Portfolio Guidance for Veterinary Nurses
2nd Edition
Paperback ISBN: 9780750656405
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 18th November 2002
Page Count: 130
Description
Portfolio Guidance for Veterinary Nurses is an essential guide to completing and submitting a successful portfolio -- a core component of the new S/NVQ Veterinary Nursing Qualification. This practical manual helps ensure that a portfolio achieves the standard required by the RCVS, and explains the differences between assessment and verification as well as the roles of the verifier and assessor.
Table of Contents
Foreword: Introduction; The Veterinary Nursing Scheme; Scottish/National Vocational Qualifications (S/NVQs); Assessment; Verification; Portfolio Structure; Part 1: modules 1-5; Part 2: modules 6-14; Portfolio submission and outcomes; Useful addresses; Glossary of terms.
