Polytrauma Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323655170, 9780323655187

Polytrauma Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 30-1

1st Edition

Authors: Blessen C. Eapen David X. Cifu
eBook ISBN: 9780323655187
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323655170
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Adaptive Sports and Military Paralympics

Assistive Technology

Telerehabilitation

Burn Rehabilitation

Cognitive Rehabilitation

Management of the Polytrauma Clinical Triad

Integrative Medicine

Lower Extremity Amputation and Prosthetics

Pain Management

Spinal Cord Injury

Upper Extremity Amputation and Prosthetics

Vision Rehabilitation

Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment

Acute Polytrauma Rehabilitation

Neurosensory Deficits after TBI

Neurobehavioral Management of Polytrauma Veteran

Description

Guest edited by Drs. Blessen C. Eapen and David X. Cifu, this issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics will cover several key areas of interest related to Polytrauma Rehabilitation. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Santos Martinez of the Campbell Clinic. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Adaptive Sports and Military Paralympics, Assistive Technology, Telerehabilitation, Burn Rehabilitation, Cognitive Rehabilitation, Management of the Polytrauma Clinical Triad, Integrative Medicine, Lower Extremity Amputation and Prosthetics, Pain Management, Spinal Cord Injury, Upper Extremity Amputation and Prosthetics, Vision Rehabilitation, Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment, Acute Polytrauma Rehabilitation, Neurosensory Deficits after TBI, and Neurobehavioral Management of Polytrauma Veteran, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323655187
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323655170

About the Authors

Blessen C. Eapen Author

Blessen C. Eapen is the section chief for the Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center (PRC), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Clinical Fellowship program director, associate professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and principal investigator of the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center. Dr. Eapen has received many professional awards and honors and has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director of Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program, South Texas Veterans Health Care System, Division of Polytrauma/ PMΡ Adjunct Assistant Professor, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, San Antonio, Texas; Associate Professor, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, USA

David X. Cifu Author

David Xavier Cifu is an American physiatrist, researcher, and medical educator. He is the Associate Dean for Innovation and System Integration in the School of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, the chairman and Herman J. Flax M.D. Professor of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Virginia Commonwealth University, staff physiatrist at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center, founding director of the VCU-Center for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering and senior TBI specialist in the Department of Veterans Affairs' Veterans Health Administration.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia; National Director for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services, Office of Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Washington, District of Columbia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.