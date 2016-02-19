Polysaccharides in Food - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408106184, 9781483100104

Polysaccharides in Food

1st Edition

Authors: J.M.V. Blanshard J.R. Mitchell
eBook ISBN: 9781483100104
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th August 1979
Page Count: 378
Description

Polysaccharides in Food is a collection of papers that discusses concepts and advancements related to polysaccharides found in food products.

The book is divided into five parts; Part I deals with topics such as the polysaccharides of the plant cell during growth; polysaccharide structure in solutions and gels; and the solvent interactions and solution behavior of carbohydrates. Part II covers the relationship of polysaccharides and enzymes and includes topics such as the enzymic degradation of starches; the hemicellulase group of enzymes; and pectic enzymes. Part III discusses the structure and physiochemical aspects of starch, as well as its use in food. Part IV tackles polysaccharides in food product development, and Part V deals with kinds of polysaccharides and the legislations concerning them. Part VI covers the importance of polysaccharides as the population's energy source as well as its health benefits.

The text is recommended for food technicians, nutritionists, and organic chemists who would like to know more about the importance of polysaccharides in food and its future.

Table of Contents


Contents

I Fundamental Aspects

1 Polysaccharides of the Plant Cell During Its Growth

2 Polysaccharide Structure and Conformation in Solutions and Gels

3 Solvent Interactions and the Solution Behaviour of Carbohydrates

4 Rheology of Polysaccharide Solutions and Gels

II Polysaccharides and Enzymes

5 The Enzymic Degradation of Starches

6 The Hemicellulase Group of Enzymes

7 Pectic Enzymes

III Starch in Food Processing

8 Observations on the Structure of the Starch Granule

9 Physicochemical Aspects of Starch Gelatinization

10 Structural Μodification of Various Starches By Extrusion Cooking with A Twin-Screw French Extruder

11 The Use of Modified Starch in the Food Industry

IV Polysaccharides in Food Product Development

12 Gelling Hydrocolloids in Food Product Applications

13 Protein-Polysaccharide Interactions

14 The Selection of Hydrocolloids to Meet Functional Requirements

15 Interactions of Ordered Polysaccharide Structures - Synergism and Freeze-Thaw Phenomena 229

V New Polysaccharides — and Legislation

16 A Survey of Possible New Polysaccharides

17 Xanthan Gum

18 Curdlan: A Gel•Forming β-1-3 Glucan

19 Some Aspects of Food Legislation

IV Social and Nutritional Aspects

20 Polysaccharides - The World's Energy Currency Reserve

21 Polysaccharides and Health

List of Participants

Index


About the Author

J.M.V. Blanshard

J.R. Mitchell

