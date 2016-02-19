Population: Analysis and Models presents a discussion of demographic analysis and models. This book has been translated from French to provide access to an integrated textbook aimed at the French equivalent of undergraduates. The book is organized into two parts. Part I is devoted to analysis and is subdivided into two sections. The first section deals with elementary analysis or the steps that must precede an analysis of any complexity. It comprises three chapters: after an introduction, it presents the analysis of the results of one census followed by a summary of the analysis of population change during a year. The second section focuses on the analysis of demographic phenomena—nuptiality, fertility, mortality, mobility (migration) and on the population change that is their result. Part II deals with models, namely models of population dynamics, models of family formation following marriage, and nuptiality models. This book has been written for students with very diverse backgrounds, some of whom may have scarcely more than an elementary knowledge of algebra.

Preface

Foreword

1 What is Demography?

2 Events and Phenomena

3 Analysis and Models

Part I Analysis

1 Introduction

1 Demographic Analysis

2 Plan of Part I

2 Analysis of Census Data

1 Sources

2 The Meaning of the Data

3 Evaluation of the Data

4 Analysis of the Results

5 The Problem of Interpretation

3 Summary Analysis of Population Change during One Year

1 Sources

2 the Meaning of the Data

3 Evaluation of the Data

4 Yearly Balance

5 Crude Rates

6 Population Movements by Month and by Quarter

7 The Interpretation of Population Change for One Year

8 Appendix: Computation of the Seasonal Adjustment Factor

4 General Overview of the Analysis of Demographic Phenomena

1 Introduction

2 Choice of Demographic Indices

3 Some Terminology

4 Lexis Diagram

5 Nuptiality

1 Introduction

2 First Marriages

3 Marital Dissolution, Remarriage

6 Fertility

1 Some Characteristics of the Items under Study

2 Fertility without Regard to Birth Order

3 Fertility Taking Birth Order into Account

7 Other Aspects of Fertility, the Family

1 Other Aspects of Fertility

2 The Family

8 Comparisons: Cross-Sectional Analysis and Synthesis

1 The Usual Procedure

2 General Overview And Criticisms

9 Mortality

1 Standardized Mortality Rates

2 Age-Specific Mortality Rates, Probabilities of Dying

3 Period Life Table

4 Computation of Probabilities of Dying without the Double Classification of Deaths

5 Computation of Infant Mortality

6 Intra-Uterine Mortality

7 Some Findings

8 Cohort Life Table

10 Moves and Migrations

1 Introduction

2 Measures

3 Analysis of Geographical Mobility

4 The Destination of Migrants

5 Return and Serial Migration

11 Natural Increase of a Population

1 The Crude Rate of Natural Increase

2 Reproduction

3 Stable and Stationary Populations

4 Populations with Variable Characteristics

Part II Models

12 Introduction

1 Causes of the Phenomena

2 Other Aspects of the Models

13 Models of Population Dynamics

1 Lotka's Theory and Later Developments

2 The Relationship between the Number of Births and the Number of Women in a Population with Fertility Which Remains Constant

3 Populations with Unvarying Age Distributions

14 Models of Family Building Starting with Marriage—General Comments, Fecundability

1 The Models

2 Fecundability

15 Models of Family Starting with Marriage—Intra-Uterine Mortality and Fecundability

1 Problems of the Influence of Intra-Uterine Mortality on Fertility

2 The Computation of a Distribution of Intra-Uterine Deaths Suited for Models

3 Computation of Α. .V. Conceptions

4 Practical Uses of the Models

5 Models and Real Life

6 Mean Interval between Marriage and the First V Conception

16 Models of Family Building Starting with Marriage—All Births and Relevant Factors Together

1 All Births Together

2 Conceptions and Live Births by Order

17 Nuptiality Models

1 Marriages in General

2 Marriages between First Cousins

Appendixes

I Matrices and Vectors

II Expanding in a Series

Further Reading

Index