Positive Living with HIV/AIDS, An Issue of Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581622, 9780323581639

Positive Living with HIV/AIDS, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 53-1

1st Edition

Authors: Ken Phillips
eBook ISBN: 9780323581639
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323581622
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th February 2018
Positive Living with HIV/AIDS – Table of Contents

Preface: Positive Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

Exercise and Positive Living in Human Immunodeficiency Virus/AIDS

Nutritional Issues and Positive Living in Human Immunodeficiency Virus/AIDS

The Role of Faith-Based Organizations in the Education, Support, and Services for Persons Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

Mindful Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus and AIDS: Behavioral Medicine for Patient Resilience and Improved Screening Practices

Promoting Cardiovascular Health in Patients Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

Substance Use Disorders in People Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus/AIDS

Best Practices and Self-Care to Support Women in Living Well with Human Immunodeficiency Virus/AIDS

Management of Coinfections in Patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus

A Therapeutic Perspective of Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus/AIDS in 2017

Stigma and Discrimination: Threats to Living Positively with Human Immunodeficiency Virus

End-of-Life Care and Bereavement Issues in Human Immunodeficiency Virus–AIDS

Description

Dr. Phillips has assembled well-published authors on optimizing patient outcomes in those living with HIV and AIDS. The clinical reviews in this issue will provide nurses with the current clinical information they need to incorporate best practices into their patient care and manageement. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Exercise and Positive Living in HIV/AIDS; Managing Other Chronic Illnesses in PLWHAl; Nutritional Issues and Positive Living in HIV/AIDS; Spiritual Dimensions/Resilience; Positive Thinking in HIV/AIDS; Health Promotion in HIV/AIDS; Mental Health in HIV/AIDS; Promoting Cardiovascular Health in PLWHA; Pharmacological Considerations in HIV/AIDS; and Sleep Disturbances Associated with HIV/AIDS.

English
© Elsevier 2018
Elsevier
9780323581639
9780323581622

About the Authors

Ken Phillips Author

East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, TN

