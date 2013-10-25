The only sleep technology text written by experienced polysomnography educators, Polysomnography for the Sleep Technologist: Instrumentation, Monitoring, and Related Procedures covers the procedural knowledge you need to understand sleep studies. A sequential learning model systematically covers electronics, instrumentation, recording parameters, data acquisition, ancillary equipment, troubleshooting, recording quality, infection control, basic positive pressure therapy, and cardiopulmonary monitoring and intervention essential to polysomnography.