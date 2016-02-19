Ports as Nodal Points in a Global Transport System
1st Edition
Proceedings of Pacem in Maribus XVIII August 1990
This volume presents the report of the Pacem in Maribus Conference on Ports as Nodal Points in the Global Transport System held in Rotterdam in August 1990. Ports are one of the principal interfaces between land and sea, and the main entry and exit points in the global transport system which links the world's nations with more than 70 per cent of the Earth's surface. Discussion centred around the following themes: changes in the world economy; developments in technology; ports and the environment; ports as nodal points; the global transport system; developing countries and the cases of ports together with their roles and needs, and finally, the Port of Rotterdam. The book concludes with four recommendations concerning port management and planning, the environment, international co-operation and also suggestions concerning Africa.
For government maritime planners, economists, lawyers and environmentalists.
Section headings and chapters: Editors' Introduction. Addresses. A Global Transport System. Changes in the patterns of world trade. Ports as nodal points in a global transport system. Ports as nodal points. Efficiency in a global transport system. Equity and a global transport system. Ports and hinterland connections. Transocean and transcontinental bridges: integral parts of the global transport system. The Port of Rotterdam: an introduction. The potential role of INMARSAT supporting ports as nodal points in a global transport system. Technology and Human Resources Development. Developments in technology: vessels and navigation. Developments in technology: the transport of goods. Legal effects of developments in technology. Ports and the development of human resources. Social aspects of developments in technology: the case of Rotterdam. The Marine Environment. Ports and environmental developments. The role of emerging coastal management. Practices in port and harbour management. Toward sustainability through prevention: can maritime transport and the marine environment co-exist? The sustainability of maritime transport. The International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships. Sea spills, jurisdiction and liability. Shipowner's liability for pollution damage. Facilities in port for the reception, treatment and spill control of harmful waste from ships. Silt pollution and sludge storage: the case of the Port of Rotterdam. Ports in Developing Countries. Institutional considerations and port investments: recent experience in Latin America and the Caribbean. Public and private partnership in port development: the case of Port Klang, Malaysia. Malta Freeport: a Mediterranean nodal point. Ports in developing countries: Point Lisas, Trinidad and Tobago. Transport in land-locked countries. Assistance to Ports in Developing Countries. Helping ports in developing countries to adjust: the role of international development banks. Transport and port development in developing countries: the role of the United Nations regional commissions. Regional cooperation for port development in Africa. Sub-regional cooperation in Africa: the Advanced Cargo Information System (ACIS). The education and training programmes of WMU. Assistance by ports in industrialized countries. Assistance by international non-governmental organizations.
A.J. Dolman
Institute of Social Studies Advisory Service, The Hague, The Netherlands
J. van Ettinger
Van Ettinger Associates, Krimpen aan den Ijssel, The Netherlands
@from:E.J. Gubbins, FCIT @qu:...a valuable collection of papers on the subject of ports and their role in the world economy...required reading for those students studying transport and shipping. @source:Proceedings of the Chartered Institute of Transport Volume 4, No 1 @from:Nigel Harris @qu:...the breadth of treatment is excellent, the presentation well done, and much of the material is both instructive and stimulating. @source:Development Policy Reviews