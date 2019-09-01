Positive Displacement Machines
1st Edition
Modern Design Innovations and Tools
Description
Positive Displacement Machines: Modern Design Innovations and Tools explains the design and workings of a wide range of positive displacement pumps, compressors and gas expanders. Written at a mathematical and technical level, the book explores the most influential research in this field over the past decade, along with industry best practices. Sections highlight the importance of using the latest computation techniques and discuss how to follow the proper design procedures to achieve a desired outcome.
Key Features
- Explains how these machines work on a fundamental level, helping the reader build a holistic understanding which aids complex problem- solving
- Describes how to mathematically model the performance of pumps, compressors and gas expanders
- Provides advice on how to design and optimize positive displacement machines to match a given application
Readership
Mechanical engineers, energy engineers, manufacturing engineers, process engineers, aerospace engineers, automotive engineers, and researchers in all of these disciplines
Table of Contents
Part 1 Geometric innovation in positive displacement machines
1. The orbital displacer: Implications and applications
2. Cardiac action pumps and motors
3. Geometric design of the limac¸on machine
4. The geometrical problem in the positive displacement scroll machines
5. Screw compressors and expanders
Part 2 Mechanismanalysis for positive displacement machines
6. Improving torque performance in reciprocating compressors via asymmetric stroke characteristics
7. Variable compression ratio at internal combustion engine
8. Dynamic modelling and design of bent axis pumps
9. Numerical analyses of THD lubrication and dynamics of rolling piston and bearings in a rotary compressor
10. Dynamic characteristics of rolling piston machines
Part 3 Tools for analysis: Mathematical modelling and CFD
11. Mathematical modelling for positive displacement expanders
12. Mesh handling for the CFD simulation of external gear pumps
13. Combining lumped parameter modelling and CFD analysis for the pressure ripple estimation of tandem gear pumps
14. Analytical, numerical and experimental approaches to improving the performance indices of an orbital hydraulic motor
15. Modelling of twin-screw machines by use of CFD
Details
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169988
About the Editor
Ibrahim Sultan
Ibrahim Sultan is an Associate Professor at the Faculty of Science and Technology at Federation University, Australia. His research interests include Mechanism Analysis and Design, Positive Displacement Machinery, Energy Generation and Efficiency, and Robot Kinematics and Calibration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Faculty of Science and Technology, Federation University, Australia
Truong Phung
Truong Phung is a fulltime lecturer at the Faculty of Science and Technology at Federation University, Australia, where he teaches and works on research projects in the field of positive displacement machines.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Faculty of Science and Technology, Federation University, Australia