Positional Release Therapy
1st Edition
Assessment & Treatment of Musculoskeletal Dysfunction
Description
The most up-to-date professional reference text on positional release therapy, this high-quality clinical text is applicable to the entire musculoskeletal system and easily integrated into physical therapy, chiropractic and osteopathic curriculums. With more than 600 illustrations and photos, this reader-friendly book clearly demonstrates tender point locations, treatment positions and other key topics. Written by clinicians who studied under the technique's inventor, this is a must-have for students and health care professionals who practice manual medicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 1997
- Published:
- 1st February 1997
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815100966
About the Author
Kerry D'Ambrogio
Affiliations and Expertise
President Therapeutic Systems Inc., Sarasota, FL
George Roth
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty Department of Post-Graduate and Continuing Education, Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College