Portal Hypertension, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323710343, 9780323710350

Portal Hypertension, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 23-4

1st Edition

Authors: Sammy Saab
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323710343
eBook ISBN: 9780323710350
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th September 2019
Description

Patient providers need to continue to stay abreast of the advances in the care of patients with advanced liver disease. They will continue to be exposed to a greater number of patients with cirrhosis, a reflection of the increasing burden of liver disease in patients where non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and even hepatitis C mature to cirrhosis. Although the hepatitis C viral infection can be eliminated, the natural history of the disease will not be necessarily completely altered. For this issue on Portal Hypertension, recognized authorities in these areas stress the relevance, utility, and novelty in their clinical review articles so that they can be used by practicing providers, quoted in the medical literature, and referenced in lectures. Topics addressed are Portal Hypertension, Sarcopenia, Hepatic Encephalopathy, Varices, Ascites and Hepatorenal Syndrome, Pulmonary Complications, Pharmacologic Management, Non-Cirrhotic Portal Hypertension, and Surgery in the Portal Hypertension Patient.

About the Authors

Sammy Saab Author

