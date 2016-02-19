Polysaccharides in Food
1st Edition
Description
Polysaccharides in Food is a collection of papers that discusses concepts and advancements related to polysaccharides found in food products.
The book is divided into five parts; Part I deals with topics such as the polysaccharides of the plant cell during growth; polysaccharide structure in solutions and gels; and the solvent interactions and solution behavior of carbohydrates. Part II covers the relationship of polysaccharides and enzymes and includes topics such as the enzymic degradation of starches; the hemicellulase group of enzymes; and pectic enzymes. Part III discusses the structure and physiochemical aspects of starch, as well as its use in food. Part IV tackles polysaccharides in food product development, and Part V deals with kinds of polysaccharides and the legislations concerning them. Part VI covers the importance of polysaccharides as the population's energy source as well as its health benefits.
The text is recommended for food technicians, nutritionists, and organic chemists who would like to know more about the importance of polysaccharides in food and its future.
Table of Contents
I Fundamental Aspects
1 Polysaccharides of the Plant Cell During Its Growth
2 Polysaccharide Structure and Conformation in Solutions and Gels
3 Solvent Interactions and the Solution Behaviour of Carbohydrates
4 Rheology of Polysaccharide Solutions and Gels
II Polysaccharides and Enzymes
5 The Enzymic Degradation of Starches
6 The Hemicellulase Group of Enzymes
7 Pectic Enzymes
III Starch in Food Processing
8 Observations on the Structure of the Starch Granule
9 Physicochemical Aspects of Starch Gelatinization
10 Structural Μodification of Various Starches By Extrusion Cooking with A Twin-Screw French Extruder
11 The Use of Modified Starch in the Food Industry
IV Polysaccharides in Food Product Development
12 Gelling Hydrocolloids in Food Product Applications
13 Protein-Polysaccharide Interactions
14 The Selection of Hydrocolloids to Meet Functional Requirements
15 Interactions of Ordered Polysaccharide Structures - Synergism and Freeze-Thaw Phenomena 229
V New Polysaccharides — and Legislation
16 A Survey of Possible New Polysaccharides
17 Xanthan Gum
18 Curdlan: A Gel•Forming β-1-3 Glucan
19 Some Aspects of Food Legislation
IV Social and Nutritional Aspects
20 Polysaccharides - The World's Energy Currency Reserve
21 Polysaccharides and Health
List of Participants
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1979
- Published:
- 9th August 1979
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100104
About the Author
J.M.V. Blanshard
J.R. Mitchell
Affiliations and Expertise
