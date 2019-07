Position Sensing: Angle and Distance Measurement for Engineers focuses on the electrical measurement of angles and distances.

The publication first elaborates on industrial principles and sensors and measurement systems. Discussions focus on measurement technology, terms used in information technology, methods of measurement, analogue angle and displacement sensors, features of processes using a digital-incremental measurement base, electromechanical position sensing systems, and capacitive scanning. Carrier frequency scanning, electromagnetic pulse generator, photoelectric position sensing systems, distance measurement by the pulse-time delay method, laser gyroscope, and systems with analogue measurement and subsequent analogue-to-digital conversion are also discussed.

The manuscript then examines intelligent sensors and connection of measurement systems. Topics cover electrical couplings for fine and coarse measurement systems, mechanical links for converting longitudinal to angular motion, general properties of intelligent sensors, and interconnection of intelligent sensors.

The text is highly recommended for mechanical engineers and measurement and control technicians.