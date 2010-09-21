Positive Airway Pressure Therapy, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724950

Positive Airway Pressure Therapy, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 5-3

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Berry
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724950
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st September 2010
Description

Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Therapy is a hugely important therapy option for sleep medicine specialists.  This issue examines PAP therapy from every angle, in adults and children, to deliver a collection of up-to-the-minute reviews for the clinician.  Topics include PAP Adherence, PAP treatment of OSA in adults and children (two separate articles), CPAP/BPAP titration, Adaptive Servo-Ventilation Titration, APAP and alternative titration methods, PAP treatment of Central Sleep Apnea, PAP and CHF, PAP treatment of hypoventilation in children, effects of PAP treatment on Non-CV medical disorders and on cardiovascular function, Adjunctive measures in PAP (oxygen, humidification, hypnotics) and NPPV titration and treatment. 

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724950

About the Authors

Richard Berry Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, University of Florida; Medical Director, University of Florida Health Sleep Center, Gainesville, Florida

