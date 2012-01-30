Polyphosphoesters
1st Edition
Chemistry and Application
Polyphosphoesters are a multifunctional, environmentally friendly, and cost-efficient material, making them an important subject. The design of this type of material plays a key role in the progress of industry, agriculture, and medicine. This book introduces the chemistry, characterization and application of polyphosphoesters including comprehensive coverage of poly(alkylene H-phosphonate)s, poly(alkylene phosphate)s, poly(alkyl or aryl phosphonate)s, and poly(alkyl phosphite)s and poly(alkyl phosphinite)s. Each polymer is discussed in detail including methods, properties, and applications.
This book is useful for students and practitioners preparing to work, or in the process of working, in the exciting field of polymer chemistry.
- Presents a unique look at an important, multifunctional and environmentally friendly material
- Outlines methods used to prepare different polyphosphoesters
- Comprehensive examination of the properties of polyphosphoesters
Chemists, Material Scientists, Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgment
About the Author
1. Poly(alkylene H-phosphonate)s
1 Methods for Preparation
2 Characterization of Poly(alkylene H-phosphonate)s
3 Copolymers
4 Application
Appendix
2. Poly[alkylene (arylene) phosphate]s
1 Methods for Preparation
2 Hydrogels
3 Application
Appendix
3. Poly[alkylene(arylene) alkyl or arylphosphonate]s
1 Methods for Preparation
Appendix
4. Poly[alkylene(arylene) phosphite]s and Poly[alkylene(arylene) phosphonite]s
1 Methods for Preparation
Appendix
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 30th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123914712
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124160361
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323282246
Kolio D. Troev
Kolio Dimov Troev completed his undergraduate work at Higher Institute of Chemical Technology, Sofia; received his doctorate in the field of organophosphorus chemistry in 1974 from the Institute of Organic Chemistry, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences with Prof. Georgy Borissov; and was awarded the scientific degree “Doctor of Science” in 1985 from the Institute of Polymers. In 1988, he became Professor of Chemistry at the same Institute. He has been the founding head of the laboratory “Phosphorus-containing monomers and polymers” since 1989. His research interests are the areas of organophosphorus chemistry, especially esters of H-phosphonic acid; aminophosphonates; biodegradable, biocompatible phosphorus-containing polymers; polymer conjugates; drug delivery systems. He has been a visiting professor/lecturer in the USA (Marquette University, Tulane University), Japan (Tokyo Institute of Technology, University of Tokyo, Tohoku University, Tokyo University of Science), and Germany (Duesseldorf University). He is the author of more than 150 papers in this field published in the Phosphorus, Sulfur, Silicon and Related Elements, Heteroatom Chemistry, Journal of American Chemical Society, European Polymer Journal, Polymer, Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry, Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, Macromolecular Rapid Communication, Polymer Degradation and Stability, Journal of Polymer Science, Part A: Polymer Chemistry, European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, Amino Acids, Tetrahedron Letters, Macromolecules, and RSC Advances. He is also the author of two other Elsevier books, Chemistry and Application of H-phosphonates (2006) and Polyphosphoesters: Chemistry and Application (2012).
He was a director of the Institute of Polymers, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences from November 2003 to February 2012.
Institute of Polymers, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Sofia, Bulgaria