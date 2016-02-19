Population Geography - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080168531, 9781483161402

Population Geography

2nd Edition

Pergamon Oxford Geographies

Authors: John I. Clarke
Editors: W. B. Fisher
eBook ISBN: 9781483161402
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 188
Description

Population Geography, Second Edition focuses on the relationships between population distribution and environment. This book aims to introduce population study, explain the geographical approach, and suggest a frame on which to hang regional studies of population.

This edition begins by defining population geography, followed by a discussion on the types and problems of data and world distribution of population. The measures of population density and distribution, urban and rural populations, patterns of fertility and mortality, and migrations are elaborated. The patterns of population composition that includes age-structure, sex-composition, marital status, families and households, economic composition, nationality, language, religion, and ethnic composition are also considered. This text concludes with a discussion on population growth and resources.

This publication is intended as an introduction to population study for geographers.

Table of Contents


List of Illustrations

Preface to Second Edition

Preface to First Edition

I What is Population Geography?

II Types and Problems of Data

III World Distribution of Population

IV Measures of Population Density and Distribution

V Urban and Rural Populations

VI Patterns of Population Composition

1. Age-Structure

2. Sex-Composition

3. Marital Status

4. Families and Households

5. Economic Composition

6. Nationality

7. Language

8. Religion

9. Ethnic Composition

VII Patterns of Fertility

VIII Patterns of Mortality

IX Migrations

1. Internal Migrations

2. International Migrations

X Population Growth

XI Population and Resources

Index

About the Author

John I. Clarke

About the Editor

W. B. Fisher

