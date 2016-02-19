Population Patterns in the Past

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Introduction

Theories and Hypotheses

Discussion of the Chapters

Conclusion

References

Introductory Bibliography for Historical Population Studies

A Homeostatic Demographic Regime: Patterns in West European Family Reconstitution Studies

Descriptive Summary

Validity of Reconstitution Results

Explaining Variation: Two Preliminary Approaches

Nuptiality, Marital Fertility, and Completed Family Size

Fertility, Nuptiality, and Mortality

Village Size, Seasonality of Conception, and the Homeostatic Hypothesis

Summary

Appendix

References

Peasant Household Organization and Demographic Change in Lower Saxony (1689-1766)

The Civil Code and Nuptiality: Empirical Investigation of a Hypothesis

Nuptiality

Inheritance

The Approach

The Development of the Model

Tests of the Model

Changes in Inheritance Practices and the Effect of Alternate Measures

Summary and Conclusions

References

Primonuptiality and Ultimonuptiality: Their Effects on Stem-Family-Household Frequencies

Deaths, Marriages, Births, and the Tuscan Economy (CA. 1300-1550)

Registrations

Surveys

Residential Environment

Social Environment

Deaths and Marriages

Deaths and Births

Deaths and Deaths

Hearths

Reflections

References

The Influence of Economic and Social Variables on Marriage and Fertility in Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century Japanese Villages

Evidence of Efforts to Control Family Size

Birth Control through Abortion and Infanticide

Population Control through the Regulation of Marriage

The Effect of Famines on Fertility

The Influence of Village and Family Economic Conditions on Fertility in Fujito

Conclusion

References

Childbearing and Land Availability: Some Evidence from Individual Household Data

Models of Childbearing in Relation to Land Abundance

The Upper Canada Farm Sample—1861

Childbearing in Old and New Areas

A Regression Analysis of Childbearing in Relation to Land Availability and Recency of Settlement

References

American Fertility Patterns Since the Civil War

Income, Costs, and Tastes

The Data

Cross-Sectional Influences on Fertility and Marriage: An Overview

The Postwar Baby Boom and Bust

The Not-So-Puzzling 1920s

The Steady Decline: 1860-1935

Conclusion

Appendix: Definitions of Variables Used in Regressions in Tables 1-4

References

Who Chose the Cities? Migrants to Moscow and St. Petersburg Cities in the Late Nineteenth Century

European Russia in the Nineteenth Century as a Modernizing Society

Selectivity of Migrants

Migration to Moscow or St. Petersburg, 1897

Distribution of Migrants Between Moscow and St. Petersburg

Conclusions

References

A Repertory of Stable Populations

Can Anything Be Said About Demographic Trends When Only Aggregate Vital Statistics Are Available?

1. The Problem

2. An Indicator of the Timing of Marriage

3. An Indicator of the Proportion Remaining Single

4. An Estimate of Mortality Before Marriage

5. Estimating the Number of Children per Marriage

6. Conclusion

References

Methods and Models for Analyzing Historical Series of Births, Deaths, and Marriages

1. Introduction and Summary

2. Random and Systematic Variation in Parish Populations

3. The Basic Demographic Model

4. Estimating Vital Rates and Age Structures from Parish Data Series

5. The 30-Year Wave in Baptism Series

6. Malthusian Oscillations

7. The Relation of Births to Deaths: Empirical Estimates

8. Demographic Interactions of Births and Deaths

9. Biological Links of Births and Deaths

10. Voluntary and Institutional Links of Births and Deaths

11. Prices, Climate, and Vital Rates

Appendix 1: Mathematical Derivation of the Demographic Interactions

Appendix 2: Spectral Procedures Used in This Chapter

References

Index