research
III. Application of the Asset Framework to Policies and Programs
IV. Research from New Measures of Developmental Assets
V. Tracking Change in Developmental Assets Over Time
VI. Developmental Asset Profiles
VII. Next Steps in Research and Practice
Youth activity involvement and positive youth development
I. Adolescent Development and the PYD Perspective
II. Individual ↔ Context Relations in OST Activities: Findings from the 4-H Study of PYD
III. Toward Further Advances in Research and Application
IV. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Media literacy and positive youth development
I. Overview of the PYD Perspective
II. Overview of Media Literacy Approach
III. Media Literacy and Civic Development
IV. News Media Literacy
V. Discussion and Conclusions
Acknowledgment
Advances in civic engagement research
I. What Do We Mean When We Say “Civic Engagement?”
II. Where We Go From Here
Shortridge Academy
I. The School
II. Positive Youth Development
III. A Comprehensive Implementation of PYD
IV. Discussion
V. Final Reflections
Acknowledgments
Integrating Theory and Method in the Study of Positive Youth Development
I. The Concepts of Selection, Optimization, and Compensation
II. The Bifactor Model
III. Data Examples
IV. Cross-sectional Bifactor Models for the PYD Data of the 4-H Study
V. Gender Differences in the Structure of SOC
VI. Longitudinal Characteristics of the SOC Structure
VII. Discussion
VIII. Conclusions
Appendix. LISREL Command File for the Autoregression Bifactor Model
Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Each chapter provides in-depth discussions and this volume serves as an invaluable resource for Developmental or educational psychology researchers, scholars, and students.
Key Features
Readership
Developmental or educational psychology researchers, scholars, and students.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 26th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123864949
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123864925
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Richard Lerner Serial Volume Editor
Jacqueline Lerner Serial Volume Editor
Janette Benson Serial Volume Editor
Janette B. Benson is an Associate Professor in the Psychology Department at the University of Denver. She served for five years as the Director of the University-wide Office of Academic Assessment and co-chaired the successful University reaccreditation. Most recently she served as the Associate Dean of the Morgridge College of Education (2014-2917). Dr. Benson’s expertise is in cognitive and sensorimotor development in infancy and early childhood, and her research has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, The MacArthur Foundation and the March of Dimes. Dr. Benson has published several articles, book chapters and has edited or co-edited several books, including The Encyclopedia of Infancy and Early Childhood Development. She has been the recipient of several awards and honors, including the University of Denver Scholar – Teacher of the Year (1993), the 2000 CASE Colorado Professor of the Year, a Carnegie Scholar, a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science, member of the Board of Directors of Shortridge Academy, and the serial editor of Advances in Child Development and Behavior.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of Denver, CO, USA