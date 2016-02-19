Section headings and chapters: Editors' Introduction. Addresses. A Global Transport System. Changes in the patterns of world trade. Ports as nodal points in a global transport system. Ports as nodal points. Efficiency in a global transport system. Equity and a global transport system. Ports and hinterland connections. Transocean and transcontinental bridges: integral parts of the global transport system. The Port of Rotterdam: an introduction. The potential role of INMARSAT supporting ports as nodal points in a global transport system. Technology and Human Resources Development. Developments in technology: vessels and navigation. Developments in technology: the transport of goods. Legal effects of developments in technology. Ports and the development of human resources. Social aspects of developments in technology: the case of Rotterdam. The Marine Environment. Ports and environmental developments. The role of emerging coastal management. Practices in port and harbour management. Toward sustainability through prevention: can maritime transport and the marine environment co-exist? The sustainability of maritime transport. The International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships. Sea spills, jurisdiction and liability. Shipowner's liability for pollution damage. Facilities in port for the reception, treatment and spill control of harmful waste from ships. Silt pollution and sludge storage: the case of the Port of Rotterdam. Ports in Developing Countries. Institutional considerations and port investments: recent experience in Latin America and the Caribbean. Public and private partnership in port development: the case of Port Klang, Malaysia. Malta Freeport: a Mediterranean nodal point. Ports in developing countries: Point Lisas, Trinidad and Tobago. Transport in land-locked countries. Assistance to Ports in Developing Countries. Helping ports in developing countries to adjust: the role of international development banks. Transport and port development in developing countries: the role of the United Nations regional commissions. Regional cooperation for port development in Africa. Sub-regional cooperation in Africa: the Advanced Cargo Information System (ACIS). The education and training programmes of WMU. Assistance by ports in industrialized countries. Assistance by international non-governmental organizations.