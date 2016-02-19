Polysaccharides in Food is a collection of papers that discusses concepts and advancements related to polysaccharides found in food products.

The book is divided into five parts; Part I deals with topics such as the polysaccharides of the plant cell during growth; polysaccharide structure in solutions and gels; and the solvent interactions and solution behavior of carbohydrates. Part II covers the relationship of polysaccharides and enzymes and includes topics such as the enzymic degradation of starches; the hemicellulase group of enzymes; and pectic enzymes. Part III discusses the structure and physiochemical aspects of starch, as well as its use in food. Part IV tackles polysaccharides in food product development, and Part V deals with kinds of polysaccharides and the legislations concerning them. Part VI covers the importance of polysaccharides as the population's energy source as well as its health benefits.

The text is recommended for food technicians, nutritionists, and organic chemists who would like to know more about the importance of polysaccharides in food and its future.