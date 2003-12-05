Portable Health Administration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127805900, 9780080492117

Portable Health Administration

1st Edition

Editors: James Ziegenfuss Joseph Sassani
eBook ISBN: 9780080492117
Paperback ISBN: 9780127805900
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 2003
Page Count: 326
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
5200.00
4420.00
69.09
58.73
40.99
34.84
67.95
57.76
50.95
43.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
63.95
54.36
48.95
41.61
59.95
50.96
38.99
33.14
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Portable MHA is a concise, readable book that gives an overview of the information covered in a Master of Health Administration program. The material is presented in a fashion so that professionals, administrative academics, and graduate students would be able to read, understand and utilise the information. The text offers distinct benefits to a variety of users. Academic, professional and medical students will be given an understanding of the health care system in which they will have to practice. They will learn how organisations function, and the real role of leadership. Administrative academics, practising clinicians and others assuming management roles but lacking formal training in Health Administration, will be introduced to the language and principles of Health Administration. Graduate students in the field will have the opportunity to be introduced to it by a team of educators experienced in the instruction of a spectrum of students and "real world" consultation experience adding further relevance to their chapters.

Key Features

  • Contains 16 in-depth chapters
  • Has wide appeal to health/medical and life sciences audiences
  • Possible textbook use for graduate programs invovled in Health Administration
  • Can be used as part of an internal educational and orientation course for organizations

Readership

Postdocs, fellows, professionals, clinicians, graduate students, medical students, anyone in a Masters in Health Administration degree program, and others assuming mangement roles but lacking formal training in Health Administration

Table of Contents

Overview

Environmental Issues: Health Care Systems, Politics and Policy, and Access Health Administration: Systems, Policy and Management How Politics Makes Health Policy Poverty and the Ethics of Equitable Access and Quality

Critical Organization & Management Elements The Tough Work of Leadership Developing Networks to Deal with Complex Health Care Problems
Management Information Systems for Clinicians: Design and Function Medical Care Quality: Double Track Thinking and Action Quality Care and Academic Medical Centers: the Need for Physician Listening to Stakeholders Input - Interviews, Focus Groups Surveys and Direct Observation Lessons Learned from Hospital Mergers

Finance, Economics, and Insurance Its Not About the Money: Financing and Payment of Physician Services Understanding Health Insurance Implementing Cost Control in Healthcare Physicain Rewards in the Academic Medical Center

The Future Design and Redesign of the Health Systems' Futures Need for Health Policy Education in the Medical Curriculum Healthy Communities: Past, Present, and Future

Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080492117
Paperback ISBN:
9780127805900

About the Editor

James Ziegenfuss

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University at Harrisburg

Joseph Sassani

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology and Pathology Chief of the VA Hospital, Department of Ophthalmology, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Pennsylvania State University, Hershey, PA, USA The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.