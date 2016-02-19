Population and the New Biology contains the papers presented at the 10th annual Symposium of the Eugenics Society and is the third publication in a trilogy on the general theme of ""population"". Organized into 13 chapters, separating the papers presented at the symposium, the book begins by discussing the production of living things by relevant methods. It also explains how to identify and care for illness and disability within a span of life, and possibilities for increasing the span, itself. It also talks about the biological nature of, and problems of controlling, common fatal diseases. The future of oral contraceptives, technology for voluntary sterilization, methods of early termination of pregnancy, and the population policies in the developing countries are shown as well. Lastly, the genetic implications, problems, and legal approaches to the “new biology” are given. This book will fill an important gap in the literature on the implications for population structure and growth of those advances that is known as the ""new biology"".