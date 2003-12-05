Portable Health Administration
1st Edition
Description
The Portable MHA is a concise, readable book that gives an overview of the information covered in a Master of Health Administration program. The material is presented in a fashion so that professionals, administrative academics, and graduate students would be able to read, understand and utilise the information. The text offers distinct benefits to a variety of users. Academic, professional and medical students will be given an understanding of the health care system in which they will have to practice. They will learn how organisations function, and the real role of leadership. Administrative academics, practising clinicians and others assuming management roles but lacking formal training in Health Administration, will be introduced to the language and principles of Health Administration. Graduate students in the field will have the opportunity to be introduced to it by a team of educators experienced in the instruction of a spectrum of students and "real world" consultation experience adding further relevance to their chapters.
Key Features
- Contains 16 in-depth chapters
- Has wide appeal to health/medical and life sciences audiences
- Possible textbook use for graduate programs invovled in Health Administration
- Can be used as part of an internal educational and orientation course for organizations
Readership
Postdocs, fellows, professionals, clinicians, graduate students, medical students, anyone in a Masters in Health Administration degree program, and others assuming mangement roles but lacking formal training in Health Administration
Table of Contents
Environmental Issues: Health Care Systems, Politics and Policy, and Access Health Administration: Systems, Policy and Management How Politics Makes Health Policy Poverty and the Ethics of Equitable Access and Quality
Critical Organization & Management Elements
The Tough Work of Leadership
Developing Networks to Deal with Complex Health Care Problems
Management Information Systems for Clinicians: Design and Function Medical Care Quality: Double Track Thinking and Action Quality Care and Academic Medical Centers: the Need for Physician Listening to Stakeholders Input - Interviews, Focus Groups Surveys and Direct Observation Lessons Learned from Hospital Mergers
Finance, Economics, and Insurance Its Not About the Money: Financing and Payment of Physician Services Understanding Health Insurance Implementing Cost Control in Healthcare Physicain Rewards in the Academic Medical Center
The Future Design and Redesign of the Health Systems' Futures Need for Health Policy Education in the Medical Curriculum Healthy Communities: Past, Present, and Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 5th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080492117
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780127805900
About the Editor
James Ziegenfuss
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania State University at Harrisburg
Joseph Sassani
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology and Pathology Chief of the VA Hospital, Department of Ophthalmology, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Pennsylvania State University, Hershey, PA, USA The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center