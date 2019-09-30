Portal Hypertension, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 23-4

Patient providers need to continue to stay abreast of the advances in the care of patients with advanced liver disease. They will continue to be exposed to a greater number of patients with cirrhosis, a reflection of the increasing burden of liver disease in patients where non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and even hepatitis C mature to cirrhosis. Although the hepatitis C viral infection can be eliminated, the natural history of the disease will not be necessarily completely altered. For this issue on Portal Hypertension, recognized authorities in these areas stress the relevance, utility, and novelty in their clinical review articles so that they can be used by practicing providers, quoted in the medical literature, and referenced in lectures. Topics addressed are Portal Hypertension, Sarcopenia, Hepatic Encephalopathy, Varices, Ascites and Hepatorenal Syndrome, Pulmonary Complications, Pharmacologic Management, Non-Cirrhotic Portal Hypertension, and Surgery in the Portal Hypertension Patient.