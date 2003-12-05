Portable Health Administration

Environmental Issues: Health Care Systems, Politics and Policy, and Access Health Administration: Systems, Policy and Management How Politics Makes Health Policy Poverty and the Ethics of Equitable Access and Quality

Critical Organization & Management Elements The Tough Work of Leadership Developing Networks to Deal with Complex Health Care Problems

Management Information Systems for Clinicians: Design and Function Medical Care Quality: Double Track Thinking and Action Quality Care and Academic Medical Centers: the Need for Physician Listening to Stakeholders Input - Interviews, Focus Groups Surveys and Direct Observation Lessons Learned from Hospital Mergers

Finance, Economics, and Insurance Its Not About the Money: Financing and Payment of Physician Services Understanding Health Insurance Implementing Cost Control in Healthcare Physicain Rewards in the Academic Medical Center

The Future Design and Redesign of the Health Systems' Futures Need for Health Policy Education in the Medical Curriculum Healthy Communities: Past, Present, and Future