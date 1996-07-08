Porous Silicon: Material, Technology and Devices, Volume 57
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(Please contact the publisher for a complete list of contents). Preface. Invited Papers: X-ray diffraction studies of porous silicon (D. Bellet, G. Dolino). The dielectric function of porous silicon - how to obtain it and how to use it (W. Theiss). Light-emitting and photoconductive diodes fabricated with conjugated polymers (J.J. Halls et al.). I. Preparation of porous silicon and electrochemistry. II. Mechanisms of light emission. III. Characterisation of porous silicon properties. IV. Other light-emitting structures. V. Porous silicon luminescence. VI. Porous silion applications. VII. Electroluminescence of porous silicon. VIII. Electrical and transport properties of porous silicon. IX. Porous silicon: Material, technology and devices (poster session). Author index. Subject index.
Description
These proceedings represent the most recent progress in the field of porous silicon. Several papers present results in which the influence of the formation parameters on the structural and optical properties has been investigated. Further topics dealt with include: the influence of light during the formation process on the photoluminescence behaviour; fundamental mechanism of the photoluminescence; the electroluminescence of porous silicon; applications based on porous silicon; charge carrier transport.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1996
- Published:
- 8th July 1996
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444596345
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
H. Münder Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Center Jülich, Jülich, Germany
R. Hérino Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Université Joseph Fourier, St. Martin d'Hères, France
W. Lang Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Fraunhofer Institute for Solid State Technology - FhG IFT, München, Germany