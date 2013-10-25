Polysomnography for the Sleep Technologist
1st Edition
Instrumentation, Monitoring, and Related Procedures
Description
The only sleep technology text written by experienced polysomnography educators, Polysomnography for the Sleep Technologist: Instrumentation, Monitoring, and Related Procedures covers the procedural knowledge you need to understand sleep studies. A sequential learning model systematically covers electronics, instrumentation, recording parameters, data acquisition, ancillary equipment, troubleshooting, recording quality, infection control, basic positive pressure therapy, and cardiopulmonary monitoring and intervention essential to polysomnography.
Key Features
- In-depth discussions of polysomnographic technology in the clinical evaluation, physiological monitoring and testing, instrumentation, diagnosis, infection control, management and prevention of a wide spectrum of sleep-related disorders and daytime alertness offers comprehensive coverage of polysomnography technology.
- Expert content written by the same authors who were instrumental in producing a standardized model curriculum outline.
- Unique sequential approach builds concepts over time and simplifies the material’s complexity.
- Over 150 full-color graphs, charts, and illustrations supply visual guidance.
- End-of-chapter review questions help you assess your knowledge and prepare for certification as a sleep technologist.
- Chapter outlines, learning objectives, key terms and a bulleted chapter summary supplies a standard format to help you identify and focus on key content.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Overview of Sleep Medicine, Sleep Physiology, and Polysomnographic Technology
Chapter 2: Classification of Sleep Disorders
Chapter 3: Electronics and Electricity
Chapter 4: Frequency, Voltage, and Morphology of Signals
Chapter 6: The Recording of Physiological Parameters and Electrical Safety
Chapter 7: Data Acquisition Systems
Chapter 8: Sensors, Transducers, and Ancillary Equipment
Chapter 9: The Polysomnogram: Pre-Study Procedures, Monitoring activities, and Post Study Scoring and Interpretation
Chapter 10: Recognizing, Evaluating, and Minimizing Artifacts During A Polysomnographic Recording
Chapter 11: The Cardiopulmonary System: Essentials for the Polysomnographic Technologist
Chapter 12: Non-Invasive Monitoring of Gas Exchange During Polysomnography
Chapter 13: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Outcome Management of Sleep-Disordered Breathing
Chapter 14: Infection Control and Emergent Response in the Sleep Center
Appendix I - Fundamental Math Concepts
Appendix II - Common Report Parameters and Recommended Settings
Appendix III - Measurements and Conversions
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 25th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323100229
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323100205
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292689
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323100199
About the Author
Bonnie Robertson
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Robertson Sleep Medicine Consulting, St. Francis Hospitals, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Buddy Marshall
Affiliations and Expertise
Sleep Technology Program Director, Baptist Health Schools Little Rock, Little Rock, AR , USA
Margaret-Ann Carno
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Clinical Nursing and Pediatrics, University of Rochester, Rochester, NY, USA