Population Dynamics of the Reef Crisis, Volume 87
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. SCTL disease and coral population dynamics in S-Florida
Richard Aronson
2. Spatial dynamics of juvenile corals in the Persian/Arabian Gulf
Jessica Bouwmeester
3. Surprising stability in sea urchin populations following shifts to algal dominance on heavily bleached reefs
John Burt
4. Biophysical model of population connectivity in the Persian Gulf
Geórgenes Cavalcante
5. Population dynamics of 20-year decline in clownfish anemones on coral reefs at Eilat, northern Red Sea
Nanette Chadwick
6. Demographic drivers of declining coral abundance in Maui, Hawaii
Megan Donahue and Megan Ross
7. Gorgonians
Peter Edmunds
8. Fish population dynamics over multiple disturbance events (Persian Gulf)
David Feary
9. Dynamic population fluctuation in the fungiid coral Cycloseris curvata, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
Joshua Feingold
10. Fish populations in MPA
Robert Fidler
11. Cellular automaton model for reef bioerosion in response to sea-urchin population dynamics
Peter J. Glynn
12. Spatial and temporal differences in Acropora cervicornis colony size and health
Elizabeth Anne Goergen
13. Demographic responses of scleractinian coral communities to two cartegory 5 hurricanes in the Virgin Islands
Marilyn Brandt
14. 20 years of change in coral populations and communities in the western Indian Ocean
Timothy R. McClanahan
15. Population dynamics of Caribbean Acroporids (Acropora cervicornis and A. palmata)
Alex Mercado-Molina
16. Demographics and growth rates of free-living mushroom corals in the sediment-stressed reefs of Singapore
Rian Prasetia
17. Demographics of coral population degradation under stress
Bernhard Riegl
18. The human population dynamics of the coral reef crisis
Bernhard Riegl
19. Dynamics of coral growth across gradients of oceanic productivity
Stuart Sandin
20. Vital processes of coral populations
Robert vanWoesik
21. Population density, connectivity and assemblages of Eastern pacific octocorals in Ecuador and Galapagos
Sascha Steiner
22. Densities of corals under normal and disturbance regimes
Peter Mumby
Description
Population Dynamics of the Reef Crisis, Volume 87 in the Advances in Marine Biology series, updates on many topics that will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology and biological oceanography. Chapters in this new release cover SCTL disease and coral population dynamics in S-Florida, Spatial dynamics of juvenile corals in the Persian/Arabian Gulf, Surprising stability in sea urchin populations following shifts to algal dominance on heavily bleached reefs, Biophysical model of population connectivity in the Persian Gulf, Population dynamics of 20-year decline in clownfish anemones on coral reefs at Eilat, northern Red Sea, and much more.
Key Features
- Reviews articles on the latest advances in marine biology
- Authored by leading figures in their respective fields of study
- Presents materials that are widely used by managers, students and academic professionals in the marine sciences
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128215296
About the Serial Volume Editor
Bernhard Riegl
Dr. Bernhard Riegl is professor at the Nova Southeastern University Halmos College of Natural Sciences and Oceanography. He is the associate director of the National Coral Reef Institute (NCRI). He received the MSc degree from the University of Vienna (Austria) and the PhD degree from the University of Cape Town (South Africa). He also received the habilitation at Karl-Franzens-University Graz (Austria). He was editor of the international scientific journals Coral Reefs and Sedimentology, and is editor of the book series Coral Reefs of the World and an assoc editor at the journal Scientific Reports.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bernhard Riegl is professor at the Nova Southeastern University Halmos College of Natural Sciences and Oceanography
