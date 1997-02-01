Positional Release Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815100966

Positional Release Therapy

1st Edition

Assessment & Treatment of Musculoskeletal Dysfunction

Authors: Kerry D'Ambrogio George Roth
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815100966
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st February 1997
Page Count: 280
The most up-to-date professional reference text on positional release therapy, this high-quality clinical text is applicable to the entire musculoskeletal system and easily integrated into physical therapy, chiropractic and osteopathic curriculums. With more than 600 illustrations and photos, this reader-friendly book clearly demonstrates tender point locations, treatment positions and other key topics. Written by clinicians who studied under the technique's inventor, this is a must-have for students and health care professionals who practice manual medicine.

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815100966

About the Author

Kerry D'Ambrogio

Affiliations and Expertise

President Therapeutic Systems Inc., Sarasota, FL

George Roth

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty Department of Post-Graduate and Continuing Education, Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College

