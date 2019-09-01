Positive Displacement Machines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128169988

Positive Displacement Machines

1st Edition

Modern Design Innovations and Tools

Editors: Ibrahim Sultan Truong Phung
Paperback ISBN: 9780128169988
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 650
Description

Positive Displacement Machines: Modern Design Innovations and Tools explains the design and workings of a wide range of positive displacement pumps, compressors and gas expanders. Written at a mathematical and technical level, the book explores the most influential research in this field over the past decade, along with industry best practices. Sections highlight the importance of using the latest computation techniques and discuss how to follow the proper design procedures to achieve a desired outcome.

Key Features

  • Explains how these machines work on a fundamental level, helping the reader build a holistic understanding which aids complex problem- solving
  • Describes how to mathematically model the performance of pumps, compressors and gas expanders
  • Provides advice on how to design and optimize positive displacement machines to match a given application

Readership

Mechanical engineers, energy engineers, manufacturing engineers, process engineers, aerospace engineers, automotive engineers, and researchers in all of these disciplines

Table of Contents

Part 1 Geometric innovation in positive displacement machines
1. The orbital displacer: Implications and applications
2. Cardiac action pumps and motors
3. Geometric design of the limac¸on machine
4. The geometrical problem in the positive displacement scroll machines
5. Screw compressors and expanders

Part 2 Mechanismanalysis for positive displacement machines
6. Improving torque performance in reciprocating compressors via asymmetric stroke characteristics
7. Variable compression ratio at internal combustion engine
8. Dynamic modelling and design of bent axis pumps
9. Numerical analyses of THD lubrication and dynamics of rolling piston and bearings in a rotary compressor
10. Dynamic characteristics of rolling piston machines

Part 3 Tools for analysis: Mathematical modelling and CFD
11. Mathematical modelling for positive displacement expanders
12. Mesh handling for the CFD simulation of external gear pumps
13. Combining lumped parameter modelling and CFD analysis for the pressure ripple estimation of tandem gear pumps
14. Analytical, numerical and experimental approaches to improving the performance indices of an orbital hydraulic motor
15. Modelling of twin-screw machines by use of CFD

About the Editor

Ibrahim Sultan

Ibrahim Sultan is an Associate Professor at the Faculty of Science and Technology at Federation University, Australia. His research interests include Mechanism Analysis and Design, Positive Displacement Machinery, Energy Generation and Efficiency, and Robot Kinematics and Calibration.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Faculty of Science and Technology, Federation University, Australia

Truong Phung

Truong Phung is a fulltime lecturer at the Faculty of Science and Technology at Federation University, Australia, where he teaches and works on research projects in the field of positive displacement machines.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Faculty of Science and Technology, Federation University, Australia

