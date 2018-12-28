Polytrauma Rehabilitation, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 30-1

Guest edited by Drs. Blessen C. Eapen and David X. Cifu, this issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics will cover several key areas of interest related to Polytrauma Rehabilitation. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Santos Martinez of the Campbell Clinic. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Adaptive Sports and Military Paralympics, Assistive Technology, Telerehabilitation, Burn Rehabilitation, Cognitive Rehabilitation, Management of the Polytrauma Clinical Triad, Integrative Medicine, Lower Extremity Amputation and Prosthetics, Pain Management, Spinal Cord Injury, Upper Extremity Amputation and Prosthetics, Vision Rehabilitation, Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment, Acute Polytrauma Rehabilitation, Neurosensory Deficits after TBI, and Neurobehavioral Management of Polytrauma Veteran, among others.