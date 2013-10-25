Polysomnography for the Sleep Technologist - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323100199, 9780323100229

Polysomnography for the Sleep Technologist

1st Edition

Instrumentation, Monitoring, and Related Procedures

Authors: Bonnie Robertson Buddy Marshall Margaret-Ann Carno
eBook ISBN: 9780323100229
eBook ISBN: 9780323100205
eBook ISBN: 9780323292689
Paperback ISBN: 9780323100199
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th October 2013
Page Count: 416
Description

The only sleep technology text written by experienced polysomnography educators, Polysomnography for the Sleep Technologist: Instrumentation, Monitoring, and Related Procedures covers the procedural knowledge you need to understand sleep studies. A sequential learning model systematically covers electronics, instrumentation, recording parameters, data acquisition, ancillary equipment, troubleshooting, recording quality, infection control, basic positive pressure therapy, and cardiopulmonary monitoring and intervention essential to polysomnography.

Key Features

  • In-depth discussions of polysomnographic technology in the clinical evaluation, physiological monitoring and testing, instrumentation, diagnosis, infection control, management and prevention of a wide spectrum of sleep-related disorders and daytime alertness offers comprehensive coverage of polysomnography technology.
  • Expert content written by the same authors who were instrumental in producing a standardized model curriculum outline.
  • Unique sequential approach builds concepts over time and simplifies the material’s complexity.
  • Over 150 full-color graphs, charts, and illustrations supply visual guidance.
  • End-of-chapter review questions help you assess your knowledge and prepare for certification as a sleep technologist.
  • Chapter outlines, learning objectives, key terms and a bulleted chapter summary supplies a standard format to help you identify and focus on key content.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Overview of Sleep Medicine, Sleep Physiology, and Polysomnographic Technology

Chapter 2: Classification of Sleep Disorders

Chapter 3: Electronics and Electricity

Chapter 4: Frequency, Voltage, and Morphology of Signals

Chapter 6: The Recording of Physiological Parameters and Electrical Safety

Chapter 7: Data Acquisition Systems

Chapter 8: Sensors, Transducers, and Ancillary Equipment

Chapter 9: The Polysomnogram: Pre-Study Procedures, Monitoring activities, and Post Study Scoring and Interpretation

Chapter 10: Recognizing, Evaluating, and Minimizing Artifacts During A Polysomnographic Recording

Chapter 11: The Cardiopulmonary System: Essentials for the Polysomnographic Technologist

Chapter 12: Non-Invasive Monitoring of Gas Exchange During Polysomnography

Chapter 13: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Outcome Management of Sleep-Disordered Breathing

Chapter 14: Infection Control and Emergent Response in the Sleep Center

Appendix I - Fundamental Math Concepts

Appendix II - Common Report Parameters and Recommended Settings

Appendix III - Measurements and Conversions

Glossary

About the Author

Bonnie Robertson

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Robertson Sleep Medicine Consulting, St. Francis Hospitals, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Buddy Marshall

Affiliations and Expertise

Sleep Technology Program Director, Baptist Health Schools Little Rock, Little Rock, AR , USA

Margaret-Ann Carno

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Clinical Nursing and Pediatrics, University of Rochester, Rochester, NY, USA

