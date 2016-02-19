Polyvinylchloride — 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080212036, 9781483159935

Polyvinylchloride — 2

1st Edition

Main Lectures Presented at the Second International Symposium on Polyvinylchloride, Lyon-Villeurbanne, France, 5 - 9 July 1976

Editors: A. Guyot
eBook ISBN: 9781483159935
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 128
Description

Polyvinylchloride - 2 (Lyon - Villeurbanne, 1976) is a collection of lectures presented at the Second International Symposium on Polyvinylchloride, held in Lyon-Villeurbanne, France on July 5-9, 1976.

This book is divided into seven chapters and begins with a survey of chemical modifications for improved mechanical properties and thermal stability of polyvinylchloride (PVC), including crosslinking chlorination, graft polymerization, and stabilization. The subsequent chapters examine the solution properties, rheology, processing, and structure of PVC. These topics are followed by discussions of the effect of some defects on static strength and the stress-cracking resistance of rigid PVC, as well as the heat and light stabilization of PVC, particularly the mode of action of stabilizers. The final chapter considers the thermal decomposition and combustion mechanisms of PVC.

This book will prove useful to polymer chemists, researchers, and students.

Table of Contents


Chemical Modification of PVC

Characterization of Poly(vinylchloride)

The Rheology of PVC—An Overview

Polyvinyl Chloride—Processing and Structure

Rupture Fragile des Produits en PVC Rigide

The Stabilization of PVC against Heat and Light

Combustion of PVC

Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483159935

About the Editor

A. Guyot

