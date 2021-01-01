Polysaccharide Nanoparticles
1st Edition
Preparation and Biomedical Applications
Table of Contents
- Agar nanoparticles
2. Alginate nanoparticles
3. Carrageenan nanoparticles
4. Cellulose nanoparticles
5. Chitin and chitosan nanoparticles
6. Chondroitin sulfate nanoparticles
7. Dextran nanoparticles
8. Fucoidan nanoparticles
9. Hyaluronic acid nanoparticles
10. Heparin nanoparticles
11. Pectin nanoparticles
12. Pullulan nanoparticles
13. Starch nanoparticles
14. Ulvan nanoparticles
Description
Polysaccharide Nanoparticles: Preparation and Biomedical Applications provides detailed information on polysaccharides nanoparticles in terms of their synthesis and applications. Naturally occurring polysaccharides are widely used as food materials, particularly in Asia. Different kinds of polysaccharide materials are available from nature with various resources such as crustaceans and algae. The exploration and exploitation of polysaccharides nanoparticles from natural resource is at the heart of this book, which also explores the synthesis, preparation and applications of polysaccharides nanoparticles for tissue engineering and food applications.
This is an important reference for materials scientists and bioengineers who are looking to gain a greater understanding on how polysaccharides nanoparticles are being used for a variety of biomedical applications.
Key Features
- Explains the major synthesis and preparation methods of polysaccharide-based nanoparticles
- Demonstrates how polysaccharides nanoparticles are being used for a range of biomedical applications, including tissue engineering, drug delivery and biosensors
- Assesses the major challenges and risks of using polysaccharides nanoparticles safely and effectively
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and R&D
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128223512
About the Editors
Jayachandran Venkatesan
Jayachandran Venkatesan is Assistant Professor of Bioengineering at Yenepoya Research Centre, India. His major research interests are investigation and development of materials from marine sources
Affiliations and Expertise
Yenepoya Research Centre, India
Se-Kwon Kim
Se-Kwon Kim, Ph.D., is presently working as a Distinguished Professor at Department of Marine-Bio Convergence Science, Specialized Graudate School Science & Technology Convergence and Director of Marine Bioprocess Research Center (MBPRC) at Pukyong National University, Yongdang Campus, 10 floor, Hanmiregwan Building, Room No: 1006, 365, Sinseon-ro, Nam-Gu, Busan, 608-739, South Korea.
He received his M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees from Pukyong National University and conducted his postdoctoral studies at the Laboratory of Biochemical Engineering, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, USA. Later, he became a visiting scientist at the Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada.
Dr. Kim served as president of the ‘Korean Society of Chitin and Chitosan’ in 1986-1990, and the ‘Korean Society of Marine Biotechnology’ in 2006-2007. To the credit for his research, he won the best paper award from the American Oil Chemists’ Society In 2002. Dr. Kim was also the chairman for ‘7th Asia-pacific Chitin and Chitosan Symposium’, which was held in South Korea in 2006. He was the chief-editor in the ‘Korean Society of Fisheries and Aquatic Science’ during 2008-2009. Also, he is the board member of International Society of Marine Biotechnology (IMB) and International Society of Nutraceuticals and Functional Food (ISNFF).
His major research interests are investigation and development of bioactive substances from seafood processing wastes and other marine sources. His immense experience of marine bio-processing and mass-production technologies for marine bio-industry is the key asset of holding majorly funded Marine Bio projects in Korea. Furthermore, he expended his research fields up to the development of bioactive materials from marine organisms for their applications in oriental medicine, cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals. To date, he has authored around 650 research papers, has edited more than 70 books and holds 120 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pukyong National University, Busan, South Korea
Sukumaran Anil
Prof. Sukumaran Anil, BDS, MDS, PhD, FDS RCPS (Glas), FICD, FPFA, is currently serving as professor and consultant in Division of Periodontics, College of Dentistry, Prince Sattam Bin Abdulaziz University, Riyadh and Saudi Arabia. He received his Doctoral Degree in Dentistry (PhD), from University of Hong Kong in 2002. Further, he underwent one year advanced training at the UK center for Oral HIV research, Guys’ and St. Thomas’s hospital, London. Based on the contribution to the field Prof. Sukumaran received honorary fellowship from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, Glasgow (FDS, RCPS), International College of Dentist (FICD) and Pierre Fauchard Academy (FPFA). He was a recipient of several awards for excellence in the field, Gold-medal winner (BDS-India), Ratan H. Doctor National Award (INDIA), Wang Gungwu Scholarship for Research Students (Hong Kong), Golden Quill award for research excellence from King Saud University, Riyadh. He has more than 30 years of undergraduate, postgraduate teaching experience and PhD supervision in various countries such as India, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, South Korea and USA. Previously, he served as full Professor at King Saud University, Riyadh for the past 10 years and worked as chairman and member of the National Accreditation (NCAAA), European and US accreditation for the courses at King Saud University. He is having a major role in developing a medical research facility (Biomaterials and Dental) for the medical division of the ministry of defense in Riyadh. He has published more than 350 research papers in high-impact journals-chapters and books in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Prince Sattam Bin Abdulaziz University
Rekha P. D
Rekha P.D. is Deputy Director and Professor of Biomaterials at Yenepoya Research Center, India. Her research focuses on the isolation and applications of biomaterials, polymeric substances, from natural resources, particularly marine bacteria for biomedical application, including, skin graft development, wound management, tissue engineering and drug delivery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Yenepoya Research Center, India
