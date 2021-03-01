Polysaccharide-based Nanocomposites for Gene Delivery and Tissue Engineering
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Polysaccharide
2. Nanocomposites
Section 1: Polysaccharide based nanocomposites for tissue engineering
3. Polysaccharide based hydrogels for tissue engineering
4. Cellulose nanocrystal in tissue engineering
5. Chitosan based hydro gels for tissue engineering
6. Alginate based hydrogels for tissue engineering
7. Hyaluronic acid based hydrogels for tissue engineering
8. Heparin based nanocomposites for tissue engineering
9. Cellulose based nanocomposites for tissue engineering
10. Dextran and pullulan based nanocomposites for tissue engineering
11. Gellan and xanthan based nanocomposites for tissue engineering
12. Xanthun gum based nanocomposites for tissue engineering
13. Biomimetic Polysaccharides/ Biomimetic 3D-scaffolds.
Section 2: Polysaccharide based nanocomposites for gene delivery
14. Chitosan based nanocomposites for gene delivery
15. Alginate based nanocomposites for gene delivery
16. Starch based nanocomposites for gene delivery
17. Cellulose based nanocomposites for gene delivery
18. Dextran based nanocomposites for gene delivery
19. Alginate magnetic nanocomposites for gene delivery
20. Chitosan magnetic nanocomposites for gene delivery
21. Dextran magnetic nanocomposites for gene delivery
22. Hyaluronic acid magnetic nanocomposites for gene delivery
23. Starch magnetic nanocomposites for gene deliver
Description
Polysaccharide-based nanocomposites promise cutting-edge applications in gene delivery and tissue engineering, and their development is at the forefront of modern medicine. Polysaccharides are naturally abundant, while nanocomposites comprise multiple nanoscale materials, or a nanoscale material incorporated into a bulk material. The unique characteristics of polysaccharide based nanocomposites, in turn, enable new medical techniques. Polysaccharide-based hydrogels, for example, have applications ranging from tissue engineering, to controlled drug delivery. These materials may be injected without alteration to their chemical, mechanical or biological properties. In tissue engineering, the necessary 3D microenvironment can be achieved through fabricating artificial biomaterial structures that mimic a natural extracellular matrix as a supportive architecture. Gene therapy depends on appropriate vehicles for carrying DNA or RNA to the target cells and the ability to target both tissues and cells with high specificity. In turn, the unique characteristics of magnetic particles are being applied to these challenges. Polysaccharide-based Nanocomposites for Gene Delivery and Tissue Engineering presents quantitative background on new polysaccharide nanocomposites in a clear and logical way, highlighting the most exciting applications in gene delivery and tissue engineering that are coming on-line. The title focuses on the different types of polysaccharide nanocomposites for gene delivery and tissue engineering, and covers polysaccharide hydrogels for tissue engineering, and polysaccharide magnetic nanocomposites for gene delivery. Chapters are organised into two sections by application: gene delivery, and tissue engineering. Within these sections, the various nanocomposites are presented in twenty-one separate chapters. This book will be of great interest to all those researching the development and applications of polysaccharide-based nanocomposites for modern medicine.
Key Features
- Presents quantitative background on new polysaccharide nanocomposites for advanced medicine
- Focuses on polysaccharide nanocomposites in relation to gene delivery and tissue engineering
- Highlights the most exciting leading-edge applications in gene delivery and tissue engineering
- Covers polysaccharide hydrogels for tissue engineering and magnetic nanocomposites for gene delivery
- Offers a logical and useful presentation of polysaccharide nanocomposites organized first by application, and then by nanocomposite
Readership
Biomedical engineers, pharmacologists, and materials scientists; Researchers specialising in polysaccharides, gene delivery, and tissue engineering; Chemists and chemical engineers; Postgraduate students in polymer technology, biomedical science, and biotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128212301
About the Editors
Showkat Ahmad Bhawani
Dr. Showkat Ahmad Bhawani (Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Resource Science and Technology, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), Kuching, 94300, Malaysia, h-index 8 )is presently working as an Associate Professor at Department of chemistry, Faculty of Resource Science and Technology, UNIMAS Malaysia. In addition to this, he has a teaching experience of two years from King Abdul Aziz University- North Jeddah and a post-doctoral experience of Three years from the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia. He has received his M Sc. in Analytical Chemistry and Ph D. in Applied Analytical Chemistry from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He is working on the synthesis of molecular Imprinting polymers for the removal/extraction of dyes, fungicides and various natural products from environmental and biological samples. In addition to this, he is also working on the development of new test methods and determining standard conditions for analysis (Separation, Isolation and Determination) of various analytes from environmental and biological samples. He is involved in the analysis of samples like: Surfactants, Amino acids, Drugs, Vitamins, Sugars and Metal ions. He has published 1 book and 8 book chapters and he has published more than 30 papers in various journals. He is life member of Asian polymer association and editorial board member of several journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Resource Science and Technology, UNIMAS, Malaysia
Zoheb Karim
His research focuses on the process-property-application correlation of nanocellulose-based assembled dimensional structures, as well as the fabrication of functionally and structurally sound dimensional architecture for predefined applications. He has presented widely on his research, publishing ten book chapters, and over 30 research papers. He serves as a consultant both in academia and for industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Scientist, MoRe Research Ornskoldsvik AB, Sweden
Mohammad Jawaid
Dr. Mohammad Jawaid is currently working as a Fellow Researcher (Associate Professor), at the Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia and has also been a Visiting Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia since June 2013. He is also a Visiting Scholar at TEMAG Labs, Department of Textile Engineering, Istanbul Technical University, Turkey. Previously he worked as a Visiting Lecturer, at the Faculty of Chemical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and also worked as an Expatriate Lecturer under the UNDP project with the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia at Adama University, Ethiopia. He received his Ph.D. from the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia. He has more than 10 years of experience in teaching, research, and with industry. His research interests include Hybrid Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Advance Materials: Graphene/Nanoclay/Fire Retardant, Lignocellulosic Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Modification and Treatment of Lignocellulosic Fibres and Solid Wood, Nano Composites and Nanocellulose fibres, and Polymer blends. So far he has published 5 books, 12 book chapters, and more than 130 International journal papers and 4 Published review papers in the Top 25 hot articles on Science Direct during 2014-2015. He is also the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Malaysian Polymer Journal and Guest Editor for Current Organic Synthesis and Current Analytical Chemistry. He is the reviewer of several high impact ISI journals (44 Journals).
Affiliations and Expertise
Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia
