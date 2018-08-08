Portable Hydrogen Energy Systems
1st Edition
Fuel Cells and Storage Fundamentals and Applications
Description
Portable Hydrogen Energy Systems: Fuel Cells and Storage Fundamentals and Applications covers the basics of portable fuel cells, their types, possibilities for fuel storage, in particular for hydrogen as fuel, and their potential application. The book explores electrochemistry, types, and materials and components, but also includes a chapter on the particularities of their use in portable devices, with a focus on proton exchange membrane (PEM) type. Topics cover fuel storage for these cells, in particular hydrogen storage and an analysis of current possibilities. In addition, portable fuel cell systems are examined, covering auxiliary elements required for operation and possibilities for their miniaturization.
Engineers and developers of portable applications and electricity will find this book to provide fundamental information on the possibilities of portable hydrogen fuel cells, including costs and market information, for their planning, modeling, development and deployment. Graduate students and lecturers will find this to be a complementary resource in general hydrogen and fuel cell courses or in specialized courses covering portable systems.
Key Features
- Presents a current view of the fundamentals and possibilities of portable hydrogen fuel cells, also comparing them with other market solutions, such as batteries
- Examines the applications where portable hydrogen fuel cell technology is a viable solution
- Explores future trends and needs in terms of materials, components and systems to improve the possibilities to make hydrogen fuel cells competitive and reliable for future portable applications
Readership
Engineering professionals developing hydrogen-powered portable devices, energy engineering graduate students, researchers and professionals developing portable hydrogen and fuel cells systems, senior undergraduates in courses on fuel cells and electrochemistry systems as complementary reference, professors and lecturers in courses on fuel cell and hydrogen systems
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction
Why hydrogen PEM fuel cells for portable applications?
Section 2: Portable hydrogen PEM fuel cells
Fundamentals: materials and components
Modelling of portable fuel cells
Section 3: Portable hydrogen storage
Metal hydrides. Modelling of metal hydrides to be operated in a fuel cell
On-demand starch hydrogen generation with application to PEM fuel cells
Section 4: Other fuel cell types for portable applications
Micro fuel cell designs for portable applications
Micro Fuel Cells based on Silicon Materials
Section 5: Current state of the art of portable PEMFC technology: indicators analysis
Current state of the art of portable PEMFC technology: indicators analysis
Section 6: Industry development
Development and applications of portable hydrogen PEM fuel cells
Section 7: Research trends
Research Trends
Details
- No. of pages:
- 237
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 8th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128131299
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128131282
About the Editor
Paloma Ferreira-Aparicio
Dr. Paloma Ferreira-Aparicio’s primary research focus has been the development of materials and catalysts for energetic applications and hydrogen production and conversion processes since she initiated her scientific career in 1994 in the field of heterogeneous catalysis and surface science. She graduated in Chemistry (Physical-Chemistry, 1989-1994) by the Autonomous University of Madrid, where she was also awarded her PhD in Physical-Chemistry in 1999 Her research activity between 1994-and 2004 was carried out at the Institute of Catalysis (CSIC) and at some research centers in Europe (IRC-CNRS, IEM-CNRS-UMII, Dundee University, Keele University) and the USA (WPI-Mass.) during several research stays. Her current research is focused to the development of components for proton exchange membrane fuel cells. The innovation in the operation and design of completely passive air breathing micro-fuel cell and in the application of novel materials and structures for PEMFC electrodes are now her primary areas of interest. She has authored more than 50 publications in SCI international specialized journals, a patent on passive air-breathing micro-fuel cells, and over 50 communications to international congresses, workshops and forums.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior researcher, Energy Department, Ciemat, Spain
Antonio M. Chaparro
Dr. Antonio Chaparro received his Doctorate in Chemistry from the Universidad. Complutense de Madrid in 1995 (‘cum laude’ with Premio Extraordinario) with a thesis on the development of a technique for photoelectrochemistry studies with spatial resolution. After a postdoctoral year working on EPR technique applied to catalysis, he worked during two years at Hahn Meitner Institut (now Helmholtz Zentrum, Berlin) on semiconductors electrochemistry. In 1998 he joined the Renewable Energies Department at Ciemat as a post-doctoral fellow to work on the preparation and characterization of semiconductor thin films for photovoltaic applications. Later, in 2002, he took a position as staff researcher within the Fuel Cell Unit, where he currently conduces his research in the Low Temperature Fuel Cells Group, dedicated to the study of fuel cells of proton exchange membrane type (PEMFC). Dr. Chaparro also spent short periods for research work of relevance at University of Southampton, UK (1992), University of Bath, UK (1993) and Paul Scherrer Institute, Switzerland (2005). He is member of the Electrochemical Society, International Electrochemical Society, and the Spanish Fuel Cells Association. He also participates in normatization activities for fuel cells within the International Electrotechnical Commission group IEC/TC 105.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Energy Department, Ciemat, Spain