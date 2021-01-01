Polysaccharide Nanoparticles: Preparation and Biomedical Applications provides detailed information on polysaccharides nanoparticles in terms of their synthesis and applications. Naturally occurring polysaccharides are widely used as food materials, particularly in Asia. Different kinds of polysaccharide materials are available from nature with various resources such as crustaceans and algae. The exploration and exploitation of polysaccharides nanoparticles from natural resource is at the heart of this book, which also explores the synthesis, preparation and applications of polysaccharides nanoparticles for tissue engineering and food applications.

This is an important reference for materials scientists and bioengineers who are looking to gain a greater understanding on how polysaccharides nanoparticles are being used for a variety of biomedical applications.