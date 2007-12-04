Positional Release Techniques with DVD-ROM
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Spontaneous positional release
Chapter 2 The evolution of dysfunction
Chapter 3 The clinical use of strain/counterstrain techniques
Chapter 4 Advanced SCS and functional approaches
Chapter 5 Muscular pain: trigger points, fibromyalgia and positional release
Chapter 6 Functional technique
Chapter 7 Facilitated positional release (FPR)
Chapter 8 Sacro-occipital technique use of padded wedges for diagnosis and treatment, Robert Cooperstein
Chapter 9 Overview of the McKenzie Method, Anthony J. Lisi
Chapter 10 The Mulligan concept: NAGs, SNAGs, MWMs, Ed Wilson, Dan G. Pilderwasser, Palmiro Torrieri Jr, and Marcelo Viana Marques Ferreira
Chapter 11 Unloading and proprioceptive taping, Dylan Morrissey
Chapter 12 Application of positional techniques in the treatment of animals, J. Brooks and A. G. Pusey
Description
A comprehensive textbook covering all methods of spontaneous release by positioning. The background theory is explained and the techniques described in detail. The descriptions of the techniques are supplemented in the text by clear 2-colour line drawings and photographs and the DVD-ROM provides additional explanation through the use of video demonstrations with narrative by the author.
Key Features
- Compares all major positional release methods, from strain/counterstrain to functional osteopathy
- Details step-by-step use of these manual methods
- Describes integrated use with other manual approaches, such as Muscle Energy Techniques
- Provides explanations of treatment of both muscle and joint problems
- Explains how the methods can be used to treat bedridden patients
- Emphasises safety and usefulness in both acute and chronic settings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 4th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032936
About the Authors
Leon Chaitow Author
Leon Chaitow ND DO is an internationally known and respected osteopathic and naturopathic practitioner and teacher of soft tissue manipulation methods of treatment. He is author of over 60 books, including a series on Advanced Soft Tissue Manipulation (Muscle Energy Techniques, Positional Release Techniques, Modern Neuromuscular Techniques) and also Palpation Skills; Cranial
Manipulation: Theory and Practice; Fibromyalgia Syndrome: A Practitioner’s Guide to Treatment, and many more. He is editor of the peer reviewed Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, that offers a multidisciplinary perspective on physical methods of patient care. Leon Chaitow was for many years senior lecturer on the Therapeutic Bodywork degree courses which he helped to design at the School of Integrated Health, University of Westminster, London, where is he now an Honorary Fellow. He continues to teach and practice part-time in London, when not in Corfu, Greece where he focuses on his writing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Registered Osteopath and Naturopath; Honorary Fellow and Former Senior Lecturer, School of Life Sciences, University of Westminster, London, UK; Fellow, British Naturopathic Association.; Fellow, College of Osteopaths, UK