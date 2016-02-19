Portfolio Theory
1st Edition
With Application to Bank Asset Management
Description
Portfolio Theory: With Application to Bank Asset Management provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the management of bank assets and liabilities. This book presents the mean-variance approach to obtain many analytical results and a complete insight into the portfolio selection problem.
Organized into 16 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the formalization of decision-making under uncertainty. This text then presents the construction and complete analysis of a Markowitz-type portfolio selection model. Other chapters consider the problems of portfolio selection in an inflationary or multicurrency environment. This book discusses as well an approximate technique for constructing a diagonal model at the cost of increasing by one the number of investments and the number of constraints. The final chapter deals with the study of the portfolio selection problem and to the analysis of the properties of the efficient set of the mean variance criterion.
This book is a valuable resource for economists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Notation
Chapter 1 Investment Decisions under Uncertainty
Notes
References
Chapter 2 Properties of the Efficient Frontier: The Nonsingular Case
Examples
Notes
References
Chapter 3 Properties of the Boundary Portfolios
Examples
Notes
References
Chapter 4 Orthogonal Portfolios and Covariance Among Boundary Portfolios
Notes
References
Chapter 5 Enlarging the Set of Investments: Properties of Equivalence and Dominance
Examples
Notes
References
Chapter 6 Enlarging the Set of Investments with a Riskless Asset
Examples
Notes
References
Chapter 7 Properties of the Efficient Frontier with One Riskless Asset
Examples
Notes
References
Chapter 8 Enlarging the Set of Investments: The General Singular Case
Examples
Notes
References
Chapter 9 Properties of the Efficient Frontier in the General Singular Case
Examples
Notes
References
Chapter 10 Mutual Funds and Generalized Separation
Examples
Notes
References
Chapter 11 Multiple Singularities and Multiple Dominance
Examples
Notes
References
Chapter 12 The Portfolio Problem with Nonnegativity Constraints
Examples
Notes
References
Chapter 13 Diagonal and Linear Models
Chapter 14 The Capital Asset Pricing Model
Examples
Notes
References
Chapter 15 Portfolio Selection in an Inflationary or Multicurrency Environment
Notes
References
Chapter 16 Bank Assets and Portfolio Management
Notes
References
Appendix A The Structure of the Variance-Covariance Matrix
Appendix B Proof That αγ-β2 > 0
Appendix c Proof of Property (2.15)
Appendix D The Existence of an Orthonormal Basis
Appendix E The Inverse of a Partitioned Matrix
Appendix F Proof of Condition (6.17)
Appendix G Construction of the Transformation Matrix K
Appendix H Proof of Condition (8.49)
Appendix I On the Numerical Construction of the Best Fit Index
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th December 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273525
About the Author
Giorgio P. Szegö
About the Editor
Karl Shell
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University