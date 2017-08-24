Polyurethane Polymers: Composites and Nanocomposites
1st Edition
Description
Polyurethane Polymers: Composites and Nanocomposites concentrates on the composites and nanocomposites of polyurethane based materials. Polyurethane composites are a very important class of materials widely used in the biomedical and industrial field that offer numerous potential applications in many areas. This book discusses current research and identifies future research needs in the area.
Key Features
- Provides an elaborate coverage of the chemistry of polyurethane, its synthesis, and properties
- Includes available characterization techniques
- Relates types of polyurethanes to their potential properties
- Discusses composites, nanocomposites options, and PU recycling
Readership
Graduates and postgraduates, engineers, research scholars (primarily in the field of chemical engineering, polymer chemistry, material science, and polymer physics), polymer engineers and polymer technologists from industries and also for those who are working in biomedical field. Professionals, researchers, industrial practitioners, graduate students, and senior undergraduates in the fields of polymer science, surface science, bioengineering and chemical engineering, and materials science
Table of Contents
- PU Polymers, Their Composites, and Nanocomposites: State of the Art and New Challenges
Józef T. Haponiuk and Krzysztof Formela
2. Micro- and Nanomechanics of PU Polymer-Based Composites and Nanocomposites
Aruna K. Barick
3. Engineering of Interface in Nanocomposites Based on PU Polymers
YuanQiao Rao
4. Nanocomposites of PU Polymers Filled With Spherical Fillers
S. Mojtaba Mirabedini and Khosrow Khodabakhshi
5. Polyurethane Nanocomposites of Layered Silicates
Dinesh K. Patel, Arun K. Mahanta and Pralay Maiti
6. Nanocomposites of Polyurethane Filled with CNTs
Niladri Sarkar, Gyanaranjan Sahoo and Sarat K. Swain
7. Composites and Nanocomposites of PU Polymers Filled With POSS Fillers
Hossein Yahyaei and Mohsen Mohseni
8. Composites and Nanocomposites of PU Polymers Filled with Natural Fibers and Their Nanofibers
Khosrow Khodabakhshi and S. Mojtaba Mirabedini
9. Polyurethane Nanocomposite Foams: Correlation Between Nanofillers, Porous Morphology, and Structural and Functional Properties
Letizia Verdolotti, Maria R. Di Caprio, Marino Lavorgna and Giovanna G. Buonocore
10. Nanocomposites of PU Polymers with Nano Chitin and Nano Starch
Norma-Aurea Rangel-Vazquez
11. Self-Healing Properties of PU and PU Nanocomposites
Qiuhong Zhang, Li Wang and Xudong Jia
12. Conducting Polyurethane Composites
Raghvendra K. Mishra, Jiji Abraham, Kuruvilla Joseph, Karingamanna Jayanarayanan, Nandakumar Kalarikkal and Sabu Thomas
13. Nonlinear Viscoelastic Properties of Polyurethane Nanocomposites
Michał Strankowski
14. Vegetable Oil-Derived Polyurethane Composites with Graphite as Electrode Materials for Electroanalysis
Priscila Cervini and Éder T.G. Cavalheiro
15. Modeling and Simulation in PU-Based Composites and Nanocomposites
Norma-Aurea Rangel-Vazquez
16. Polyurethane Composites and Nanocomposites for Biomedical Applications
Jinlian Hu and Lin Tan
17. Flame Retardancy of Composites and Nanocomposites Based on PU Polymers
Metehan Atagür, Sibel Demirog˘ lu and M. Özgür Seydibeyog˘ lu
18. Polyurethane-Based Biocomposites
Mohd Radzi Ali, Mohd Sapuan Salit, Mohammad Jawaid, Muhd Ridzuan Mansur and Mohd Fairuz Abd Manap
19. Aging Behavior of Composite- and Nanocomposite-Based Polyurethane
Alpesh U. Vala, Ajay V. Rane, Krishnan Kanny, Vayyaprontavida K. Abitha and Sabu Thomas
20. Applications of Polyurethane Based Composites and Nanocomposites
Ajay V. Rane, Krishnan Kanny, Vayyaprontavida K. Abitha, Sainath Jadhav, Saket Mulge and Sabu Thomas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 634
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 24th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128041024
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128040652
About the Editor
Sabu Thomas
Professor Sabu Thomas is Professor of Polymer Science & Technology and Honorary Director of the International and Inter University Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, at the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India. He is a prolific researcher, with 420 international papers, 6122 total citations, 2 patents, 18 books and a total of over 625 publications to his name, and is listed as one of the most productive researchers in India by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Prof. Thomas is a recognized authority in the field of polymer-based materials, and established the state-of-the-art lab in polymer science and nanotechnology at Mahatma Gandhi University. He has been a visiting professor at many polymer research laboratories in Europe and Asia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India
Janusz Datta
Prof. Datta is a well famous scientist in the field of polymer science and technology. He is an expert in the field of polyurethane recycling, polymer blending and composites. He has a good number of research publications in reputed journals. He is the editor of a book and written two book chapters.He is having ten patents to his credit. He is undertaking more than twenty projects. He secured his graduation and post graduation from Gdansk University, Poland and is currently working as an Asst. Professor in the same university. He supervised two PhD students and more than thirty post graduate students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Polymers Technology, Gdansk University of Technology, Gdansk, Poland
Jozef Haponiuk
Prof. Haponiuk is an expert in the field of polymer composites, polymer blends, thermal properties of polymers, rubbers, nanomaterials, recycling, etc. He has more than fifty publications to his credit. He is having a good number of foreign collaborations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Head of Department, Department of Polymers Technology, Gdansk University of Technology, Gdansk, Poland
Arunima Reghunadhan
Arunima is currently doing her doctoral research in polymer science in the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University. She has concentrated on polymer blends with recycled polyurethanes. She has Co authored a book chapter and is actively engaged in research in the group of Prof. Sabu Thomas.
Affiliations and Expertise
International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanosciences and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN), Mahatma Gandhi University, Priyadarshini Hills, Kottayam, Kerala, India