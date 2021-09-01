Porous Silicon for Biomedical Applications, Second Edition, provides an updated guide to the diverse range of biomedical applications of porous silicon, from biosensing and imaging to tissue engineering and cancer therapy. Across biomedical disciplines, there is an ongoing search for biomaterials which are biocompatible, modifiable, structurally sound and versatile. Porous silicon posseses a range of properties which make it ideal for a range of biomedical applications, such as controllable geometry, tunable nanoporous structure, large pore volume/high specific surface area, and versatile surface chemistry.

This book provides a fully updated and detailed overview of the range of biomedical applications for porous silicon. Part one offers the reader a helpful insight into the fundamentals and beneficial properties of porous silicon, including thermal properties and stabilization, photochemical and nonthermal chemical modification, protein-modification and biocompatibility. The book then builds on this and systematically details each biomedical application of porous silicon, from bioimaging and sensing to drug delivery and tissue engineering. This new edition also includes new chapters, covering in vivo assessment of porous silicon, photodynamic and photothermal therapy, micro- and nanoneedles, raman imaging, cancer immunotherapy and more.

With its acclaimed editor and international team of expert contributors, Porous Silicon for Biomedical Applications, Second Edition is a technical resource and indispensable guide for all those involved in the research, development, and application of porous silicon and other biomaterials, while providing a comprehensive introduction for students and academics interested in the field.