Population Geography, Second Edition focuses on the relationships between population distribution and environment. This book aims to introduce population study, explain the geographical approach, and suggest a frame on which to hang regional studies of population.

This edition begins by defining population geography, followed by a discussion on the types and problems of data and world distribution of population. The measures of population density and distribution, urban and rural populations, patterns of fertility and mortality, and migrations are elaborated. The patterns of population composition that includes age-structure, sex-composition, marital status, families and households, economic composition, nationality, language, religion, and ethnic composition are also considered. This text concludes with a discussion on population growth and resources.

This publication is intended as an introduction to population study for geographers.