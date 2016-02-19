Population and the New Biology
1st Edition
Description
Population and the New Biology contains the papers presented at the 10th annual Symposium of the Eugenics Society and is the third publication in a trilogy on the general theme of ""population"". Organized into 13 chapters, separating the papers presented at the symposium, the book begins by discussing the production of living things by relevant methods. It also explains how to identify and care for illness and disability within a span of life, and possibilities for increasing the span, itself. It also talks about the biological nature of, and problems of controlling, common fatal diseases. The future of oral contraceptives, technology for voluntary sterilization, methods of early termination of pregnancy, and the population policies in the developing countries are shown as well. Lastly, the genetic implications, problems, and legal approaches to the “new biology” are given. This book will fill an important gap in the literature on the implications for population structure and growth of those advances that is known as the ""new biology"".
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
General Introduction
The Creation of Life by New Means
Health Problems in Old Age
What Limits the Life Span?
The Future of Oral Contraception
New Technology for Voluntary Sterilization
Prostaglandin and Other Methods of Early Termination of Pregnancy
Population Policies in the Developing Countries
Some Genetic Consequences and Problems of the New Biology
The Gal ton Lecture, 1973: Population Prospects and the New Biology
The Economist's Approach to the Doctor's Dilemma
Legal Approaches to the New Biology
New Biology—New Ethics?
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160360