Population Genetics and Ecology is a collection of papers presented at a 1975 conference-workshop held in Israel and is devoted to topics in population genetics and ecology. Contributors discuss topics related to population genetics and ecology, including the determinants of genetic variation in natural populations; experimental design and analysis of field and laboratory data; and theory and applications of mathematical models in population genetics. The book describes a number of field and laboratory studies that focus on a variety of spatial and temporal character and enzyme frequency patterns in natural populations, along with possible associations between these patterns and ecological parameters. This volume is organized into three sections encompassing 31 chapters and begins by summarizing the results of field and laboratory research that investigated gene frequency patterns in space and time of animal and plant populations. This book then explains the origin of new taxa; animal and plant domestication; variation in heritability related to parental age; and problems in the genetics of certain haplo-diploid populations. The next section offers a combination of data analyses and interpretations of related models, with some papers devoted to the origin of race formation and the interaction between sexual selection and natural selection. Among the theoretical studies presented are facets of selection migration interaction; stochastic selection effects; properties of density and frequency dependent selection; concepts and measures of genetic distance and speciation; aspects of altruism; and kin selection. This book will be of interest to naturalists, experimentalists, theoreticians, statisticians, and mathematicians.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Part I Field and Laboratory Studies

Parental Age, Genetic Variation and Selection

Genes, Survival and Adjustment in an Island Population of the House Mouse

Patterns of Survival and Microevolution in Plant Populations

Domestication Processes in Trifolium berytheum Boiss

Protein Polymorphisms in Domesticated Species: Evidence for Hybrid Origin?

Adaptive Strategies of Genetic Systems in Constant and Varying Environments

Natural Selection of Genetic Polymorphisms along Climatic Gradients

Muellerian Mimicry: Classical 'Beanbag' Evolution and the Role of Ecological Islands in Adaptive Race Formation

The Genetics of Haploid-Diploid Populations with Vegetative and Sexual Reproduction

Morphological Variation of the Gall-Forming Aphid, Geoica utricularia (Homoptera) in Relation to Environmental Variation

Part II Models and Evidence

Selection Component Analysis of Natural Polymorphisms Using Mother-Offspring Samples of Successive Cohorts

The Theoretical Assessment of Selective Neutrality

Non-Random Association of Neutral Linked Genes in Finite Populations

An Analysis of Allelic Diversity in Natural Populations of Drosophila: The Correlation of Rare Alleles with Heterozygosity

The Intensity of Selection for Electrophoretic Variants in Natural Popu lations of Drosophila

Mating Preferences and Their Genetic Effects in Models of Sexual Selection for Colour Phases of the Arctic Skua

Simulation of Quantitative Characters by Genes with Biochemically Definable Action. VII. Observation and Discussion of Non-Linear Relationships

The Relationship between Genotype and Fitness for Heterotic Models

The HL-A System as a Model for Studying the Interaction between Selection, Migration, and Linkage

The Structure of Gene Control Regions and Its Bearing on Diverse Aspects of Population Genetics

Part III Theoretical Studies Number of Heterozygotes Left by Neutral Genes

Altruism, Competition, and Kin Selection in Populations

Genetic Modification and Modifier Polymorphisms

Travelling Population Fronts

Stochastic Selection and the Maintenance of Genetic Variation

Population Subdivision and Selection Migration Interaction

Some Theoretical Analyses of Migration Selection Interaction in a Cline: A Generalized Two Range Environment

Models of Density-Frequency Dependent Selection for the Exploitation of Resources. I: Intraspecific Competition

Mathematical Models of Speciation and Genetic Distance

The Rate of Spread of an Advantageous Allele in a Subdivided Population

The Three Locus Model with Multiplicative Fitness Values: The Crystallization of the Genome

Problems, Objectives, and Comments on Population Genetics