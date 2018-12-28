Polytrauma Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 30-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Adaptive Sports and Military Paralympics
Assistive Technology
Telerehabilitation
Burn Rehabilitation
Cognitive Rehabilitation
Management of the Polytrauma Clinical Triad
Integrative Medicine
Lower Extremity Amputation and Prosthetics
Pain Management
Spinal Cord Injury
Upper Extremity Amputation and Prosthetics
Vision Rehabilitation
Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment
Acute Polytrauma Rehabilitation
Neurosensory Deficits after TBI
Neurobehavioral Management of Polytrauma Veteran
Description
Guest edited by Drs. Blessen C. Eapen and David X. Cifu, this issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics will cover several key areas of interest related to Polytrauma Rehabilitation. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Santos Martinez of the Campbell Clinic. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Adaptive Sports and Military Paralympics, Assistive Technology, Telerehabilitation, Burn Rehabilitation, Cognitive Rehabilitation, Management of the Polytrauma Clinical Triad, Integrative Medicine, Lower Extremity Amputation and Prosthetics, Pain Management, Spinal Cord Injury, Upper Extremity Amputation and Prosthetics, Vision Rehabilitation, Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment, Acute Polytrauma Rehabilitation, Neurosensory Deficits after TBI, and Neurobehavioral Management of Polytrauma Veteran, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323655187
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323655170
About the Authors
Blessen C. Eapen Author
Blessen C. Eapen is the section chief for the Polytrauma Rehabilitation Center (PRC), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Clinical Fellowship program director, associate professor in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and principal investigator of the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center. Dr. Eapen has received many professional awards and honors and has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director of Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program, South Texas Veterans Health Care System, Division of Polytrauma/ PMΡ Adjunct Assistant Professor, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, San Antonio, Texas; Associate Professor, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, USA
David X. Cifu Author
David Xavier Cifu is an American physiatrist, researcher, and medical educator. He is the Associate Dean for Innovation and System Integration in the School of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, the chairman and Herman J. Flax M.D. Professor of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Virginia Commonwealth University, staff physiatrist at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center, founding director of the VCU-Center for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering and senior TBI specialist in the Department of Veterans Affairs' Veterans Health Administration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia; National Director for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services, Office of Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Washington, District of Columbia