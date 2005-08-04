Population Dynamics and Laboratory Ecology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120139378, 9780080915630

Population Dynamics and Laboratory Ecology, Volume 37

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Robert Desharnais
Serial Editors: Luo Yiqi
eBook ISBN: 9780080915630
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120139378
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th August 2005
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

  1. Understanding Ecological Concepts: The Role of Laboratory Systems -- Michael B. Bohsall and Michael P. Hassell

  1. Complexity, Evolution, and Persistence in Host-Parasitoid Experimental Systems with Callosobruchus Beetles as the Host -- Midori Tuda and Masakazu Shimada

  2. Population Dynamics, Life History and Demography: Lessons from Drosophila -- Lawrence D. Mueller, Casandra L. Rauser and Michael R. Rose

  3. Nonlinear Stochastic Population Dynamics: The Flour Beetle Tribolium as an Effective Tool of Discovery -- Brian Dennis, Shandelle M. Henson and Aaron A. King .

  4. Population Dynamics in a Noisy World: Lessons from a Mite Experimental System --Tim Benton and Andrew Beckerman

  5. Global Persistence Despite Local Extinction in Acarine Predator-Prey Systems: Lessons from Experimental and Mathematical Exercises -- Maurice W. Sabelis, Arne Janssen, Odo Diekmann, Vincent A.A. Janssen, Erik Van Gool and Minus Van Baalen

  6. Ecological and Evolutionary Dynamics of Experimental Plankton Communities -- Gregor F. Fussman, Stephen P. Ellner, Nelson G. Hairston, Jr., Laura E. Jones, Kyle W. Shertzer and Takehito Yoshida

  7. The Contribution of Laboratory Experiments on Protists to Understanding Population and Metapopulation Dynamics -- Marcel Holyoak and Sharon P. Lawler

  8. Microbial Experimental Systems in Ecology -- Christine M. Jessup, Samantha E. Forde and Brendan J. M. Bohannan

  9. Parasitism Between Co-Infecting Bacteriophages -- Paul E. Turner

  10. Constructing Nature: Laboratory Models as Necessary Tools for Investigating Complex Ecological Communities -- Marc W. Cadotte, James A. Drake and Tadashi Fukami

Description

Population Dynamics and Laboratory Ecology highlights the contributions laboratory studies are making to our understanding of the dynamics of ecological and evolutionary systems. Chapters address the scientific rationale for laboratory ecology, its historical role within the broader discipline, and recent advances in research. The book presents results from a wide range of laboratory systems including insects, mites, plankton, protists, and microbes.

A common theme throughout the book is the value of microcosm studies in advancing our knowledge of ecological and evolutionary principles. Each chapter is authored by scientists who are leading experts in their fields. The book addresses fundamental questions that are of interest to biologists whether they work in the laboratory or field or whether they are primarily empiricists or theorists.

Key Features

  • Details a scientific rationale for laboratory systems in ecological and evolutionary studies
  • Offers a view on historical role of laboratory studies
  • Includes examples of recent research advances in ecology and evolution using laboratory systems, ranging from insects to microbes
  • Integrates mathematics, statistics and experimental studies

Readership

Plant, animal, population and microbial ecologists, theoretical and mathematical ecologists, research and teaching staff in ecology, advanced and graduate students in ecology

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080915630
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120139378

Reviews

"The book addresses fundamental questions that are of interest to ecologists whether they work in the laboratory or field. While theoretical models appear in several of the chapters, the mathematics and statistics are at a level where this book should be acceptable to biologists with broad training...Very useful." --THAISZA JOURNAL OF BOTANY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Robert Desharnais Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

California State University, Los Angeles

About the Serial Editors

Luo Yiqi Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, Massachusetts, U.S.A. University of Oklahoma, Norman, U.S.A.

