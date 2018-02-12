Positive Living with HIV/AIDS, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 53-1
1st Edition
Positive Living with HIV/AIDS – Table of Contents
Preface: Positive Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
Exercise and Positive Living in Human Immunodeficiency Virus/AIDS
Nutritional Issues and Positive Living in Human Immunodeficiency Virus/AIDS
The Role of Faith-Based Organizations in the Education, Support, and Services for Persons Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
Mindful Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus and AIDS: Behavioral Medicine for Patient Resilience and Improved Screening Practices
Promoting Cardiovascular Health in Patients Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
Substance Use Disorders in People Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus/AIDS
Best Practices and Self-Care to Support Women in Living Well with Human Immunodeficiency Virus/AIDS
Management of Coinfections in Patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus
A Therapeutic Perspective of Living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus/AIDS in 2017
Stigma and Discrimination: Threats to Living Positively with Human Immunodeficiency Virus
End-of-Life Care and Bereavement Issues in Human Immunodeficiency Virus–AIDS
Dr. Phillips has assembled well-published authors on optimizing patient outcomes in those living with HIV and AIDS. The clinical reviews in this issue will provide nurses with the current clinical information they need to incorporate best practices into their patient care and manageement. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Exercise and Positive Living in HIV/AIDS; Managing Other Chronic Illnesses in PLWHAl; Nutritional Issues and Positive Living in HIV/AIDS; Spiritual Dimensions/Resilience; Positive Thinking in HIV/AIDS; Health Promotion in HIV/AIDS; Mental Health in HIV/AIDS; Promoting Cardiovascular Health in PLWHA; Pharmacological Considerations in HIV/AIDS; and Sleep Disturbances Associated with HIV/AIDS.
