Population Dynamics and Laboratory Ecology, Volume 37

Population Dynamics and Laboratory Ecology highlights the contributions laboratory studies are making to our understanding of the dynamics of ecological and evolutionary systems. Chapters address the scientific rationale for laboratory ecology, its historical role within the broader discipline, and recent advances in research. The book presents results from a wide range of laboratory systems including insects, mites, plankton, protists, and microbes.

A common theme throughout the book is the value of microcosm studies in advancing our knowledge of ecological and evolutionary principles. Each chapter is authored by scientists who are leading experts in their fields. The book addresses fundamental questions that are of interest to biologists whether they work in the laboratory or field or whether they are primarily empiricists or theorists.