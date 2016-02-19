Population Patterns in the Past
1st Edition
Description
Population Patterns in the Past focuses on the study of historical populations.
This book presents methods for the exploitation and use of aggregate data for demographic inference, facilitating the development and testing of hypotheses with socioeconomic content through advances in the use of demographic time-series.
The topics discussed include homeostatic demographic regime; peasant household organization and demographic change in lower Saxony; civil code and nuptiality; and primonuptiality and ultimonuptiality. The deaths, marriages, births, and the Tuscan economy; influence of economic and social variables on marriage and fertility in 18th and 19th century Japanese villages; and childbearing and land availability are also elaborated. This text also covers the American fertility patterns since the civil war; a repertory of stable populations; and methods and models for analyzing historical series of births, deaths, and marriages.
This publication is recommended for demographists, historians, and sociologists in charge of analyzing behavioral models in historical demography.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Introduction
Theories and Hypotheses
Discussion of the Chapters
Conclusion
References
Introductory Bibliography for Historical Population Studies
A Homeostatic Demographic Regime: Patterns in West European Family Reconstitution Studies
Descriptive Summary
Validity of Reconstitution Results
Explaining Variation: Two Preliminary Approaches
Nuptiality, Marital Fertility, and Completed Family Size
Fertility, Nuptiality, and Mortality
Village Size, Seasonality of Conception, and the Homeostatic Hypothesis
Summary
Appendix
References
Peasant Household Organization and Demographic Change in Lower Saxony (1689-1766)
The Civil Code and Nuptiality: Empirical Investigation of a Hypothesis
Nuptiality
Inheritance
The Approach
The Development of the Model
Tests of the Model
Changes in Inheritance Practices and the Effect of Alternate Measures
Summary and Conclusions
References
Primonuptiality and Ultimonuptiality: Their Effects on Stem-Family-Household Frequencies
Deaths, Marriages, Births, and the Tuscan Economy (CA. 1300-1550)
Registrations
Surveys
Residential Environment
Social Environment
Deaths and Marriages
Deaths and Births
Deaths and Deaths
Hearths
Reflections
References
The Influence of Economic and Social Variables on Marriage and Fertility in Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century Japanese Villages
Evidence of Efforts to Control Family Size
Birth Control through Abortion and Infanticide
Population Control through the Regulation of Marriage
The Effect of Famines on Fertility
The Influence of Village and Family Economic Conditions on Fertility in Fujito
Conclusion
References
Childbearing and Land Availability: Some Evidence from Individual Household Data
Models of Childbearing in Relation to Land Abundance
The Upper Canada Farm Sample—1861
Childbearing in Old and New Areas
A Regression Analysis of Childbearing in Relation to Land Availability and Recency of Settlement
References
American Fertility Patterns Since the Civil War
Income, Costs, and Tastes
The Data
Cross-Sectional Influences on Fertility and Marriage: An Overview
The Postwar Baby Boom and Bust
The Not-So-Puzzling 1920s
The Steady Decline: 1860-1935
Conclusion
Appendix: Definitions of Variables Used in Regressions in Tables 1-4
References
Who Chose the Cities? Migrants to Moscow and St. Petersburg Cities in the Late Nineteenth Century
European Russia in the Nineteenth Century as a Modernizing Society
Selectivity of Migrants
Migration to Moscow or St. Petersburg, 1897
Distribution of Migrants Between Moscow and St. Petersburg
Conclusions
References
A Repertory of Stable Populations
Can Anything Be Said About Demographic Trends When Only Aggregate Vital Statistics Are Available?
1. The Problem
2. An Indicator of the Timing of Marriage
3. An Indicator of the Proportion Remaining Single
4. An Estimate of Mortality Before Marriage
5. Estimating the Number of Children per Marriage
6. Conclusion
References
Methods and Models for Analyzing Historical Series of Births, Deaths, and Marriages
1. Introduction and Summary
2. Random and Systematic Variation in Parish Populations
3. The Basic Demographic Model
4. Estimating Vital Rates and Age Structures from Parish Data Series
5. The 30-Year Wave in Baptism Series
6. Malthusian Oscillations
7. The Relation of Births to Deaths: Empirical Estimates
8. Demographic Interactions of Births and Deaths
9. Biological Links of Births and Deaths
10. Voluntary and Institutional Links of Births and Deaths
11. Prices, Climate, and Vital Rates
Appendix 1: Mathematical Derivation of the Demographic Interactions
Appendix 2: Spectral Procedures Used in This Chapter
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270197