Population and the New Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120883400, 9780323160360

Population and the New Biology

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard Benjamin
eBook ISBN: 9780323160360
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 198
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Population and the New Biology contains the papers presented at the 10th annual Symposium of the Eugenics Society and is the third publication in a trilogy on the general theme of ""population"". Organized into 13 chapters, separating the papers presented at the symposium, the book begins by discussing the production of living things by relevant methods. It also explains how to identify and care for illness and disability within a span of life, and possibilities for increasing the span, itself. It also talks about the biological nature of, and problems of controlling, common fatal diseases. The future of oral contraceptives, technology for voluntary sterilization, methods of early termination of pregnancy, and the population policies in the developing countries are shown as well. Lastly, the genetic implications, problems, and legal approaches to the “new biology” are given. This book will fill an important gap in the literature on the implications for population structure and growth of those advances that is known as the ""new biology"".

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

General Introduction

The Creation of Life by New Means

Health Problems in Old Age

What Limits the Life Span?

The Future of Oral Contraception

New Technology for Voluntary Sterilization

Prostaglandin and Other Methods of Early Termination of Pregnancy

Population Policies in the Developing Countries

Some Genetic Consequences and Problems of the New Biology

The Gal ton Lecture, 1973: Population Prospects and the New Biology

The Economist's Approach to the Doctor's Dilemma

Legal Approaches to the New Biology

New Biology—New Ethics?

Index


Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160360

About the Editor

Bernard Benjamin

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.