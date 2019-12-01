Population Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678902

Population Health, Volume 48-4

1st Edition

Authors: Devdutta Sangvai Anthony J Viera
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678902
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Drs. Anthony J. Viera and Devdutta Sangvai, is devoted to Population Health. Articles in this issue include: What is Population Health?; Measuring Health; Prevention as a Population Health Strategy; Value-Based Care; The Business Case for Population Health Management; Primary Care Transformation; Patient Engagement; Quality Improvement Principles and Practice; Lean Management; Population Health and AMCs: High cost meets high efficiency; Models of Population Health Management; Tools for Population Health Management; Clinically Integrated Networks; Assessing and Addressing Social Determinants of Health; and Population Health Policies.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323678902

