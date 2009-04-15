Position Location Techniques and Applications

Chapter 1: The Position Location Problem

1.1 The PL need and Historical Developments 1.2 PL requirements and Limitation 1.2.1 Resolution 1.2.2 Fundamental Scenarios for PL 1.3 Terrestrial and Satellite Scenarios 1.3.1 Terrestrial and Satellite Scenarios 1.4 Current and Potential Applications

Chapter 2: Signal Parameter Estimation for the Localization Problem

2.1 AOA measurements 2.1.1 The uniform linear array model 2.1.2 Cramer Rao Bound for array observations 2.2 Nonparametric Methods for Estimation of AOA 2.2.1 Beamscan AOA estimator 2.2.2 MVDR AOA estimator 2.3 Parametric Methods for Estimation of AOA 2.3.1 Maximum likelihood AOA estimator 2.3.2 The MUSIC algorithm for AOA estimation 2.3.3 The ESPRIT Algorithm for AOA Estimation 2.4 TOA and TDOA measurements 2.4.1 The TOA Problem 2.4.2 The TDOA Problem 2.4.3 Performance Bound for the TOA and TDOA Problems 2.4.4 Received Signal Model and its Analogy to the Array Processing Problem 2.4.5 The Generalized Cross-correlation Method For TOA or TDOA Estimation 2.4.6 Conventional PN-Correlation Method 2.4.7 A Superresolution PN-Correlation Method: The SPM Algorithm 2.4.8 TOA Estimation by Successive Cancelation 2.5 Range Estimation Based on Receive Signal strength (RSS) 2.6 Signal strength (RSS) 2.6.1 The log-normal propagation model 2.6.2 ML estimation of log-normal parameters 2.6.3 Lognormal Range Estimator

Chapter 3: Location Information Processing

3.1 The Multilateration Problem 3.2 Geometrical multilateration 3.2.1 Geometrical multilateration based on time of arrival (TOA) measurements 3.2.2 Geometrical multilateration based on angle of arrival (AOA) measurements 3.2.3 Geometrical multilateration based on time difference of arrival (TDOA) measurements 3.3 Statistical multilateration 3.3.1 Least-squares multilateration 3.3.2 Least-squares multilateration with uncertain reference node positions 3.3.3 Hybrid location estimation systems 3.4 Location estimation in multi hop scenarios 3.4.1 The Centroid algorithm 3.4.2 Approximate point-in-triangulation (APIT) algorithm 3.4.3 Ad-Hoc positioning system (APS) algorithms 3.4.4 Dead reckoning 3.5 Performance assessment of location estimation systems 3.5.1 Cramer-Rao bounds 3.5.2 Circular Error Probability 3.5.3 Geometric dilution of precision (GDOP)

Chapter 4: Heuristic Approaches to the Position Location Problem

4.1 Single hop and relational scenarios 4.1.1 Range-free location estimation systems 4.1.2 Signal signature 4.2 Multi Hop Scenarios 4.2.1 Triangle concatenation 4.2.2 Random flight 4.2.2.1 Pyramidal approach 4.2.2.1.1 Estimation accuracy 4.2.3 Manhattanized algorithms 4.2.3.1 Manhattan trilateration 4.2.3.2 Vector projection algorithm 4.2.3.3 A linear programming approach 4.2.3.4 Three dimensional Manhattanized case 4.2.4 Relational and fuzzy approach 4.2.4.1 Fuzzy proportional method 4.2.4.2 Fuzzy hyperbolic algorithm 4.2.4.3 Minimization on rough evidence 4.2.4.4 Neighborhood method 4.2.4.5 Relative distance location 4.2.4.5.1 Location algorithm description 4.2.4.5.2 First estimation 4.2.4.5.3 Relational location adjustments

Chapter 5: Terrestrial Based Location Systems

5.1 From Cellular to Reconfigurable Networks 5.1.1 The Cellular Network Scenario 5.1.2 2G and 3G Technology Review 5.1.3 4G and Beyond 5.1.4 The Ad-Hoc and Sensor Network Scenarios 5.2 Mobility in Wireless Networks 5.2.1 Capacity and Coverage Issues 5.2.2 Modeling Mobility 5.2.3 Dealing with Mobility 5.2.4 Mobility and Location Based Services 5.3 Towards the Cognitive Radio Paradigm for Position Location 5.3.1 The Concept of Cognitive Radio 5.3.2 Multiple Antenna Systems 5.3.3 Basics of Cross-layering for Reconfigurable Networks 5.3.4 Cooperative and Collaborative Wireless Networks 5.3.5 Fundamentals of Space-Time Processing

Chapter 6: Applications of Terrestrial Based Location Systems

6.1 Cellular Systems 6.1.1 2G and 3G systems 6.1.2 Multihop Cellular 6.1.3 Cell ID 6.1.4 E911 6.2 Local / Indoor Network Scenario 6.2.1 Technologies and Standards review 6.2.2 Localization with WiFi, Bluetooth and Zigbee 6.2.3 RFID, INS 6.2.4 System Comparison 6.2.5 Discussion on Systems Tradeoffs 6.3 Mesh Systems 6.3.1 Sensor Networks 6.3.2 Ad-Hoc Networks 6.3.3 Natural and Man-made Disasters

Chapter 7: Satellite Based Location Systems (6)

7.1 Satellite Positioning 7.1.1 Absolute and Relative Positioning 7.1.2 Kinematics and Static 7.2 Structure of a System for Satellite Positioning 7.2.1 Constellation Segment 7.2.2 Control Segment 7.2.3 User Segment 7.3 Fundamental Concepts Involved 7.3.1 Ranging and timing 7.3.2 Precision and Accuracy 7.3.3 Civil and Security Considerations 7.3.4 Coordinate Systems 7.4 Applications 7.4.1 Transport 7.4.2 Safety 7.4.3 Energy 7.4.4 Agriculture 7.4.5 Marine 7.4.6 Environment 7.4.7 Science 7.4.8 Surveying 7.4.9 Recreation 7.4.10 Mapping 7.4.11 Geosciences (Seismic & Volcanic predictions) 7.4.12 Commercial Uses, Services and Novel Business 7.5 Sources of Errors 7.5.1 Stochastic 7.5.2 Systematic 7.6 Trends and Comparison 7.6.1 GPS, Glonass and Galileo 7.6.2 Developments in perspective 7.6.3 Integrations of Satellite and ground-based location systems

References

Appendix 1: Signal Propagation

A1. Large scale fading A1.1 Path Loss A1.2 Shadowing models

A2. Small scale fading A2.2 Time dispersion effects A2.3 Frequency dispersion effects A2.4 Multipath channel impulse response A2.5 The channel scattering function A2.6 Clark’s flat fading model A2.7 Multipath channel simulation

A3. Compound fading models