Positive Youth Development, Volume 41

Contributors

Preface

Positive youth development

I. Introduction

II. Features of the PYD Process: The Relational, Developmental Systems “Lens”

III. The Study of Adolescence within the Relational, Developmental System

IV. The PYD Developmental Process Focuses on Individual ↔ Context Relations

V. An Overview of this Volume

VI. Conclusions

Acknowledgment

The development of intentional self-regulation in adolescence

I. Introduction

II. Adolescent Intentional Self-regulation: Operationalization and Theoretical Context

III. The Selection, Optimization, and Compensation Model

IV. Intentional Self-Regulation in Adolescence: Research Finding

V. Applying SOC Research to the Mentoring Context: Project GPS

VI. Intentional Self-Regulation in Adolescence: Limitations of Current Studies and Suggestions for Future Research

VII. Conclusions

Acknowledgment

Youth Purpose and Positive Youth Development

I. Introduction

II. PYD, Purpose, and Purpose-Like Constructs

III. Discussion

IV. Conclusions

Positive pathways to adulthood

I. Hope and Adolescents’ Future Orientations

II. Understanding Hope from a Developmental Systems Perspective

III. Prospections, Possibilities, and Purpose

IV. Consequences of Hopelessness

V. Empirical Evidence for the Role of Hope in PYD

VI. Conclusions: The Future Study of Hope

Intrinsic Motivation and Positive Development

I. Introduction

II. Intrinsic Motivation as a Catalyst of Learning and Development

III. Factors that Shape the Experience of IM

IV. How Youth Professionals Can Support the Development of Intrinsic Motivation

V. Conclusions: Combining Intrinsic Motivation and Positive Development

Acknowledgment

School engagement

I. PYD: A New Perspective on Young People and the Contexts of Their Life

II. School Engagement: History and Recent Developments

III. Theoretical Perspectives on School Engagement

IV. School Engagement: Toward an Integrated Conceptualization

V. The Operationalization and Measurement of School Engagement

VI. Summary and Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Religion, Spirituality, Positive Youth Development, and Thriving

I. Demographics of Adolescent Religiousness and Spirituality

II. Definitions of Key Concepts

III. A Developmental Systems Perspective on Religious and Spiritual Development

IV. Intersection of Spirituality and Thriving

V. The Influence of Religion and Spirituality on Positive Development

VI. Correlates of Religion, Spirituality and PYD

VII. Negative Aspects of Religion and Spirituality

VIII. Future Directions

IX. Conclusions

The contribution of the developmental assets framework to positive youth development theory and practice

I. Introduction

II. Developmental Assets: Overview of Research

III. Application of the Asset Framework to Policies and Programs

IV. Research from New Measures of Developmental Assets

V. Tracking Change in Developmental Assets Over Time

VI. Developmental Asset Profiles

VII. Next Steps in Research and Practice

Youth activity involvement and positive youth development

I. Adolescent Development and the PYD Perspective

II. Individual ↔ Context Relations in OST Activities: Findings from the 4-H Study of PYD

III. Toward Further Advances in Research and Application

IV. Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Media literacy and positive youth development

I. Overview of the PYD Perspective

II. Overview of Media Literacy Approach

III. Media Literacy and Civic Development

IV. News Media Literacy

V. Discussion and Conclusions

Acknowledgment

Advances in civic engagement research

I. What Do We Mean When We Say “Civic Engagement?”

II. Where We Go From Here

Shortridge Academy

I. The School

II. Positive Youth Development

III. A Comprehensive Implementation of PYD

IV. Discussion

V. Final Reflections

Acknowledgments

Integrating Theory and Method in the Study of Positive Youth Development

I. The Concepts of Selection, Optimization, and Compensation

II. The Bifactor Model

III. Data Examples

IV. Cross-sectional Bifactor Models for the PYD Data of the 4-H Study

V. Gender Differences in the Structure of SOC

VI. Longitudinal Characteristics of the SOC Structure

VII. Discussion

VIII. Conclusions

Appendix. LISREL Command File for the Autoregression Bifactor Model

