Porous Silicon for Biomedical Applications
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Fundamentals of porous silicon for biomedical applications
1. Porous silicon for medical use: from conception to clinical use
2. Thermal stabilization of porous silicon for biomedical applications
3. Thermal properties of nanoporous silicon materials
4. Photochemical and nonthermal chemical modification of porous silicon for biomedical applications
5. Modifying porous silicon with self-assembled monolayers for biomedical applications
6. Protein-modified porous silicon films for biomedical applications
7. Biocompatibility of porous silicon for biomedical applications
Part II: Porous silicon for bioimaging and biosensing applications
8. Optical properties of porous silicon materials for biomedical applications
9. In vivo imaging assessment of porous silicon
10. Radiolabeled porous silicon for bioimaging applications
11. Desorption/ionization on porous silicon (DIOS) for metabolite imaging
12. Porous silicon for bacteria detection
13. Nanoporous silicon biosensors for DNA sensing
Part III: Porous silicon for drug delivery, cancer therapy and tissue engineering applications
14. Drug loading and characterization of porous silicon materials
15. Nanoporous silicon to enhance drug solubility
16. Multistage porous silicon for cancer therapy
17. Porous silicon for tumour targeting and imaging
18. Porous silicon–polymer composites for cell culture and tissue engineering applications
19. Porous silicon and related composites as functional tissue engineering scaffolds
20. Porous silicon scaffolds for stem cells growth and osteodifferentiation
21. Near-infrared imaging for in vivo asssessment of porous silicon
22. PSi for photodynamic and photothermal therapy
23. Porous silicon microneedles and nanoneedles
24. Real-time monitoring of enzyme activity in a mesoporous silicon double layer
25. Advanced medical trials of porous silicon micro/nano-based materials
26. Raman imaging of porous silicon nanoparticles in vivo
27. Porous silicon nanoparticles for cancer immunotherapy
Description
Porous Silicon for Biomedical Applications, Second Edition, provides an updated guide to the diverse range of biomedical applications of porous silicon, from biosensing and imaging to tissue engineering and cancer therapy. Across biomedical disciplines, there is an ongoing search for biomaterials which are biocompatible, modifiable, structurally sound and versatile. Porous silicon posseses a range of properties which make it ideal for a range of biomedical applications, such as controllable geometry, tunable nanoporous structure, large pore volume/high specific surface area, and versatile surface chemistry.
This book provides a fully updated and detailed overview of the range of biomedical applications for porous silicon. Part one offers the reader a helpful insight into the fundamentals and beneficial properties of porous silicon, including thermal properties and stabilization, photochemical and nonthermal chemical modification, protein-modification and biocompatibility. The book then builds on this and systematically details each biomedical application of porous silicon, from bioimaging and sensing to drug delivery and tissue engineering. This new edition also includes new chapters, covering in vivo assessment of porous silicon, photodynamic and photothermal therapy, micro- and nanoneedles, raman imaging, cancer immunotherapy and more.
With its acclaimed editor and international team of expert contributors, Porous Silicon for Biomedical Applications, Second Edition is a technical resource and indispensable guide for all those involved in the research, development, and application of porous silicon and other biomaterials, while providing a comprehensive introduction for students and academics interested in the field.
Key Features
- Reviews the fundamental aspects of porous silicon, including the fabrication and unique properties of this useful material
- Discusses a broad selection of biomedical applications, offering a detailed insight into the benefits of porous silicon in both research and clinical settings
- Includes fully updated content from the previous edition, as well as brand new chapters, covering topics such as porous silicon micro- and nanoneedles, and cancer immunotherapy
Readership
Researchers and academics working in biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, cellular biology, materials science. Clinicians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 820
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2022
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216774
About the Editor
Helder Santos
Hélder A. Santos is a Professor in Pharmaceutical Nanotechnology, Principal Investigator/Group Leader, Director of the Doctoral Program in Drug Research, and Head of the Nanomedicines and Biomedical Engineering Group at the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Helsinki (Finland). Prof. Santos' research is focused on nanobiomaterials, including nanoporous silica/silicon materials and polymeric-based nanoparticles for controlled drug delivery, diagnostics and therapy. The research interests include the development of nanoparticles/nanomedicines for biomedical and healthcare applications. His current work makes the bridge between engineering, pharmaceutical and medical research. His main research focus is in the use of biodegradable and biocompatible nanoporous silicon nanomaterials, polymers, the application of microfluidics technology for nanoparticle production for simultaneous controlled drug delivery, diagnostic and treatment of cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, and further translation of these technologies into the clinic. Prof. Santos is the author/co-author of more than 280 publications, including reviews, journal editorials, book chapters and 4 patents (> 8100 citations, h-index = 54), and more than 250 conference proceedings/abstracts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Drug Research Program, Division of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Technology, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Helsinki, Finland and Helsinki Institute of Life Science, University of Helsinki, Finland
