Polyvinylchloride - 2 (Lyon - Villeurbanne, 1976) is a collection of lectures presented at the Second International Symposium on Polyvinylchloride, held in Lyon-Villeurbanne, France on July 5-9, 1976.

This book is divided into seven chapters and begins with a survey of chemical modifications for improved mechanical properties and thermal stability of polyvinylchloride (PVC), including crosslinking chlorination, graft polymerization, and stabilization. The subsequent chapters examine the solution properties, rheology, processing, and structure of PVC. These topics are followed by discussions of the effect of some defects on static strength and the stress-cracking resistance of rigid PVC, as well as the heat and light stabilization of PVC, particularly the mode of action of stabilizers. The final chapter considers the thermal decomposition and combustion mechanisms of PVC.

This book will prove useful to polymer chemists, researchers, and students.