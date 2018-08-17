Polyphenols in Plants: Isolation, Purification and Extract Preparation, 2nd edition, provides a detailed insight into polyphenols that occur naturally in plants and how they can be affected during growth and development, then effectively removed and optimized for various applications in food production. Historically, plants have been the major sources for drugs and health promotion. While there are a small number of nutrients contained, the growing focus is on the very diverse, complex ring structures: polyphenols that are not nutritious. In order to study or use them in patient treatment, the polyphenols need to be isolated, identified, and purified for application and study. This book brings together experts in the field who share their ongoing examination of isolation and purification of polyphenols as well as determination of their structures and composition.

Polyphenols in Plants covers a range of new topics including polyphenols in vegetable waste and agricultural byproducts, extraction methods and characterization of polyphenols, and isolation techniques in the development of new compounds and their use in cancer therapy. This book will be useful to plant scientists and dietary supplement producers, as well as scientists in the food industry and alternative medicine who are interested in the specific health benefits of various dietary extracts and other polyphenol resources.