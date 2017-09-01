Portfolio Diversification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785481918, 9780081017869

Portfolio Diversification

1st Edition

Authors: Francois-Serge Lhabitant
eBook ISBN: 9780081017869
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785481918
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2017
Page Count: 274
Description

Portfolio Diversification provides an update on the practice of combining several risky investments in a portfolio with the goal of reducing the portfolio's overall risk. In this book, readers will find a comprehensive introduction and analysis of various dimensions of portfolio diversification (assets, maturities, industries, countries, etc.), along with time diversification strategies (long term vs. short term diversification) and diversification using other risk measures than variance. Several tools to quantify and implement optimal diversification are discussed and illustrated.

Key Features

  • Focuses on portfolio diversification across all its dimensions
  • Includes recent empirical material that was created and developed specifically for this book
  • Provides several tools to quantify and implement optimal diversification

Readership

MBA and PhD students in Finance, Portfolio Managers, Wealth Planners, Insitutional Investors, Quants willing to familiarize themselves with finance, CFA holders

Table of Contents

1. Portfolio Size, Weights and Entropy-based Diversification
2. Modern Portfolio Theory and Diversification
3. Naive Portfolio Diversification
4. Risk-budgeting and Risk-based Portfolios
5. Factor Models and Portfolio Diversification
6. Non-normal Return Distributions, Multi-period Models and Time Diversification
7. Portfolio Diversification in Practice

Details

No. of pages:
274
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081017869
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785481918

About the Author

Francois-Serge Lhabitant

François-Serge Lhabitant is the C.E.O. and C.I.O of Kedge Capital, a Professor of Finance at the EDHEC Business School, and a visiting Professor of Finance at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

EDHEC Business School, France

