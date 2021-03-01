Polysaccharide-based nanocomposites promise cutting-edge applications in gene delivery and tissue engineering, and their development is at the forefront of modern medicine. Polysaccharides are naturally abundant, while nanocomposites comprise multiple nanoscale materials, or a nanoscale material incorporated into a bulk material. The unique characteristics of polysaccharide based nanocomposites, in turn, enable new medical techniques. Polysaccharide-based hydrogels, for example, have applications ranging from tissue engineering, to controlled drug delivery. These materials may be injected without alteration to their chemical, mechanical or biological properties. In tissue engineering, the necessary 3D microenvironment can be achieved through fabricating artificial biomaterial structures that mimic a natural extracellular matrix as a supportive architecture. Gene therapy depends on appropriate vehicles for carrying DNA or RNA to the target cells and the ability to target both tissues and cells with high specificity. In turn, the unique characteristics of magnetic particles are being applied to these challenges. Polysaccharide-based Nanocomposites for Gene Delivery and Tissue Engineering presents quantitative background on new polysaccharide nanocomposites in a clear and logical way, highlighting the most exciting applications in gene delivery and tissue engineering that are coming on-line. The title focuses on the different types of polysaccharide nanocomposites for gene delivery and tissue engineering, and covers polysaccharide hydrogels for tissue engineering, and polysaccharide magnetic nanocomposites for gene delivery. Chapters are organised into two sections by application: gene delivery, and tissue engineering. Within these sections, the various nanocomposites are presented in twenty-one separate chapters. This book will be of great interest to all those researching the development and applications of polysaccharide-based nanocomposites for modern medicine.