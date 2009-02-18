Portable Electronics: World Class Designs
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 System Resource Partitioning and Code Optimization 1.1 Introduction 1.2 Event Generation and Handling 1.3 Programming Methodology 1.4 Architectural Features for Efficient Programming 1.5 Compiler Considerations for Efficient Programming 1.6 System and Core Synchronization 1.7 Memory Architecture—The Need for Management 1.8 Physics of Data Movement 1.9 What’s Next? References
Chapter 2 Low Power Design Techniques, Design Methodology, and Tools 2.1 Low Power Design Techniques 2.2 Low Power Architectural and Subsystem Techniques 2.3 Low Power SoC Design Methodology, Tools, and Standards 2.4 Summary References
Chapter 3 System-Level Approach to Energy Conservation 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Low Power System Framework 3.3 Low Power System/Software Techniques 3.4 Software Techniques and Intelligent Algorithms 3.5 Freescale’s XEC: Technology-Specific Intelligent Algorithms 3.6 ARM’s Intelligent Energy Manager 3.7 National Semiconductors: PowerWise® Technology 3.8 Energy Conservation Partnership 3.9 Texas Instruments: SmartReflex 3.10 Intel SpeedStep 3.11 Transmeta LongRun and LongRun2 3.12 Mobile Industry Processor Interface: System Power Management 3.13 Summary References
Chapter 4 Radio Communication Basics 4.1 The RF Spectrum 4.2 Spread Spectrum Transmission 4.3 Wireless Multiplexing and Multiple Access Techniques 4.4 Digital Modulation Technique 4.5 RF Signal Propagation and Reception 4.6 Ultra Wideband Radio 4.7 MIMO Radio 4.8 Near Field Communications
Chapter 5 Applications and Technologies 5.1 Wireless Local Area Networks (WLAN) 5.2 Bluetooth 5.3 Zigbee 5.4 Conflict and Compatibility 5.5 Ultra-wideband Technology 5.6 Summary References
Chapter 6 RF Design Tools 6.1 DESIGN TOOL BASICS 6.2 DESIGN LANGUAGES 6.3 RFIC DESIGN FLOW 6.4 RFIC DESIGN FLOW EXAMPLE 6.5 SIMULATION EXAMPLE 1 6.6 MODELING 6.7 PCB DESIGN 6.8 CASE STUDY 6.9 SUMMARY
Chapter 7 On Memory Systems and Their Design 7.1 Memory Systems 7.2 Four Anecdotes on Modular Design 7.3 Cross-Cutting Issues 7.4 An Example Holistic Analysis 7.5 What to Expect
Chapter 8 Storage in Mobile Consumer Electronics Devices 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Automobile Consumer Electronics Storage 8.3 Mobile Media Players 8.4 Cameras and Camcorders 8.5 Mobile Phones 8.6 Other Consumer Devices 8.7 Chapter Summary References
Chapter 9 Analog Low-Pass Filters 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Review of Low-Pass Filter Basics 9.3 Butterworth Filter 9.4 Chebyshev Filter 9.5 Bessel Filter 9.6 Comparison of Responses of Different Filter Types 9.7 Filter Implementation Example 9.1: Design example: Fifth-order Chebyshev filter with 0.5dB passband ripple Example 9.2: Design Example: 40-Hz Sallen-Key with Adjustable Q Example 9.3: Design case study: 1-MHz low-pass filter Example 9.4: Alternate design using Butterworth filter References
Chapter 10 Class A Amplifiers 10.1 An introduction to class-A 10.2 Class-A configurations and efficiency 10.3 Output stages in Class-A 10.4 Quiescent current control systems 10.5 A novel quiescent current controller 10.6 A Class-A design 10.7 The trimodal amplifier 10.8 Load impedance and operating mode 10.9 Efficiency 10.10 On Trimodal biasing 10.11 Class-A/AB mode 10.12 Class-B mode 10.13 The mode-switching system 10.14 Thermal design 10.15 A complete Trimodal amplifier circuit 10.16 The power supply 10.17 The performance 10.18 Further possibilities References
Chapter 11 MPEG-4 and H.264 11.1 Audio Overview 11.2 Visual Overview 11.3 Graphics Overview 11.4 Visual Layers 11.5 Object Description Framework 11.6 Scene Description 11.7 Synchronization of Elementary Streams 11.8 Multiplexing of Elementary Streams 11.9 Intellectual Property Management and Protection (IPMP) 11.10 MPEG-4.10 (H.264) Video References
Chapter 12 Liquid Crystal Displays 12.1 Polarisation 12.2 Principles of operation of LC cell 12.3 Reflective and transmissive 12.4 The TN transmissive LCD 12.5 Normally white and normally black 12.6 Passive- and active-matrix LCDs 12.7 TFT cell drive 12.8 Response time 12.9 Polarity inversion 12.10 Greyscale and colour generation 12.11 Panel drive 12.12 The backlight assembly 12.13 CCFT parameters 12.14 Tube brightness control 12.15 The d.c.–a.c. inverter 12.16 Lamp error detection 12.17 Adaptive transmissive scaling 12.18 LCD panel faults 12.19 Drive faults
Description
All the design and development inspiration and direction an electronics engineer needs in one blockbuster book! John Donovan, Editor-in Chief, Portable Design has selected the very best electronic design material from the Newnes portfolio and has compiled it into this volume. The result is a book covering the gamut of electronic design from design fundamentals to low-power approaches with a strong pragmatic emphasis. In addition to specific design techniques and practices, this book also discusses various approaches to solving electronic design problems and how to successfully apply theory to actual design tasks. The material has been selected for its timelessness as well as for its relevance to contemporary electronic design issues. Contents: Chapter 1 System Resource Partitioning and Code Optimization Chapter 2 Low Power Design Techniques, Design Methodology, and Tools Chapter 3 System-Level Approach to Energy Conservation Chapter 4 Radio Communication Basics Chapter 5 Applications and Technologies Chapter 6 RF Design Tools Chapter 7 On Memory Systems and Their Design Chapter 8 Storage in Mobile Consumer Electronics Devices Chapter 9 Analog Low-Pass Filters Chapter 10 Class A Amplifiers Chapter 11 MPEG-4 and H.264 Chapter 12 Liquid Crystal Displays
Key Features
Hand-picked content selected by John Donovan, Editor-in Chief, Portable Design Proven best design practices for low-power, storage, and streamlined development *Case histories and design examples get you off and running on your current project
Readership
Electronics Designers and Programmers; Application Engineers; Hardware Engineers; Software Engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2009
- Published:
- 18th February 2009
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080950839
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856176248
Reviews
"Will help you learn quickly about a particular technology, because it provides clear descriptions along with practical design implementations and many examples."--IEEE Electrical Insulation
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
John Donovan Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor-in-Chief, Portable Design, TX, USA