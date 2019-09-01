Part 1 Geometric innovation in positive displacement machines

1. The orbital displacer: Implications and applications

2. Cardiac action pumps and motors

3. Geometric design of the limac¸on machine

4. The geometrical problem in the positive displacement scroll machines

5. Screw compressors and expanders

Part 2 Mechanismanalysis for positive displacement machines

6. Improving torque performance in reciprocating compressors via asymmetric stroke characteristics

7. Variable compression ratio at internal combustion engine

8. Dynamic modelling and design of bent axis pumps

9. Numerical analyses of THD lubrication and dynamics of rolling piston and bearings in a rotary compressor

10. Dynamic characteristics of rolling piston machines

Part 3 Tools for analysis: Mathematical modelling and CFD

11. Mathematical modelling for positive displacement expanders

12. Mesh handling for the CFD simulation of external gear pumps

13. Combining lumped parameter modelling and CFD analysis for the pressure ripple estimation of tandem gear pumps

14. Analytical, numerical and experimental approaches to improving the performance indices of an orbital hydraulic motor

15. Modelling of twin-screw machines by use of CFD