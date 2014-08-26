Porous Materials
1st Edition
Processing and Applications
Description
Engineers and scientists alike will find this book to be an excellent introduction to the topic of porous materials, in particular the three main groups of porous materials: porous metals, porous ceramics, and polymer foams. Beginning with a general introduction to porous materials, the next six chapters focus on the processing and applications of each of the three main materials groups. The book includes such new processes as gel-casting and freeze-drying for porous ceramics and self-propagating high temperature synthesis (SHS) for porous metals. The applications discussed are relevant to a wide number of fields and industries, including aerospace, energy, transportation, construction, electronics, biomedical and others. The book concludes with a chapter on characterization methods for some basic parameters of porous materials. Porous Materials: Processing and Applications is an excellent resource for academic and industrial researchers in porous materials, as well as for upper-level undergraduate and graduate students in materials science and engineering, physics, chemistry, mechanics, metallurgy, and related specialties.
Key Features
- A comprehensive overview of processing and applications of porous materials – provides younger researchers, engineers and students with the best introduction to this class of materials
- Includes three full chapters on modern applications - one for each of the three main groups of porous materials
- Introduces readers to several characterization methods for porous materials, including methods for characterizing pore size, thermal conductivity, electrical resistivity and specific surface area
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers in porous materials, upper-level undergraduate and graduate students in materials science and engineering, physics, chemistry, mechanics, metallurgy, and related specialties
Table of Contents
- About the Authors
- Preface
- Chapter One: General Introduction to Porous Materials
- Abstract
- 1.1 Elementary Concepts for Porous Materials
- 1.2 Main Groups of Porous Materials
- 1.3 Porous Metals
- 1.4 Porous Ceramics
- 1.5 Polymer Foams
- 1.6 Conclusions
- Chapter Two: Making Porous Metals
- Abstract
- 2.1 Powder Metallurgy
- 2.2 Fiber Sintering
- 2.3 Metallic Melt Foaming
- 2.4 Gas Injection into the Metallic Melt
- 2.5 Infiltration Casting
- 2.6 Metal Deposition
- 2.7 Hollow Ball Sintering
- 2.8 Preparation of the Directional Porous Metal
- 2.9 Other Methods
- 2.10 Preparation of Porous Metal Composites
- 2.11 Special Processing of Porous Metals
- 2.12 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Three: Application of Porous Metals
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Filtation and Separation
- 3.3 Sound Absorption
- 3.4 Heat Exchange
- 3.5 Porous Electrode
- 3.6 Application in Transportation
- 3.7 Applications in Biology and Iatrology
- 3.8 Other Applications
- 3.9 Some Application Illustrations for Refractory Metal Porous Products
- 3.10 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Four: Special Porous Metals
- Abstract
- 4.1 Amorphous Metal Foams (AMFs)
- 4.2 Gradient Porous Metals
- 4.3 Porous Metallic Lattice Materials
- 4.4 Nanoporous Metal Foams (NMFs)
- 4.5 Porous Metallic Films and Thin Films Carried on Metal Foams
- 4.6 Conclusions
- Chapter Five: Fabricating Porous Ceramics
- Abstract
- 5.1 Particle Stacking Sintering
- 5.2 Appending Pore-Forming Agent
- 5.3 Polymeric Sponge Impregnation Process
- 5.4 Foaming Process
- 5.5 Sol-gel Method
- 5.6 New Processing of Porous Ceramics
- 5.7 The Preparation of New Types of Porous Ceramic
- 5.8 Preparation of Porous Ceramic Membranes
- 5.9 Porous Ceramic Composites
- 5.10 Ceramic Honeycombs
- 5.11 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Six: Applications of Porous Ceramics
- Abstract
- 6.1 Filtration and Separation
- 6.2 Functional Materials
- 6.3 Chemical Engineering
- 6.4 Combustion and Fire Retardance
- 6.5 Overall Comments on the Application of Porous Ceramics
- 6.6 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Seven: Producing Polymer Foams
- Abstract
- 7.1 The Foaming Mechanism of Plastic Foam
- 7.2 Molding Process for Polymer Foams
- 7.3 Flame-Retardant Polymer Foam
- 7.4 Progress of Plastic Foam Preparation
- 7.5 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Eight: Applications of Polymer Foams
- Abstract
- 8.1 Thermal Insulation Materials
- 8.2 Packaging Materials
- 8.3 Sound-Absorbing Materials
- 8.4 Separation and Enrichment
- 8.5 Other Applications
- 8.6 Applications of Typical Kinds of Polymer Foam
- 8.7 New, Functional Polymer Foams
- 8.8 Overall Application Review of Polymer Foams
- 8.9 Conclusions
- Chapter Nine: Characterization Methods: Basic Factors
- Abstract
- 9.1 Porosity
- 9.2 Pore Size
- 9.3 Pore Morphology
- 9.4 Specific Surface Area
- 9.5 Mercury Intrusion Method
- 9.6 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Ten: Characterization Methods: Physical Properties
- Abstract
- 10.1 Sound Absorption Coefficient
- 10.2 Thermal Conductivity
- 10.3 Electrical Resistivity/Electrical Conductivity
- 10.4 Concluding Remarks
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 26th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078376
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124077881
About the Author
Peisheng Liu
P.S. Liu is a professor in the College of Nuclear Science and Technology at Beijing Normal University (BNU), Beijing, China. He graduated at Chinese Academy of Science in 1998, and received his doctor's degree in materials science and engineering. He has ever served as the committeeman of the academic committee of the Key Laboratory of Beam Technology and Material Modification of Ministry of Education of China, and the first director of Material Physics Division and then the vice director of Nuclear Physics Research Institute at BNU. Investigating on porous materials and high-temperature coatings for quite a number of years, he has published extensively in the area of materials science and engineering as the first author, including about 60 SCI papers, more than 40 EI articles, and 6 academic books. In addition, he holds 8 Chinese invention patents as the first originator.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Nuclear Science and Technology, Beijing Normal University (BNU), China
Guo-Feng Chen
Dr. G. F. Chen, Ph.D. from the Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences; Alexander von Humboldt Fellow in the Max Planck-Institute of Metals Research in Germany; research scientist at the Au4 National Physical Laboratory in London; research specialist at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio, professor at the Northwestern Polytechnic University in Fremont, California, and now an expert in corporate technology at Siemens Ltd., in Beijing. He has more than 20 years of experience in materials research and development, particularly with energy materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China